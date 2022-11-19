Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cantina Agave

38 Reviews

$$

4110 Hamilton Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45223

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Taco
Carnitas
Guacamole

Tacos-

Birria Taco

$4.50

slow braised beef, mozzarella, onions & cilantro, consomé, corn tortilla

Carnitas

$4.25

fried pork, crema fresca, tina’s pickled red onions, flour tortilla

Mushrooms and Walnuts (VEGAN)

$4.25

mushrooms, walnuts, onions & cilantro, tina’s pickled red onions, flour tortilla

Carne Asada

$4.50

carne asada, onions & cilantro, crema fresca, tina’s red pickled onions, corn tortilla

Fried Cod

$5.25

fried cod, cotija cheese, garlic crema, tina’s pickled coleslaw, flour tortilla

Al Pastor

$4.25

pork marinated al pastor style, onions & cilantro, corn tortilla

Pollo Asado

$4.25

chicken, crema fresca, onions & cilantro, corn tortilla

Quesadillas

Quesabirria

$14.00

slow braised beef, mozzarella, onions & cilantro, consomé, 12” flour tortilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$14.00

fried pork, mozzarella, crema fresca, tina’s pickled red onions, 12” flour tortilla

Gringa

$14.00

al pastor, mozzarella, avocado, 12” flour tortilla

Campechana

$14.00

al pastor, carne asada, mozzarella, avocado, 12” flour tortilla

Snacks (Copy)

Shoestring Fries

$8.00

cotija cheese, spicy mayonnaise, garlic crema, tina’s pickled red onions

Olives

$3.00

mediterranean mix

Pork Rinds

$7.00

lime, spicy mayo, hot sauce, limes

Kettle Chips

$2.00

dirty chips - sea salt or mesquite bbq

Churros

$5.00

Esquite

$7.00

sweet corn, spicy mayonnaise, cotija cheese, crema fresca, tajin, lime juice, blue corn chips

Nachos

$8.00

blue corn chips, nacho cheese, spicy mayonnaise, garlic crema, tina’s pickled red onions

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

blue corn chips and salsa

Guacamole

$7.00

onion, jalapeño, lime, blue corn chips

Taquitos

$6.00

garlic crema, crema fresca. Protein Varies.

Loaded Tots

$8.00

nacho cheese, crema fresca, spicy mayonnaise, tina’s pickled red onions

Nacho Cheese

$5.00

Cheese dip served with chips.

Mexican Style Kettle Chips

$8.00

dirty chips - sea salt or mesquite bbq loaded with esquite, nacho cheese, birria and tina’s pickled red onions

House Cocktails

Mezcal Negroni

$10.00

Juan Collins

$9.00

The Spritz

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Piña Colada

$9.00

Blue Lychee

$10.00

Jello Shot

$1.00

Margaritas

Margarita de Hibisco

$8.00

Margarita de la Casa

$8.00

Margarita de Fresa

$9.00

Margarita Mango Chamoy

$9.00

Cocktails TO-GO

Hibiscus Margarita 32oz.

Hibiscus Margarita 32oz.

$28.00

Housemade hibiscus margarita. 32oz. Fresh lime juice, Orange Juice, House Hibiscus Syrup, Tequila.

House Margarita 32oz.

House Margarita 32oz.

$28.00

Housemade house margarita. 32oz. Fresh lime juice, Orange Juice, House Simple Syrup, Tequila.

Imported

Bass Ale

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00Out of stock

Leffe Blonde

$5.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Tecate

$4.00

Tecate Light

$4.00

Victoria

$5.00

HH BEER & SHOT

$5.00

Craft

Bubbles

$5.00

Cheetah

$5.00

Deschutes Black Butte

$6.00

Knowledge

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Truth

$5.00

Voodoo Ranger Pumpkin Spicy Ale

$6.50

Garage Beer Lager

$5.00

Doom Pedal White Ale

$5.50

Bubble Stash Cryo Hop IPA

$5.00

¡Ahuevo! Mexican Lager

$5.50

Endless Haze Hazy IPA

$5.50

Domestic

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

High Life

$3.00

Red Wine

Catalunya Original Red Blend

$25.00

Sangre de Toro, Catalunya Original Red Blend (2019)

Catalunya Original Red Blend Glass

$7.00

White Wine

Catalunya Viña Sol

$25.00

Familia Torres, Catalunya Viña Sol White (2016)

Catalunya Viña Sol Glass

$7.00

Rosé

Catalunya Rosé

$25.00

Sangre de Toro, Catalunya Rosé (2021)

Catalunya Rosé Glass

$7.00

High Noon

Mango

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Watermelon

$5.00

Black Cherry

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Passionfruit

$5.00

Lime

$5.00

Peach

$5.00

Kiwi

$5.00

Guava

$5.00

White Claw

White Claw Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Rasberry

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00Out of stock

Tequila

123 Organic Uno Blanco

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$7.00

Avion Anejo

$13.00

Avion Reposado

$11.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Cazadores Extra Anejo

$14.00

Codigo 1530 Blanco

$12.00

Codigo 1530 Rosa

$13.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Espolon Anejo

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Jimador Blanco

$6.00

Juarez Silver

$5.00

Maestro Dobel

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Volcan Blanco

$11.00

Volcan Cristalino

$13.00

Corazon Blanco

$7.00

Corazon Reposado

$8.00

Deleon Blanco

$9.00

Dos Primos Blanco

$11.00

Cantera Negra Silver

$12.00

Cantera Negra Reposado

$13.00

1800 Coconut

$8.00

Hornitos Cristalino

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$13.00

Espolon Silver

$10.00

Hussongs Anejo

$12.00

El Mayor Cristalino

$11.00

Clase Azul Plata

$17.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$7.00

MI Campo Blanco

$7.00

Patron Estate Release

$17.00

1800 Blanco

$6.00

Cantera Negra

$7.00

Mezcal & Agave Spirits

Juerte

$11.00

Comiteco 9 Guardianes Blanco

$13.00

Mezcal Vago Espadin

$14.00

Banhez Ensamble Joven

$10.00

Bozal Ensamble

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$12.00

Del Maguey VIda

$9.00

El Silencio Mezcal Joven

$10.00

Illegal Mezcal Joven

$10.00

Los Amantes Joven

$12.00

Mezcal Creyente

$13.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$14.00

Peloton de La Muerte

$8.00

Sombra Mezcal Joven

$10.00

Sotol Por Siempre

$10.00

Wahaka Espadin Botaniko

$20.00

Wahaka Joven

$10.00

Wahaka Reposado Gusano

$13.00

Bozal Cuishe

$15.00

Montelobos

$10.00

Bozal Tobasiche

$15.00

Bozal Borrego

$18.00

Gin

Beefeater

$5.00

Money 47

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Malfy Originale

$6.00

Prairie Gin

$6.00

Vodka

Heroes (Well)

$5.00

Tito's

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Absolut Peach

$5.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Ciroc

$6.00

3 Olives Vodka

$5.00

3 Olives Cherry Vodka

$5.00

Ciroc Apple

$6.00

Absolut

$5.00

3 Olives Vodka (Copy)

$5.00

American Whiskey

Jim Beam (Well)

$5.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

1776 Straight Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Four Roses

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Rum

Don Q Crystal

$5.00

Capitan Morgan

$6.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$10.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Kraken Black Spiced Rum

$5.00

Scotch Whiskey

J & B (Well)

$5.00

Buchanans 12

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Tequila and Agave Flights

Tequila Flight

$30.00

Agave Flight

$27.00

Bottled Soda

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Jarritos Jamaica

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Mango

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.00

Sangria Senorial

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarind

Draft Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Canned Drinks

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Taco Packs

Taco Pack #1

$69.00

*MUST ORDER 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE* 2 lb choice of protein (birria, carnitas en salsa verde, papa) 1 qt refried beans 1/2 qt guacamole 1 pack corn tortillas fresh salsa verde

Taco Pack #2

$99.00

*MUST ORDER 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE* 3 lb choice of protein (birria, carnitas en salsa verde, papa) 1.5 qt refried beans 2/3 qt guacamole 2 pack corn tortillas fresh salsa verde

Taco Pack #3

$139.00

*MUST ORDER 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE* 5 lb choice of protein (birria, carnitas en salsa verde, papa) 2.5 qt refried beans 1 1/3 qt guacamole 3 pack corn tortillas fresh salsa verde

Taco Pack #4

$189.00

*MUST ORDER 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE* 8 lb choice of protein (birria, carnitas en salsa verde, papa) 4 qt refried beans 2 qt guacamole 4 pack corn tortillas fresh salsa verde

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Cocktail & Taco Bar with a focus on Tequila, Mezcal and everything agave spirits serving Latin inspired grub.

Website

Location

4110 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Cantina Agave image

