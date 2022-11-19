Cantina Agave
38 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Cocktail & Taco Bar with a focus on Tequila, Mezcal and everything agave spirits serving Latin inspired grub.
Location
4110 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cincinnati
More near Cincinnati