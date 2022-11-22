Cantina Loca
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving up authentic Mexico City street food, the best mezcals and tequilas in the game, and just the right amount of loca for your boca. Because life isn’t just tacos and tequila. It’s also mezcal and enchiladas
Location
2890 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Denver
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant