Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cantina Loca

review star

No reviews yet

2890 Zuni Street

Denver, CO 80211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Barbacoa
Pescado Borracho
Carnitas

Fritangas

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Tortilla chips served with salsa fresca *GF, DF

Green Chili Queso

Green Chili Queso

$7.00

Pico de gallo and tortilla chips. I’m *GF

Cantina Guacamole

Cantina Guacamole

$11.00

Pico de gallo, pepitas, tortilla chips *GF, DF

Vegetariana Tostada

Vegetariana Tostada

$5.00

Refried beans, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, lemon crema *GF V

Doraditos

Doraditos

$9.00

Cheese potatoes, lemon, cabbage salad, spicy avocado sauce. *GF

Nopales Fritos

Nopales Fritos

$8.00

Charcoal tempura cactus with chipotle aioli.

Cod Ceviche

Cod Ceviche

$13.00

Cod, cucumber, pineapple, avocado, tortilla chips *GF, DF

Single Doradito

$3.00

La Taquiza

Pescado Borracho

Pescado Borracho

$5.00

Beer tempura fried fish, chipotle aioli, cabbage pickled fresnos

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$4.50

Beef barbacoa with dry spices, cilantro, onion salad *GF, DF

Borrego

Borrego

$5.00

Coriander-Colorado lamb, avocado salsa GF, DF

Carnitas

Carnitas

$4.00

Pork carnitas, salsa verde, cabbage salad. GF, DF

Longaniza

Longaniza

$4.00

House made chorizo, caramelized onions, salsa brava. *GF, DF

Coliflor

Coliflor

$4.00

Pipian rojo, queso fresco. *GF

Family Style Tacos

Family Style Tacos

$25.00

Choose any of "los tacos" and get 1/2lb of meat, toppings, salsa, and tortillas

Para Compartir

Red chile chicken served with rice, beans, and tortillas GF, DF
Pollo

Pollo

$19.00

Red chile chicken served with rice, beans, and tortillas. *GF, DF

Seasonal Salad

Seasonal Salad

$15.00

Kale, seasonal fruit, pepita-cilantro-vinaigrette *GF, DF, V

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Los Postres

Lemon Panna Cotta

Lemon Panna Cotta

$7.00

Topped with blueberry compote

Mexican Popsicle

Mexican Popsicle

$7.00

Rotating flavors

Seasonal Dessert

$7.00

Sides

Side of Guacamole

$7.00
Side Rice & Beans

Side Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side of Cabbage Slaw

$1.00

Side of Lemon Crema

$0.50
Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Single Tortilla

$1.25

Side of Queso Freso

$1.00

Side of Onion/Cilantro

$0.50

Side of Pickled Fresnos

$0.50

Side of Fresh Jalapeños

$0.50

Roasted Jalapeño

$1.00

Side of Escabeche

$1.00

Side of Pepita/Cilantro Vin

$0.50

Single Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Salsas

Salsa Fresca

$0.50

Salsa Borracha

$0.50

Avocado Serrano

$0.50

Salsa Brava

$0.50

Chile de arbol

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Salsa Pipian

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Side of Pepita/Cilantro Vin

$0.50

Roasted Jalapeño

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up authentic Mexico City street food, the best mezcals and tequilas in the game, and just the right amount of loca for your boca. Because life isn’t just tacos and tequila. It’s also mezcal and enchiladas

Website

Location

2890 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
Cantina Loca image
Cantina Loca image
Cantina Loca image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tony P's
orange starNo Reviews
2400 w. 32nd Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Highlands
orange starNo Reviews
2643 W 32 nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave
orange star4.6 • 40
2401 W 32nd Ave denver, CO 80238
View restaurantnext
Denver Poke Company
orange star4.5 • 150
1550 Platte St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
The Bindery
orange star4.3 • 1,070
1817 Central Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Knockabout Burgers
orange star5.0 • 1
3200 N. Pecos Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston