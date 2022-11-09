Restaurant header imageView gallery

Danzón Kitchen

1,123 Reviews

$$

1 Carlton Avenue South East

Suite A

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Al Pastor Taco
Pozole Rojo Soup (gf)

Monthly Features

Taco de Lengua

Taco de Lengua

$7.00

Beef tongue, onions, cilantro, red or green salsa (mild, hot upon request), queso fresco. Add side of guac 2.

Beef Flautas

Beef Flautas

$12.00

Three fried rolled tortillas filled with shredded beef, served with cream, cheese & salsa of your choice.

Menudo

Menudo

$12.00Out of stock

A traditional Mexican soup made with cow’s stomach, red chili (mild, hot upon request), hominy, onions, cilantro and lime on the side.

Small Plates

Elote (gf, vg, v)

Elote (gf, vg, v)

$7.00

Fresh cooked corn on the cob pieces, slathered with Mexican mayo, cotija cheese and sprinkled with salt, chili powder.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$14.00

Three hand made puffy deep fried pockets, stuffed with chicken tinga.

Flautas (gf)

Flautas (gf)

$12.00

Three fried rolled tortillas filled with chicken tinga, topper with sour cream, cotija cheese and in-house mild salsa.

Stuffed Plantains (gf, vg)

Stuffed Plantains (gf, vg)

$16.00

Fried plantain, baked with cheese, corn, black beans, sautéed pepper & onions, topped with fresh pico de gallo, drizzled with crema.

Tacos

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$15.00

Two pulled beef taco, chihuahua cheese, red onions, cilantro. Served with side of birria sauce.

Carne Asada Taco

$6.00

Sliced carne asada, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro.

Chicken Tinga Taco

Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.00

Slow cooked chicken in a savory sauce, red onions, queso fresco, cilantro.

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Pulled mojo pork, queso fresco, cilantro red onions.

Chorizo Taco

$6.00

Mexican season ground pork, red onions, queso fresco, cilantro.

Al Pastor Taco

$7.00

Spit fire slow cooked pork, diced pineapple, cilantro.

Papas & Chorizo (VG,V,GF)

$7.00

Potatoes & vegan chorizo, vegan cheese, diced avocado, pickled red onions.

Traditional Plates

Burrito

Burrito

$17.00

Option of house made salsa or mole. Choice of carne asada, chicken, birria pulled beef or veggies, refried beans, rice, sour cream, guac & pico. Bowl option available. Make it wet 2. Add side of guac 2.

Chimichanga

$18.00

Crispy fried burrito selection, topped with artisanal mexican mole or enchilada sauce, guac, side of sour cream, lettuce and salsa.

Alambre (gf)

$19.00

Chicken, steak and al pastor pork, sautéed vegetables, cambray onions, served with a side of hot corn or flour tortillas, side of salsa & sour cream. Add guac 2.

Torta

$15.00

Sandwich on Telera bread, refried beans, guac, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, choice of carne asada or chicken milanesa.

Quesadilla

$15.00

Choice of beef, chicken, or pork with peppers & onions with melted chihuahua cheese, side of salsa and sour cream. Add guac 2.

Enchiladas (gf)

Enchiladas (gf)

$25.00

Traditional enchiladas made with choice of artisanal mexican mole, or house enchilada sauce, cheese, choice of chicken or vegetables, rice & choice of beans. Topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream. Add guac 2.

Cubano Sandwich

Cubano Sandwich

$16.00

Braised mojo pork or chicken, ham, house pickles, Swiss cheese, topped with mustard aioli, served on Cuban bread. Side of house tortilla chips.

Chicken Milanesa

$14.00

Breaded chicken with a side of Mexican rice, seasonal greens, choice of beans.

Pescado Empanizado

$14.00

Chef’s selection of fish, breaded & fried, side of Mexican rice, seasonal greens and choice of beans.

Carne Asada Traditional Plate

$15.00

Soup & Salad

Pozole Rojo Soup (gf)

$8.00

Mexican stew with hominy, blend of non-spicy chiles & spices, braised pork, fresh cilantro, lettuce and radishes.

Birria Soup

$9.00

Savory beef & chili broth with egg noodles.

Mexican Caesar Salad (gf, vg, v)

$10.00

Romaine & fresh lettuces tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing & garnished with tomatoes, avocados & carrots.

Taco Salad

$10.00

Fried flour tortilla bowl, refried beans, mexican rice, pico, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese.

Combo Set

Taco & Quesadilla

$15.00

Tacos Platter

$20.00

Three tacos, your choice of one style, side of rice and your choice of beans

Taco & Salad or Soup

$17.00

Enchilada & Empanada

$18.00

Desserts

Empanadas de Fresas

Empanadas de Fresas

$9.00

Deep fried pocket filled with strawberries & Nutella

Ice Cream/Gelato (gf, vg)

$9.00

Churros

$9.00

Sides

Mexican Rice (gf, vg, v)

$6.00

Black Beans (gf, vg, v)

$6.00

Chiles Toreados (gf, vg, v)

$6.00

Chili peppers, fried with cambrai onions and lime.

Refried Beans (gf, vg, v)

$6.00

Kids Menu

Choice of chicken fingers, mac & cheese, or grilled chicken with rice. Served with chips or fries, drink and cookie.

Kids Grilled Chicken and Rice

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Crafted Cocktails

Contains alcohol
Bacardi Bahama Mama

Bacardi Bahama Mama

$9.00

Premium Rum cocktail made with exotic tropical fruit flavors and sweetened with cane sugar

Bee Sting

$12.00

Reposado tequila, honey, absinthe, lemon.

Demon Fire

$12.00

Ilegal mezcal joven, cazadores tequila, coffee bitters, orange peel, hazelnut syrup, smoked.

Frozen Margarita

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Choice of flavor, tequila cointreau.

Jalapeño Marg

Jalapeño Marg

$12.00

Tanteo jalapeño tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, watermelon.

Jarritos Locos

Jarritos Locos

$11.00

Jarrito of your choice of tequila blanco or mezcal, rimmed with chamoy and tajin.

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Max two per person.

Margarita Durango

Margarita Durango

$9.00

Tequila blanco, triple sec, sweet & sour, lime juice & orange juice. Make it a pitcher 30.

Mezcal or Tequila Tepache

Mezcal or Tequila Tepache

$10.00

Traditional mexican crafted beverage, pineapple, piloncillo, cinnamon.

Mojito Clasico

Mojito Clasico

$10.00

Rum, simple syrup, lime juice, fresh mint, add mango or strawberry 1. Make it a pitcher 30

Prickly Pear Margarita

Prickly Pear Margarita

$12.00

Tequila, cointreau, lime juice, prickly pear juice. Make it a pitcher 30.

Red Sangria

Red Sangria

$9.00

Red Sangria

Sip Shine Slushy

Sip Shine Slushy

$10.00

Flavoured Michigan made moonshine/whiskey slushy.

Spritz

Spritz

$12.00

Bartender’s choice of flavored gin, rum or vodka, chambord, lemon juice, strawberry.

The Hemingway

The Hemingway

$12.00

bacardi superior, luxardo, grapefruit juice, simple syrup, lime juice.

Tequila or Mezcal Paloma

$9.00

Mezcal or tequila, agave, lime juice, grapefruit juice.

Cerveza

Bud Light Lime - Bottle

$5.00
Corona Extra - Bottle

Corona Extra - Bottle

$5.00

Corona Familiar 32Oz - Bottle

$9.00
Coronita Buckets - Bottles

Coronita Buckets - Bottles

$20.00

Michelob Ultra - Bottle

$5.00

Miller High Life - Bottle

$5.00

Stella Artois - Canned

$6.00Out of stock

Two Hearted Ale IPA - Can

$8.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Models Especial Bottle

$5.00

Coronita Extra Single Bottle

$3.00

Canned Cocktails

Bacardi Lime and Soda - Can

Bacardi Lime and Soda - Can

$5.00

Natural and crisp lime flavor that radiates on the taste buds with aromas of lime zest and glistening bright citrus notes paired with bubbly soda water for a refreshing serve.

Bacardi Limón and Lemonade - Can

Bacardi Limón and Lemonade - Can

$5.00

Fresh citrus taste from a blend of bold lemon flavor with hints of lime and grapefruit balanced with refreshingly sweet and tart lemonade.

Bacardi Bahama Mama - Can

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Mexican Restaurant

Website

Location

1 Carlton Avenue South East, Suite A, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

