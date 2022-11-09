Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cantina Taco Rockford 117 South Main Street

No reviews yet

117 South Main Street

Rockford, IL 61101

Screw City
BOWL (w/Meat)
Carnita

Samurai Taco Special (Set of 3)

Samurai Taco Special (Set of 3)

Samurai Taco Special (Set of 3)

$11.99

Flour Tortilla, with your choice of Chicken or Steak, special recipe slaw mix with Kewpie mayo and spicy sauce, sweet pickled cucumber, panko crumbs, sesame seeds, topped with avocado salsa. (YUM!) (No modifications)

Tacos

Chicken

Chicken

$3.00

Slow Cooked with carrots, celery, onions, salt and pepper

Carnita

Carnita

$3.25

Sous Vide Cooked Shredded Pork

Steak

Steak

$4.00

Chopped up, Marinated 24hrs, cooked Sous Vide and finished on our Flattop!

Black Bean

$2.75

Beans with our own blend of spices

Chorizo

$3.50

Spiced Ground Pork

Ground Beef

Ground Beef

$3.75

Our own blend of Spices with Ground Beef

Shrimp

Shrimp

$3.75

Shrimp pan fried in a little Ghee

Barbacoa

$4.00

Shredded Beef with our own house spices

Screw City

Screw City

$4.00

Signature Cantina Taco

Vegan Chorizo

Vegan Chorizo

$4.00

Soy Based Chorizo

Cajun Shrimp

$4.00

Simple Cajun Seasoning and Shrimp

Thai Hot Chicken

Thai Hot Chicken

$4.00

Base Chicken Mixed with our House Thai Sauce

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$4.00

Base Chicken Mixed with our House BBQ Sauce

BBQ Pork

$4.00

Base Pork Mixed with our House BBQ Sauce

BBQ Steak

$4.00

Base Steak Mixed with our House BBQ Sauce

Bowl

BOWL (w/Meat)

BOWL (w/Meat)

$10.49

BOWL (NO MEAT)

$10.49

Burrito

BURRITO (w/Meat)

BURRITO (w/Meat)

$10.49

BURRITO (NO MEAT)

$10.49

Nachos

NACHOS (w/Meat)

NACHOS (w/Meat)

$10.49

NACHOS (NO MEAT)

$10.49

Chips and Queso

$3.99

Quesadilla

QUESADILLA (w/Meat)

QUESADILLA (w/Meat)

$10.49

QUESADILLA (NO MEAT)

$10.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Add Meat for an extra charge!

Birria

3 Beef Birria Tacos

3 Beef Birria Tacos

$11.99

Barria Ramen

$13.99Out of stock
3 Chicken Birria Tacos

3 Chicken Birria Tacos

$11.99

Drinks

Canned Soda

$1.35

Bottled Drink

$2.25

Bai Drinks

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Snapple

$2.75

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$3.50

House Made FLAN!!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

White Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut Cookie

$1.75

Extras and Sides

Chips and Queso

$3.99

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Side of Brown Rice

$1.75

Lightly Seasoned with lime, garlic, and salt

Side of White Rice

$1.75

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.75

Side of Beans

$1.75

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Queso

$2.99

Side of Avocado

$1.25

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

1 Corn Tortilla

$0.50

3 Corn tortillas

$1.00

1 Flour Tortilla

$0.50

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Take Home and Cook

Chicken Dinner Kit

$21.99

Enough Meat and Toppings to make 10 Tacos

Pork Dinner Kit

$26.99

Steak Dinner Kit

$31.99

Extra Salsa

2 oz. Pico De Gallo

$0.25

2 oz. Avocado Salsa

$0.25

2 oz. Mild Salsa

$0.25

2 oz. Hot Salsa

$0.25

2 oz. Spicy Pico

$0.25

2 oz. Mango Habanero

$0.50

2 oz. 4-Alarm

$0.25

4 oz Pico de Gallo

$1.00

4 oz. Avocado Salsa

$1.00

4 oz. Mild Salsa

$1.00

4 oz. Spicy Pico

$1.00

4 oz. Hot Salsa

$1.00

4 oz Manga Habanero

$1.25

4 oz. 4-alarm

$1.00

Beer

Growler

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Fast Casual Mexican with Fresh Bold Flavor. Experience what FreshMex is all about.

Location

117 South Main Street, Rockford, IL 61101

Directions

