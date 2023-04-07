Restaurant header imageView gallery

Canton

review star

No reviews yet

1132 east plaza Blvd Suite 204

National City, CA 91950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Bread

Baked Pork Bun

Baked Pork Bun

$3.00

Baked Bun with sweet BBQ pork filling

Steamed Pork Bun

Steamed Pork Bun

$3.00

Steamed Bun with sweet BBQ pork filling

Coconut Buns (4/pack)

Coconut Buns (4/pack)

$5.00

Baked buns with coconut filling

Ube buns (3/pack)

$4.50

Cheese Roll (3/pack)

$4.50Out of stock

Ensaymada (Regular)

$3.00

Ensaymada (Ube)

$3.50

Ensaymada (Mango)

$3.50

Ube Cheese Pandesal (6/pack)

$15.00
Steamed Chicken Bun

Steamed Chicken Bun

$3.00

Steamed bun with sweet BBQ Chicken filling

Baked Chicken Bun

$3.00

Cupcake

Best Chocolate Mousse

$5.00

Vanilla Cream

$4.50

Birthday Cake

$4.50

Ube with Halaya

$4.50

Mango Mousse

$4.50

Strawberry Mousse

$4.50

Pistachios with Berry Compote

$5.00

Ube Supreme

$5.00

Tiramisu with Mascarpone Mousse

$5.00

Leche Flan

$3.00

Steamed custard with a syrupy caramel

Brazo de Mercedes

$3.00

Meringue cake with custard filling

Red Velvet w/ Cream Cheese

$4.50

Carrot Cake w/ Cheese Cake

$5.00

Specialty Cupcake

$5.00

Cake

Classic Mango

$40.00

Classic Ube

$40.00

Classic Strawberry

$40.00

Spiced Carrot

$52.00

Spiced carrot cake with cream cheese filling and frosted in vanilla buttercream

Vanilla Cream

$45.00

Vanilla cake with vanilla cream filling and frosted in vanilla buttercream

Ube Supreme

$52.00

Layer of Ube cake and Leche flan and frosted in ube buttercream

Classic Chocolate

$45.00

Chocolate cake with chocolate ganache and chocolate buttercream

Red Velvet

$55.00

Red Velvet cake with a layer of cheesecake and frosted in vanilla buttercream

Tiramisu

$55.00

Vanilla Cake soaked in tiramisu syrup with mascarpone cream filling and frosted in espresso buttercream

Birthday Cake

$55.00

Vanilla sprinkle cake with white chocolate ganache and frosted in vanilla buttercream

Sansrival Cashews

$55.00

Meringue Cake with Buttercream Frosting and chopped cashews

Sansrival Pistachios

$55.00

Meringue Cake with Buttercream Frosting and chopped pistachios

Vegan Vanilla Chocolate

$55.00

Vanilla cake with chocolate buttercream and vanilla vegan buttercream

Deposit For Cake

$50.00

Dessert

Ube Macarons

$2.75

Vanilla Macarons

$2.75

Mango Macarons

$2.75

Pistachios Macarons

$3.00

Raspberry Macarons

$2.75

Strawberry Macarons

$2.75

Vanilla Cakepops

$3.50

Chocolate Cakepops

$3.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Red Velvet Crinkles

$3.50

Ube Crinkles

$3.50

Chocolate Crinkles

$3.50

Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1132 east plaza Blvd Suite 204, National City, CA 91950

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Snow Pops San Diego - National City
orange starNo Reviews
1005 E Plaza Blvd National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
San Diego Boba Tea Cafe - National City
orange starNo Reviews
1105 E Plaza Blvd National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
orange starNo Reviews
310 8th Street, Suite A National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Weapon Ramen MO8 -
orange starNo Reviews
41 E 8th St National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Pizza Kaiju (Market on 8th) - 41 E 8th St Unit 105
orange starNo Reviews
41 E 8th St Unit 105 National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Market on 8th- Indonesian Food - 41 E 8th street
orange starNo Reviews
41 E 8th street national city, CA 91950
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in National City

Jamba - 001092 - Plaza Bonita Mall
orange star4.5 • 194
3030 Plaza Bonita Rd National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near National City
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Imperial Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston