Canton Cigar Company 224 Reformation Pkwy # 124

No reviews yet

224 Reformation Pkwy # 124

Canton, GA 30114

Cigars

Perdomo 10 Anniversary Champagne Long

$11.42

Ashton Half Corona

$16.36

San Cristobal 5 Pack

$59.15

La Aroma De Cuba

$59.15

Leaf Sumatra

$12.96

Leaf Corojo

$12.96

Leaf Connecticut

$12.96

Leaf Maduro

$12.96

Oliva Ct Reserve

$11.67

Oliva Melanio Torp Maduro

$19.19

Oliva Melanio Torpedo

$19.19

Oliva Melanio Rob Maduro

$14.26

Oliva Melanio Robusto

$14.26

Plasencia Alma Del Campo Long

$19.46

Plasencia Alma Del Campo

$18.31

Plasencia Alma Fuerte

$22.89

Perdomo 10 Super Toro

$12.65

Perdomo 10 Church Hill

$12.04

Perdomo 10 Epicure

$11.42

Perdomo 10 Robusto

$10.80

Perdomo 20 Church Hill

$14.20

Perdomo 20 Gordo

$13.58

Perdomo 20 Epicure

$12.35

Perdomo 20 Robusto

$11.73

Perdomo Habanobba Church Hill

$12.04

Perdomo Habanobba Gordo

$12.65

Perdomo Habanobba Epicure

$11.42

Perdomo Habano Robusto

$10.80

Aliados Ori Blend 6 X 54

$11.32

Aliados Cab Ali 6x54 Torpedo

$11.32

Nub Connecticut

$10.80

Nub Habano

$10.48

Tatuaje 10 Bon

$13.58

Tatuaje Monster Skinny

$11.12

Julius Caesar Robusto

$15.74

Diamond Crown Robusto No. 5

$15.74

Diamond Crown Maximus Toro #4

$15.74

Julius Caesar Churchhill

$22.04

Diamond Crown Robusto #5 Light Brown

$15.74

Diamon Crown Maduro #5

$15.74

Diamon Crown Maduro #3

$20.81

Diamond Crown Robusto #3 Light Brown

$20.81

Diamon Crown Robusto Mad #4 Dark Brown

$16.78

Perla Del Mar Toro

$9.69

Perla Del Mar Corona Gorda

$9.69

Perla Del Mar Robusto

$8.28

Brick House Classic Churchill

$9.69

Brick House Classic Mighty

$10.86

Brickhouse Toro

$9.08

Brickhouse Robusto

$8.70

Island Jim

$14.46

San Andres Island Jim

$14.46

La Aroma De Cuba Churchill

$10.28

MF Flor De Las Antillas

$10.74

MF The Judge

$15.68

MF El Centurion

$10.12

MF La Opulencia

$15.31

MF La Promesa

$13.09

MF Belicoso

$14.82

MF Connecticut Toro

$11.48

MF Le Bijou

$15.89

Tatuaje Negociant

$14.82

Tatuaje Verocu

$13.58

Tatuaje Capa Especial

$11.73

Tatuaje Cojonu

$17.29

Olivia Mad Especial

$14.52

AF Don Carlos

$18.26

AF Royal Salute Mad

$15.56

AF Royal Salute

$15.56

Ashton VSG Robusto

$18.40

Ashton VSG Spellbound

$23.34

Ashton VSG Sorcerer

$19.45

Ashton VSG Wizard

$22.09

Ashton Churchill

$17.36

Ashton Prime Minister

$16.81

Ashton Corona

$14.44

Ashton Magnum

$14.58

San Cristobal Colosal

$14.14

San Cristobal Clasico

$11.73

San Cristobal Papagayo XL

$13.27

La Aroma Immensa

$10.14

La Aroma El Jefe

$11.46

Ashton La Aroma Monarch

$9.37

La Aroma Robusto

$9.03

Cohiba Connecticut

$31.19

AF Hemingway Short

$10.72

DC Royal Sampler

$78.29

Cutter V

$3.95

Cutter G

$3.95

Key Ring Cutter

$3.25

J.C Newman Sampler

$40.32

Brick House Sampler

$37.67

Evaporation Pack

$8.25

Don Kiki Sampler

$30.00

Karen Berger Habano

$13.58

Karen B Habano Robusto

$12.35

Karen B Conn Robusto

$12.35

Karen B Conn Toro

$13.58

Karen B Maduro Toro

$13.58

Karen B Maduro Robusto

$12.35

Plasencia Cosecha 146

$12.59

Plasenca Del Fuego Toro

$18.31

Plasencia Del Fuego Robusto

$17.17

MC Classic Toro

$19.09

R & J Reserva Real

$12.11

Xikar Xi3 Cutter (Behind Counter)

$450.00

Flathead 770 Big Block

$15.26

Flathead 660 Carb

$13.65

Flathead 554 Camshaft

$12.32

Macanudo Inspirado Toro

$10.96

Macanudo Insp Robusto

$9.97

Macanudo Insp White Toro

$9.97

Macanudo Insp White Robusto

$9.36

Brazilia Gol

$10.22

Brazilia Amazon

$12.44

Cao Gold Robusto

$10.96

Cao Gold Double Corona

$11.83

Macanudo Hampton Cafe

$14.12

Macanudo Cafe Hyde Park

$14.57

Macanudo Insp Orange Toro

$9.97

Macanudo Insp Orange

$9.36

Henry Clay Warhawk

$10.71

Cao Brazilian Robusto

$11.11

Cao Brazilian Toro

$11.73

MC Espada Signature

$18.57

Punch Diablo Scamp

$10.34

Punch Diablo Brute

$11.46

Punch Knuckle Buster Maduro

$7.06

Punch Knuckle Buster Habano

$7.06

Cohiba Connecticut Rob

$25.59

Cohiba Red Dot

$30.35

H. Upman Cameroon Toro

$12.09

Montecristo 1935 Ann Toro

$21.71

Epic Robusto

$21.67

Epic Blue Toro

$21.92

Montecristo Guard

$18.75

Montecristo Oscuro

$19.53

Montecristo Classic Toro

$19.09

Montecristo White Churchill

$19.91

Montecristo White Toro

$17.93

Montecristo Rothchilde

$17.11

Montecristo Platinum

$15.35

Romeo Y Reserva Julieta Churchill

$12.34

Romeo Real Toro

$12.11

Romeo Veronas Court

$12.32

Romeo Twisted Toro

$11.12

Romeo Reserve Toro

$12.65

Aging Room Fantastico

$12.07

Trinidad Espiritu Toro

$14.50

Romeo Nicaragua

$12.59

Romeo Conn Nicaragua

$13.40

Romeo Bully

$12.56

Romeo Exhibicion #3

$13.16

HU Vintage Cameroon Small

$9.30

HU Banker

$13.16

HU Anejo Toro

$12.96

HU 1844 Classic

$9.50

HU Torpedo

$12.96

VegaFina

$12.70

20 Mini Romeo

$18.38

Romeo 6 Petit Bully

$20.94

Amores Reserve

$18.38

Reserva Real

$18.38

Montecristo Mini White

$20.91

Montecristo Mini Gold

$21.37

Montecristo Assortment

$96.33

Cohiba Blue

$16.16

Big Butane

$10.99

Little Butane

$6.50

Rose Gold Lighter

$40.00

Blue Lighter

$40.00

Silver Lighter

$40.00

Red Lighter

$40.00

Bl Lighter

$40.00

Elx Bronze Lighter

$85.00

Elx Lighter Black

$85.00

Forte Lighter Solid

$90.00

Forte Lighter Red

$90.00

Tactical Tan Lighter

$100.00

Tactical Gunmatal Lighter

$100.00

Tatiana Cognac

$6.18

Tatiana Mocha

$6.52

Tatiana Vanilla

$6.18

Tatiana Waking Dream

$6.18

Tatiana Groovy Blue

$6.18

Romeo Nicaraguan Robusto

$12.35
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Positioned in the historic Mill on Etowah we are delighted to welcome you to Canton Cigar Co. Find an extensive selection of cigars, bourbon, whiskey, and craft cocktails. From the moment you set foot in our cocktail and bourbon bar, you will find an exciting array of high-end drinks and smoking products to inspire your next outing.

224 Reformation Pkwy # 124, Canton, GA 30114

