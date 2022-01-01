Canton Cigar Company 224 Reformation Pkwy # 124
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Positioned in the historic Mill on Etowah we are delighted to welcome you to Canton Cigar Co. Find an extensive selection of cigars, bourbon, whiskey, and craft cocktails. From the moment you set foot in our cocktail and bourbon bar, you will find an exciting array of high-end drinks and smoking products to inspire your next outing.
224 Reformation Pkwy # 124, Canton, GA 30114
