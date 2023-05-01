A map showing the location of Cantwell's Tavern View gallery

Cantwell's Tavern

109 Main Street

Odessa, DE 19730

FOOD CT

N/A Beverage

Soda

$3.00

OD Root Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino Small

$3.50

Pellegrino Large

$5.50

Aqua Panna Small

$3.50

Aqua Panna Large

$5.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Emp Red Bull

$2.00

Tapas

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Burrata Creme Brulee

$8.00

Grilled Bavette

$8.00

Buffalo Hummus

$8.00

Raw Bar

Seasonal Oyster

$2.50

Chilled Shrimp

$13.99

Seared Tuna Nachos

$14.99

Grilled Oysters

$2.75

Nashville Hot Fried Oyster

$16.99

Oyster Shooter

$9.99

Small Plates

Onion Ring App

$12.99

Soft Pretzels

$12.99

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$13.99

Wings

$14.99

Steamed Clams

$16.99

BBQ Pork Burnt Ends

$15.99

Broccoli Cheddar Arancini

$14.99

Seafood Devil Eggs

$13.99

Apple Cheddar Board

$9.99

Baked Brie

$13.99Out of stock

Stuffed Calamari

$17.99

Chef Tasting Board

$19.99

Crab Dip

$16.99

Soups & Salads

Cup Clam Chowder

$5.99

Bowl Clam Chowder

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$10.99

Kale Salad

$14.99

Cup SW Bean Soup

$5.99

Bowl SW Bean Soup

$9.99

Berry Salad

$15.99

Baby House Salad

$5.99

Baby Caesar Salad

$5.99

Burgers

Farmhouse Burger

$16.99

Goat Cheese Burger

$15.99

Big Mac Burger

$13.99

Parmesan Burger

$15.99

Portobello Burger

$13.99

The Burger

$12.99

Special Burger

$15.99

Sandwiches

Cantwells BLT

$17.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.99

Blackened Salmon BLT

$16.99

Ribeye Cheesesteak

$15.99

Chicken Salad Sand

$15.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sand

$15.99Out of stock

Large Plates

Fish Of House

$34.99Out of stock

Shrimp Caponata

$33.99

Pan Seared Duck Breast

$34.99

Twin Crab Cakes

$35.99

Bourbon Smoked Pork Loin

$30.99Out of stock

Braised Lamb Shank

$44.99

Grilled Scallops

$41.99

Grilled Salmon

$30.99

Baby Back Ribs

$29.99

Braised Short Ribs

$30.99

Hangar Steak

$37.99

Grilled Filet

$50.99

NY Strip

$59.99

Special Steak

$33.99

Pizzas

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Mushroom Pizza

$14.99

Greek Pizza

$14.99

Flat Breads

Chesapeake Flatbread

$14.99

BBQ Short Rib Flatbread

$14.99

Veggie Flatbread

$13.99

Prosciutto Flatbread

$14.99

Special Flatbread

$8.00

Kids

Kids Cheese PIzza

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99

Kids Soda

$1.50

Sides

Side Seasonal Vegetable

$6.99

Side Cornbread

$4.99

Side French Fries

$6.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Side Brussel Sprouts

$6.99

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.99

Side Triple Cooked Chips

$6.99

Side Onion Rings

$6.99

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Scallops

$30.00

Side Tuna

$9.00

Side Filet

$35.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.99

Side Apple Slices

$3.99

Side Pita Bread

$6.99

Side Salmon

$13.00

Side Crab Cake

$15.00

Side Small Fry

$4.99

Desserts

Silk Cake

$15.00

Cheesecake Bar

$13.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Peanut Butter Bomb

$14.00

One Scoop

$3.00

Three Scoops

$5.00

RETAIL CT

Merchandise

CT Full Apron

$17.00

CT Mens Shirt

$25.00

CT Mesh Hat

$18.00

Makers Mark Glass Set

$10.00

CT Womens Shirt

$20.00

CT Chef Coat

$29.00

Patio Shirt XS-XL

$31.43

Patio Shirt 4XL

$35.72

Patio Shirt 3XL

$34.29

Patio Shirt 2XL

$32.86
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 Main Street, Odessa, DE 19730

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

