Restaurant header imageView gallery

CANVAS Hotel Dallas

review star

No reviews yet

1325 BOTHAM JEAN BLVD

DALLAS, TX 75215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Breakfast

Chef's Palette Breakfast

Breakfast Burritos

$16.00

2 small burritos , choice of bacon or chorizo, with oinions, peppers, queso fresco, refried black beans served with a side of breakfast potatoes.

Blueberry Crepes

$14.00

2 hand rolled crepes filled with bacon, blueberries, goat cheese , over a bed of breakfast potatoes, topped with chopped pecans and blueberry syrup and vanilla cream

Bacon Cinnamon Bun Sandwich

$14.00

bacon cinnamon bun made in house with orange marmalade, over easy egg, peppered bacon finished with a vanilla bean glaze

Fresh Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

greek yogurt, granola, honey, seasonal berry medley

Scrambled Veggie Bowl

$14.00

scrambled eggs, sauté bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, topped with cheddar cheese and avocado slice

Flap Jack Breakfast

$14.00

3 flap jacks, choice of protein, eggs to order

French Toast Plate

$14.00

2 eggs, 4 french toast, choice of sausage or bacon

All American Breakfast

$14.00

2 eggs to order, choice of bacon or sausage, grits or hash browns, choice of toast, pancake, slice of french toast

Coffee

Expresso Shot

$5.00

Caramel Latte

$7.00

Caramel Macchiato

$8.00

Vanilla Latte

$8.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Sides

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Side Breakfast Protein

$4.00

Side Breakfast Bread

$3.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$8.00

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Hash Brown

$3.00

Side Pancake

$7.00

Side French Toast

$7.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Lunch

CHef's Palette Lunch

Canvas Burger

$17.00

8 oz grilled burger patty, rosemary truffle spread, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with fries or sweet fries

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

marinated skirt steak with grilled onions, mushrooms, spinach, Swiss cheese, and garlic rosemary aioli served with fries or sweet fries

Tinga Chicken Nachos

$14.00

blue and yellow chips, chicken tinga , choriqueso, pineapple pico de gallo, refried black beans, finished with Avocado crema

Chickpea & Black Bean Dip

$14.00

chickpea & black beans served with fried plantain chips, spiced pita chips, and carrots

Traditional Caeser

$11.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing add salmon or chicken +6

Urban Cobb Salad

$15.00

romaine and arugula mix, egg, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, onions, tomato, homestyle ranch

Canvas Turkey Club

$10.00

toasted ciabatta wheat roll, herb aioli, roasted sliced turkey, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes served with fries or sweet potato fries

Canvas Chicken Sandwhich

$14.00

grilled or fried chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato, pickles, honey mustard, ciabatta bread, served with fries or sweet potato fries

Crispy Wings

$17.00

sauce option: buffalo, bbq, lemon pepper, sweet chili carrots and cucumber slices, ranch and fries

Sides

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Plantain Chips

$3.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Broccolini

$3.00

Side Baby Carrots

$4.00

Side Parsnips

$4.00

Side Green Beans

$3.00

Side Baby Bok Choy

$4.00

Side Mayo

$1.00

Side Mustard

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Sweet Chili

$1.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Add On

Add Veggie

$2.00

Add Protein

$6.00

Main

Chef's Palette Mains

Grilled NY Steak

$27.00

10 oz ny strip with goat cheese polenta, sauté broccolini, Blackberry Demi

Pan Seared Fish

$27.00

8oz fillet with black rice, charred baby bok choy, sesame ginger

Pork Chop

$27.00

10oz chop with roasted parsnips and baby carrots, whipped potatoes, finished with garlic jam

Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$25.00

chicken and shrimp, garlic, peppers, onions, cxajun cream sauce, parm, and penne pasta

Pepita Crusted Salmon

$22.00

crusted salmon, poblano cream rice, green bean medley, finished with a blood orange mezcal glaze

BBQ Burger

$19.00

8 oz grilled burger patty, smoked sausage, BBQ, cheddar cheese, candied jalapenos, grilled onions served with fries or sweet fries

Urban Cobb

$15.00

romaine and arugula mix, egg, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, onions, tomato, homestyle ranch

Traditional Caesar

$11.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing add salmon +6; add chicken +6

Canvas Burger

$17.00

8 oz grilled burger patty, rosemary truffle spread, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with fries or sweet fries

Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

$9.00

Warm Lava Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Raspberry Coulis

Sides

Side Plantain Chips

$3.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Broccolini

$3.00

Side Baby Carrots

$4.00

Side Parsnips

$4.00

Side Green Beans

$3.00

Side Baby Bok Choy

$4.00

Side Mayo

$1.00

Side Mustard

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Sweet Chili

$1.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Add On

Add Veggie

$2.00

Add Protein

$6.00

Gallery Lounge

Gallery Lounge

Steak Salad

$15.00

grilled skirt steak on bed of greens, corn, and black bean pico, queso fresco, blue corn tortilla strips, and chipotle ranch

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing add salmon or chicken +6

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Ahi tuna seasoned with edamame, jasmine rice, thinly sliced red, onion avocado, sesame

Spinach & Tomato Flatbread

$17.00

Steak, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, dressed with arugula and balsamic

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Buffalo chicken and bleu cheese, mozzarella, red onions

Canvas Burger

$17.00

8 oz grilled burger patty ,rosemary truffle spread, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles served with fries or sweet fries

BBQ Burger

$19.00

8 oz grilled burger patty, smoked sausage, BBQ, cheddar cheese, candied jalapenos, grilled onions served with fries or sweet fries

Home Made Chicken Tenders

$15.00

marinated chicken tenders, served with fries, sauce option: buffalo, bbq, sweet chili, ranch

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00

2 blue corn tacos with braised short rib, arugula, tomatoes, fried queso fresco, and chimichurri sauce

Crispy Wings

$17.00

sauce option: buffalo, bbq, sweet chili, lemon pepper,carrots and ranch, fries

Cheeseburger Fries

$15.00

fries with queso, ground beef, grilled onions, sriracha ketchup finished with chopped pickles

Chickpea & Black Bean Dip

$14.00

Chickpea & Black beans served with fried plantain chips, spiced pita chips, and carrots

Chips and Chili Queso Salsa

$9.00

Tinga Chicken Nachos

$14.00

blue and yellow chips, chicken tinga , choriqueso, pineapple pico de gallo, refried black beans, finished with Avocado crema

Sides

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Plantain Chips

$3.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Mayo

$1.00

Side Mustard

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Sweet Chili

$1.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Add On

Add Veggie

$2.00

Add Protein

$6.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Bucket of Water 6

$20.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Soft Drink

$4.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Watter Bottle

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cappuccino Double

$8.00

Caramel Macchiato

$8.00

Caramel Latte

$8.00

Expresso Shot

$4.00

Expresso Double

$8.00

Latte

$7.00

Vanilla Latte

$8.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Sunburn Packages

Take a Dip

$1,000.00

Wife of the Party

$2,000.00

Boats & Bros

$2,000.00

Mile High Club

$3,500.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1325 BOTHAM JEAN BLVD, DALLAS, TX 75215

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zalat Pizza - South Lamar
orange starNo Reviews
1210 Botham Jean Boulevard Dallas, TX 75215
View restaurantnext
Fivee Bistro and Bar - 1319 Botham Jean Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
1319 Botham Jean Blvd. Dallas, TX 75215
View restaurantnext
Off the Bone Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1734 Botham Jean Blvd Dallas, TX 75215
View restaurantnext
Off the Bone Barbeque
orange star4.6 • 1,414
1734 South Lamar St. Dallas, TX 75215
View restaurantnext
Jaxon Texas Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
311 S. Akard st. Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
JFKeg and Kitchen2 - do not use 1 - 391 E LAS COLINAS BLVD, 130
orange starNo Reviews
1710 Young Street Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in DALLAS

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Lakewood
orange star4.5 • 4,759
1904 Skillman Street Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near DALLAS
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston