Canvas East

All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am

A friendly break from this wild world for any member of the alphabet mafia and its allies. An LGBTQIA community asset for 12 years. Great Food, good vibes, strong drinks!

1105 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206

