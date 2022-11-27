Restaurant header imageView gallery

Canvas East

review star

No reviews yet

1105 Fatherland St

Nashville, TN 37206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps and Shareables

Soft Pretzel

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh baked soft pretzel

Pork Dumplings

$9.00

Szechuan Style Pork Dumplings

Veggie Dumplings

$9.00Out of stock

Szechuan Style Veggie Dumplings

Meatballs

$9.00

2 Hearty Beef Meatballs

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.50

Basket of Parm Truffle Fries

Onion Rings

$8.50

Salads

Warhol

$10.00

BLT Romaine Wedge Salad

Renoir

$8.00

Spinach/Arugula Salad w/ House Sweet Onion Vin

Frida Kahlo

$12.00

Chopped romaine, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted corn, spicy chick peas, red onions with jalapeno ranch

Jackson Pollock

$12.00

Frisee and Radichio (Salad Greens), Radish, Strawberry, Candied Walnuts, Feta, Cherry-Apricot Vinaigrette

Between The Buns

The Beef

$15.00

Beef Burger

Chicken Pesto Burger

$15.00

Chicken Pesto Burger

The Bean

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken, sweet tangy Asian slaw, spicy garlic aioli, swiss on a sesame seed bun

Wings & Nuggs

Wings

$10.00

Chicken Wings

Nuggets

$10.00

Nuggets

Happy Hour Food

HH The Beef

$6.00

HH Chicken Pesto Burger

$6.00

HH The Bean

$6.00

HH Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A friendly break from this wild world for any member of the alphabet mafia and its allies. An LGBTQIA community asset for 12 years. Great Food, good vibes, strong drinks!

Website

Location

1105 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boston Commons
orange star4.6 • 1,261
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206 Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
East Nash - Frothy Monkey
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Fatherland St Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville
orange starNo Reviews
626A Main Street Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
GReKo Greek Street Food
orange starNo Reviews
704 Main St Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Donut Distillery
orange star4.6 • 771
311 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Barista Parlor - East
orange star4.3 • 1,258
519B Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston