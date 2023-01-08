  • Home
CANYON CITY BBQ 347 N SAN GABRIEL AVE.

No reviews yet

347 N SAN GABRIEL AVE.

AZUSA, CA 91702

Order Again

Popular Items

Cornbread
Pulled Pork
Canyon City Sampler

BBQ Plates

Served with 2 sides The following sides can be selected for an additional charge: Cup of chili +$1 Mac & Cheese +$1.00 Jalapeno Mac & Cheese +$2.00 Substitute a side for cake or pie +$1

Pulled Pork

$16.00+

Our pulled pork seasoned with our house blend of special spices, and slow smoked for 12+ hours. Hand pulled and drizzled with our zesty bbq sauce.

Beef Brisket

$19.00+

Beef brisket seasoned with our special of house spices. Slow smoked for over 12 hours. A combo of sliced and chopped brisket served with sweet house BBQ sauce.

Pork Ribs

$24.00+

Pork ribs sauced with our signature zesty house bbq sauce.

Chicken

$16.00

Chicken slow smoked and lightly sauced.

Pork Riblets

$20.00

*Limited quantity* Chopped and sauced with our zesty bbq sauce.

Beef Ribs

$29.00+

*Saturday & Sunday available until we sell out* Tender fall off the bone.

Canyon City Sampler

Canyon City Sampler

$46.00

This is always a customer favorite. 1/2 slab of pork ribs, 1/2 bbq chicken, beef brisket and pulled pork. Served with your choice of two sides. Great to share!

Combo Meal

Mix & Match Add sides to complete the meal

Combo with two items

Hot Links

$4.00

This one is spicy.

Smoked Sausage

$6.00+

Sliced and grilled.

Signature Sides

Garden Salad

$4.00

Lettuce mix, cucumber and tomato

Potato Salad

$4.00

Just like mom used to make it.

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Customers love our macaroni salad.

Baked Beans

$4.00

Sweet & meaty bbq baked beans.

Coleslaw

$4.00

Creamy coleslaw.

Cornbread

$4.00

Baked fresh on site served with a side of buttery honey blend.

Chili

$5.00+

Our house made chili with just the right amount of "kick". Served with a side of shredded cheese and diced onions.

Chicken Soup

$4.00

Garlic Toast

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Bread & Butter

$4.00

(2) Large Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Rice & Brisket Gravy

$4.00

Side Bun

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes & Brisket Gravy

$4.00

(Served after 4 p.m.) Hand mashed potatoes made in house topped with our brisket gravy.

Burgers

Ortega Burger

$13.00

Hand pressed burger, ortega chiles, double swiss served on a toasted bun.

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Hand pressed burger, american cheese, bacon, and slow smoked beef brisket topped with bbq sauce, jalapenos, and crispy onion straws.

Plain and Simple

$11.00

Hand pressed burger and american cheese served on a toasted bun. Let your server know if you want lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle, mayo or secret sauce.

The Smashley

$13.00

Hand pressed burger, grilled onions, bacon, american cheese and sweet house bbq sauce.

BBQ Sandwiches

All sandwiches served a la carte

Beef Brisket

$14.00

Our slow smoked beef brisket, sweet house bbq sauce, served on a bun.

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Southern style pulled pork topped with our zesty house bbq sauce served on a bun.

Pulled Chicken

$13.00

Pulled chicken, sweet house bbq sauce served on a bun.

Specialty BBQ Sandwiches

All sandwiches served a la carte
BBQ Sliders

BBQ Sliders

$14.00

One brisket, one pulled pork and one pulled chicken slider. (No substitutions)

Cheesy Cow

Cheesy Cow

$16.00

Chopped beef brisket, bacon, american cheese and sweet house bbq sauce served on grilled sourdough.

Tipsy Texan

$16.00

Chopped brisket, sweet house BBQ sauce, sliced smoked sausage and pickled red onion. Served on a toasted bun.

Spicy Texan

$16.00

Chopped brisket, sweet house bbq sauce, spicy hot link and pickled red onion. Served on a bun.

Three Piggies

$15.00

Pulled pork, zesty house bbq sauce, grilled jalapenos and grilled onion, american cheese, bacon and a spicy hot link served on grilled sourdough. It's hot.

The Squealer

$15.00

This one has it all. Pulled pork, zesty bbq sauce, grilled ham, bacon, american cheese and pickles. Served on grilled sourdough.

Cubano

$15.00

Pulled pork, grilled ham, swiss cheese, mustard and pickles served on a grilled baguette.

Boss Hogg

$13.00

Southern style pulled pork, bbq sauce and bacon served between two grilled cheese sandwiches. You'll be in heaven.

The Daisy

The Daisy

$15.00

Customer favorite! Pulled chicken, sweet house bbq sauce, american cheese, bacon, creamy slaw and jalapenos served on a grilled sourdough.

To Share (or not)

Not Your Nachos

$13.00+

Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, topped with pulled pork and a drizzle of bbq sauce. Sour cream and jalapenos served on the side. Substitute beef brisket for an additional $3 for half and $5 for full.

Brisket Quesadilla

Brisket Quesadilla

$16.00

A large flour tortilla, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, ortega chillies and chopped brisket.

Pulled Chicken Quesadilla

Pulled Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Pulled chicken, grilled onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and shredded cheese.

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

Shredded cheese, grilled onions, pulled pork and zesty bbq sauce.

Piggy Fries

$9.00+

#1 with our customers: French fries, shredded cheese, jalapenos, pulled pork topped with bacon, sour cream, crispy jalapenos, and drizzle of bbq sauce.

Rodeo Fries

$10.00+

Fresh fries, secret sauce, american cheese, topped with chopped brisket and a drizzle of bbq sauce finished with crispy onion straws.

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Lettuce mix, black beans, corn, shredded cheese and chopped tomatoes topped with diced chicken breast and a drizzle of bbq sauce.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Lettuce mix, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon bits, and cucumber. Topped with chopped crispy chicken salad.

Taco Salad

$17.00

Your choice of pulled pork, cool diced chicken or chopped beef brisket, lettuce mix, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole. Topped with tortilla strips, crispy jalapeños, and chipotle ranch dressing.

Other Good Stuff

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Three cheese homemade mac & cheese.

Piggy Mac

Piggy Mac

$10.00

Housemade mac and cheese topped with our slow smoked pulled pork and zesty bbq sauce.

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Our housemade mac & cheese with the additional colby pepper jack cheese. Topped with crispy jalapenos.

Loaded Spuds

Loaded Spud

$6.00

Shredded cheese, butter blend and sour cream.

Loaded Spud w/ Bacon Crumbles

$8.00

Loaded Spud w/ Pulled Pork

$15.00

Loaded Spud w/ Chopped Brisket

$16.00

Loaded Spud w/ Pulled Chicken

$15.00

Taco Thursday

Pork Tacos

$2.00Out of stock

Slow smoked pork served on a corn tortilla topped with salsa. Available until we run out.

Desserts

Slice of Berry Pie

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Double Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Menu

Plain Cheeseburger plus one side

$6.99

Chicken Strips plus one side

$6.99

Mac and Cheese plus one side

$6.99

Grilled Cheese plus one side

$6.99

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Negro Modelo

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Firestone 805

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Space Dust IPA

$6.00

Highway 39

$6.00

Samuel Adams

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.29

Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Sandwich

Meat and bread will be kept separate for you to make your own sandwiches. The prices are per person.

Pulled Pork Sandwich + One Side

$11.99Out of stock

Beef Brisket Sandwich + One Side

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken

1/4 Chicken + 2 Sides and Bread

$11.49Out of stock

1/4 Chicken & Pulled Pork + 2 Sides and Bread

$15.99Out of stock

1/4 Chicken & Beef Brisket + 2 Sides and Bread

$19.29Out of stock

1/4 Chicken & Pork Ribs + 2 Sides and Bread

$19.99Out of stock

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket & 1/4 Chicken + 2 Sides and Bread

$19.29Out of stock

Beef Brisket & Pulled Pork + 2 Sides and Bread

$21.99Out of stock

Beef Brisket & Pork Ribs + 2 Sides and Bread

$23.89Out of stock

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork & 1/4 Chicken + 2 Sides and Bread

$15.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork & Beef Brisket + 2 Sides and Bread

$21.19Out of stock

Pulled Pork & Pork Ribs + 2 Sides and Bread

$19.39Out of stock

Sides

Add extra sides for $39.99 per 1/2 tray (approximately 20 servings) $21.99 (approximately 10 servings)

Baked Beans

$39.99+

Potato Salad

$39.99+

Garden Salad

$39.99+

Cole Slaw

$39.99+

Macaroni Salad

$39.99+

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$39.99+
Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
GREAT BBQ FOR DINE IN OR TAKE OUT!

