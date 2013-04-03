- Home
Canyon City Grill 14601 FM 306
14601 FM 306
Canyon Lake, TX 78133
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Premium fried mozzarella with your choice of dipping sauce- Ranch, Marinara , or our House Made Jalapeño Ranch
Fried Green Tomatoes
A Southern Classic - Green tomatoes, battered and deep fried served with choice of Ranch, Jalapeño Ranch or Marinara
Breaded Mushrooms
Mushrooms breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Jalapeño Poppers
A crowd favorite! Five, half sliced jalapeños, filled with cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles
Sliced pickles breaded with a little kick of spice, deep fried and served with ranch.
Corn Nuggets
Small, golden nuggets of sweet corn. The perfect way to start your meal.
Breaded Green Beans
Green beans that are lightly breaded and ready to dip in your choice of sauce. Something that's different, but delicious!
Pork Skins
Fresh, fried pork skins tossed in the spice of your choice- BBQ, Cajun, or Ranch
Texas Tots
*Local Favorite*- Generous portion of crispy tots covered in nacho cheese and topped with crispy bacon, grilled jalapeños, and finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing.
CC-Grill Nachos
Texas sized nachos topped with nacho cheese, ground beef, grilled onions and jalapeños topped off with fresh diced tomatoes.
The Smorgasbord
A large variety of our most popular appetizers! It consists of fried pickles, breaded mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, Texas tots, and fresh popping pork skins. No subs or modifications please.
Hushpuppies
Chili cheese Tots or Fries
Texas Size portion with home made chili and nacho cheese. Add onions or bacon for extra charge
Burgers
The Classic Hamburger
Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, pickles and sauced perfectly with mayo on top and mustard on the bottom.
Cheeseburger
Our classic hamburger served with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo and mustard.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Our Classic burger topped with crispy bacon, American cheese, and finished with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo and mustard.
Grilled Jalapeño Cheeseburger
Burger with a kick of fresh jalapeño slices that are grilled then laid across a perfect slice of american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo and mustard.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Our fresh, hand pattied burger topped with swiss cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms all on a hot toasted bun with mayo.
Texas Heat
A local favorite on a fresh toasted bun topped with our very own jalapeño ranch, pepper-jack cheese, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
The Patty Melt
A fresh patty, grilled onions, swiss cheese and mayo melted between two slices of fantastic rye bread.
Red, White and Bleu Burger
A bleu cheese lovers dream! Buttery toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, pickles, mayo and a very generous portion of bleu cheese crumbles to make a burger that is bursting with flavor!
Southern Burger
Our fresh beef patty loaded with pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, and crispy leaf lettuce on toasted buttered bun.
BBQ Bacon Burger
A delicious patty topped with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and golden brown onion rings finished with a bbq sauce to make your tastebuds say "WOW!"
Southwest Black Bean Burger
Our Black Bean Patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, sliced bell peppers and sriracha mayo all set on a fresh toasted bun.
Turkey Burger
Our Classic Burger subbed out with a mouth watering turkey patty all served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo and mustard.
Chili burger
1/3 pound smash pattie Topped with cheddar cheese and fresh onions and a mound of our house made chili on a toasted bun with Ketchup
Sandwiches
Rueben
A classic sandwich that consists of corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese with a thousand island dressing spread between two slices of our delicious rye bread.
Philly Cheesesteak
Sirloin Steak topped with grilled bell peppers and onions, melted provolone cheese, and mayo on a hoagie roll. Make it a Chicken Philly for $0.75 more!
The Big Cheese
A "grown up" version of a grilled cheese! American, swiss, and provolone cheese melted with bacon, tomato and mayo between Texas toast.
Chicken Sandwich
Choice of breaded or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, pickles and mayo on a toasted bun.
Bacon Pepperjack Chicken
Breaded or grilled chicken, topped with spicy pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, pickles and mayo on a toasted bun. Add Jalapeño Ranch for an extra kick!
Toasted Pesto Chicken
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, provolone cheese, tomatoes, and pesto mayo between two pieces of Texas toast.
The Club
A traditional club, with three slices of bread, bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese and mayo.
BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo- a classic sandwich on Texas toast. Add a fried egg for a little extra!
Fish Sandwich
A piece of American raised breaded catfish, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and homemade tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie.
Turkey Melt
Grilled turkey, American cheese, pickles, diced onions, and mayo melted between two peaces of Texas toast.
Shrimp Po'Boy
Cajun fried shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo all on a toasted hoagie.
Chicken Mushroom Swiss
The crowd favorite mushroom swiss with chicken, grilled mushrooms and onions, swiss cheese and mayo.
California Club
Avocado purée, Turkey, bacon, lettuce, Tomatoes finished with provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie
Baskets
Chicken Strip Basket
Three crispy tenders served with Texas toast and your choice of sauce
Quesadilla Basket
Diced grilled chicken and shredded cheddar cheese, melted and grilled between a flour tortilla with your choice of side. Add veggies or bacon for an additional charge.
Fish Basket
Two breaded USA raised catfish fillets served with homemade tartar sauce and sliced lemons.
Steak Finger Basket
Four steak fingers breaded and fried until golden brown, served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.
Shrimp Basket
Salads
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumber, and a boiled egg served with your choice of dressing. Ranch pairs great!
House Salad
Our house salad consists of romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and topped with shredded cheese. Spruce it up by adding a protein! Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken or Fried Shrimp!
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & asiago cheese, and croutons served with caesar dressing. Add grilled or breaded chicken!
Greek Salad
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, bell peppers, red onions, olives, feta cheese crumbles and cucumbers served with greek dressing.
Strawberry Pecan Salad
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce, feta cheese, fresh strawberries, and pecans! We recommend pairing it with our raspberry or balsamic vinaigrette. Add grilled or breaded chicken to make it even better!
Cheeseburger Salad
Everything on a cheese burger in a salad... even the pickles and onions!
Spicy Chicken BLT Salad
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes served with our house made jalapeño ranch to bring on the spice!
Wraps
Chef Wrap
Ham, turkey, crispy bacon, shredded cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers and boiled eggs and ranch dressing on your choice of tortilla.
Chicken Wrap
Choice of grilled or breaded chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and shredded cheese all served up in a grilled tortilla with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or breaded chicken, caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan & asiago cheese.
Spicy Chicken BLT Wrap
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeño ranch wrapped up in your choice of tortilla. Add extra grilled jalapeños for more of a kick!
Veggie Wrap
Black bean veggie patty, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, and choice of dressing. Jalapeño Ranch is our recommendation!
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, pickles, shredded cheddar cheese, and ranch.
Greek Wrap
Our greek salad in a wrap! Kalamata olives, feta cheese, bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions and greek dressing with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken.
Cheeseburger Wrap
Our classic cheese burger in a wrap- lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo and mustard all wrapped in a crispy tortilla. Add Bacon to make it even better!
Salad Wrap
house salad in a wrap
Sides
Fresh Cut Fries
Hand cut every morning, fresh as can be!
Tots
Crisp and Crunchy!
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Onion Rings
Beer battered and golden brown!
Pork Skins
Freshly fried and still crackling with your choice of flavor- Plain, Ranch, BBQ, or Cajun
Side House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and croutons
Side Caeser Salad
Lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, topped with parmesan & asiago cheese.
Side Texas Tots
A smaller portion of our Texas tots
Fried Pickles
Sliced pickles, breaded with a little kick of spice!
Fried Okra
Crispy, battered fried okra. They are even better dipped in ranch!
Chips
Cucumber salad
Diced Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions tossed in a lemon oil and finished with feta cheese
Kid's Meals
Hamburger Meal
Kids sized burger served with, pickles and ketchup just the way most of the little ones like it! Add cheese for $1.00 more! Served with choice of Side and a Drink
Chicken Strip Meal
Our crispy chicken strips served with choice of side and a drink
Corn Dog Meal
Served with choice of side and drink
Grilled Cheese Meal
Served with choice of side and drink
PB&J Meal
A kid's favorite! Peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich served with a side and drink
Chicken Mac and Cheese
White cheddar mac and cheese topped with grilled chicken and served with a drink.
A La Carte
Corn Dog
Grilled Cheese
PB&J
Kid's Hamburger
Served with pickles and ketchup
Chicken Tender
Grilled Chicken Breast
Puppy Patty
Breaded Chicken Breast
Piece of Fish
Steak Finger
Quesadilla
Grilled chicken and cheese. Add any veggies or bacon for an additional cost.
Bowl of Chili
Made in house with beans and topped with onions and shredded cheese.
Popcorn Shrimp
A portion of popcorn shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
Specials
Sauces
Drinks
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Half And Half Tea
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Rootbeer
Lemonade
Canned Diet Dr. Pepper
Bottled Water
Powerade
Mexican Glass Coke
Topo Chico
Arnold Palmer
half sweet tea, half lemonade
Water Cup
Orange Juice
Coffee
Juice Box
Milk
Arnold Unsweet
Shakes & Floats
Chocolate Milkshake
Chocolate milkshake topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Strawberry Milkshake
Strawberry milkshake topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Vanilla Milkshake
Topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Coke Float
Coke and a couple scoops of ice cream!
Rootbeer Float
Rootbeer topped with a couple scoops of ice cream. An American Classic!
Dr Pepper Float
Ice cream and Dr Pepper together for a Texas treat!
Pumpkin Spice Shake
vanilla shake with everyones favorite fall flavor
Cinnamon Toast Crunch shake
YES The Cereal!!! Best Shake Ever
Shareable Desserts
Dessert Nachos
Cinnamon sugar chips piled high topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, brownie crumbles and cherries finished off with our dessert sauce. Easily serves 4 people!
Strawberry Brownie Volcano
Mountain of ice cream with hot brownie boulders, strawberry lava and chocolate sauce. Serves 4 people!
Desserts
Funnel Cake Fries
Sweet funnel cakes fries, coated with powdered sugar and ready to dip in your choice of sauce- chocolate or caramel.
Brownie & Ice cream Sundae
2 scoops of ice cream on top of warm brownie bites, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and topped with whipped cream and a cherry!
Ice Cream Scoop
One scoop of ice cream
Cookie Burger
Two chocolate chip cookie stuffed with your choice of ice cream
Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake Fries
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Canyon City Grill, is a locally owned, family focused restaurant offering a variety of delicious foods such as premium beef burgers, fresh cut fries, salads/wraps, sandwiches, and more! We also offer vegetarian and gluten free options.
14601 FM 306, Canyon Lake, TX 78133