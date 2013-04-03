Restaurant header imageView gallery

Canyon City Grill

14601 FM 306

Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Chicken Strip Basket

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.49

Premium fried mozzarella with your choice of dipping sauce- Ranch, Marinara , or our House Made Jalapeño Ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.49

A Southern Classic - Green tomatoes, battered and deep fried served with choice of Ranch, Jalapeño Ranch or Marinara

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.99

Mushrooms breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.49

A crowd favorite! Five, half sliced jalapeños, filled with cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Sliced pickles breaded with a little kick of spice, deep fried and served with ranch.

Corn Nuggets

$4.99

Small, golden nuggets of sweet corn. The perfect way to start your meal.

Breaded Green Beans

$4.99

Green beans that are lightly breaded and ready to dip in your choice of sauce. Something that's different, but delicious!

Pork Skins

$3.99

Fresh, fried pork skins tossed in the spice of your choice- BBQ, Cajun, or Ranch

Texas Tots

$7.25

*Local Favorite*- Generous portion of crispy tots covered in nacho cheese and topped with crispy bacon, grilled jalapeños, and finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing.

CC-Grill Nachos

$7.49

Texas sized nachos topped with nacho cheese, ground beef, grilled onions and jalapeños topped off with fresh diced tomatoes.

The Smorgasbord

$12.99Out of stock

A large variety of our most popular appetizers! It consists of fried pickles, breaded mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, Texas tots, and fresh popping pork skins. No subs or modifications please.

Hushpuppies

$4.50

Chili cheese Tots or Fries

$9.25

Texas Size portion with home made chili and nacho cheese. Add onions or bacon for extra charge

Burgers

The Classic Hamburger

$6.39+

Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, pickles and sauced perfectly with mayo on top and mustard on the bottom.

Cheeseburger

$6.75+

Our classic hamburger served with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo and mustard.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.43+

Our Classic burger topped with crispy bacon, American cheese, and finished with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Grilled Jalapeño Cheeseburger

$7.34+

Burger with a kick of fresh jalapeño slices that are grilled then laid across a perfect slice of american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.74+

Our fresh, hand pattied burger topped with swiss cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms all on a hot toasted bun with mayo.

Texas Heat

$7.49+

A local favorite on a fresh toasted bun topped with our very own jalapeño ranch, pepper-jack cheese, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

The Patty Melt

$6.74+

A fresh patty, grilled onions, swiss cheese and mayo melted between two slices of fantastic rye bread.

Red, White and Bleu Burger

$7.49+

A bleu cheese lovers dream! Buttery toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, pickles, mayo and a very generous portion of bleu cheese crumbles to make a burger that is bursting with flavor!

Southern Burger

$7.49+

Our fresh beef patty loaded with pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, and crispy leaf lettuce on toasted buttered bun.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$7.49+

A delicious patty topped with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and golden brown onion rings finished with a bbq sauce to make your tastebuds say "WOW!"

Southwest Black Bean Burger

$6.74+

Our Black Bean Patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, sliced bell peppers and sriracha mayo all set on a fresh toasted bun.

Turkey Burger

$6.49+

Our Classic Burger subbed out with a mouth watering turkey patty all served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo and mustard.

Chili burger

$8.99

1/3 pound smash pattie Topped with cheddar cheese and fresh onions and a mound of our house made chili on a toasted bun with Ketchup

Sandwiches

Rueben

$6.49

A classic sandwich that consists of corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese with a thousand island dressing spread between two slices of our delicious rye bread.

Philly Cheesesteak

$6.24

Sirloin Steak topped with grilled bell peppers and onions, melted provolone cheese, and mayo on a hoagie roll. Make it a Chicken Philly for $0.75 more!

The Big Cheese

$5.74

A "grown up" version of a grilled cheese! American, swiss, and provolone cheese melted with bacon, tomato and mayo between Texas toast.

Chicken Sandwich

$6.24

Choice of breaded or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, pickles and mayo on a toasted bun.

Bacon Pepperjack Chicken

$7.75

Breaded or grilled chicken, topped with spicy pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, pickles and mayo on a toasted bun. Add Jalapeño Ranch for an extra kick!

Toasted Pesto Chicken

$6.49

Grilled or breaded chicken breast, provolone cheese, tomatoes, and pesto mayo between two pieces of Texas toast.

The Club

$7.75

A traditional club, with three slices of bread, bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese and mayo.

BLT

$6.50

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo- a classic sandwich on Texas toast. Add a fried egg for a little extra!

Fish Sandwich

$7.24

A piece of American raised breaded catfish, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and homemade tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie.

Turkey Melt

$5.24

Grilled turkey, American cheese, pickles, diced onions, and mayo melted between two peaces of Texas toast.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$7.24

Cajun fried shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo all on a toasted hoagie.

Chicken Mushroom Swiss

$6.89

The crowd favorite mushroom swiss with chicken, grilled mushrooms and onions, swiss cheese and mayo.

California Club

$6.99Out of stock

Avocado purée, Turkey, bacon, lettuce, Tomatoes finished with provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.99

Three crispy tenders served with Texas toast and your choice of sauce

Quesadilla Basket

$7.99

Diced grilled chicken and shredded cheddar cheese, melted and grilled between a flour tortilla with your choice of side. Add veggies or bacon for an additional charge.

Fish Basket

$8.89

Two breaded USA raised catfish fillets served with homemade tartar sauce and sliced lemons.

Steak Finger Basket

$8.49

Four steak fingers breaded and fried until golden brown, served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.25

Ham, turkey, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumber, and a boiled egg served with your choice of dressing. Ranch pairs great!

House Salad

$7.99

Our house salad consists of romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and topped with shredded cheese. Spruce it up by adding a protein! Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken or Fried Shrimp!

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & asiago cheese, and croutons served with caesar dressing. Add grilled or breaded chicken!

Greek Salad

$11.89

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, bell peppers, red onions, olives, feta cheese crumbles and cucumbers served with greek dressing.

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$7.99

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce, feta cheese, fresh strawberries, and pecans! We recommend pairing it with our raspberry or balsamic vinaigrette. Add grilled or breaded chicken to make it even better!

Cheeseburger Salad

$10.24

Everything on a cheese burger in a salad... even the pickles and onions!

Spicy Chicken BLT Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes served with our house made jalapeño ranch to bring on the spice!

Wraps

Chef Wrap

$8.49

Ham, turkey, crispy bacon, shredded cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers and boiled eggs and ranch dressing on your choice of tortilla.

Chicken Wrap

$8.79

Choice of grilled or breaded chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and shredded cheese all served up in a grilled tortilla with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.74

Grilled or breaded chicken, caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan & asiago cheese.

Spicy Chicken BLT Wrap

$8.74

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeño ranch wrapped up in your choice of tortilla. Add extra grilled jalapeños for more of a kick!

Veggie Wrap

$8.74

Black bean veggie patty, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, and choice of dressing. Jalapeño Ranch is our recommendation!

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.23

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, pickles, shredded cheddar cheese, and ranch.

Greek Wrap

$9.14

Our greek salad in a wrap! Kalamata olives, feta cheese, bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions and greek dressing with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken.

Cheeseburger Wrap

$7.25

Our classic cheese burger in a wrap- lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo and mustard all wrapped in a crispy tortilla. Add Bacon to make it even better!

Salad Wrap

$7.75

house salad in a wrap

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.75

Hand cut every morning, fresh as can be!

Tots

$2.75

Crisp and Crunchy!

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Beer battered and golden brown!

Pork Skins

$2.75

Freshly fried and still crackling with your choice of flavor- Plain, Ranch, BBQ, or Cajun

Side House Salad

$4.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and croutons

Side Caeser Salad

$4.75

Lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, topped with parmesan & asiago cheese.

Side Texas Tots

$3.99

A smaller portion of our Texas tots

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Sliced pickles, breaded with a little kick of spice!

Fried Okra

$2.99

Crispy, battered fried okra. They are even better dipped in ranch!

Chips

$1.25

Cucumber salad

$4.24

Diced Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions tossed in a lemon oil and finished with feta cheese

Kid's Meals

Hamburger Meal

$5.75

Kids sized burger served with, pickles and ketchup just the way most of the little ones like it! Add cheese for $1.00 more! Served with choice of Side and a Drink

Chicken Strip Meal

$5.99

Our crispy chicken strips served with choice of side and a drink

Corn Dog Meal

$5.25

Served with choice of side and drink

Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.25

Served with choice of side and drink

PB&J Meal

$5.75

A kid's favorite! Peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich served with a side and drink

Chicken Mac and Cheese

$5.99

White cheddar mac and cheese topped with grilled chicken and served with a drink.

A La Carte

Corn Dog

$1.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

PB&J

$2.99

Kid's Hamburger

$3.99

Served with pickles and ketchup

Chicken Tender

$1.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.24

Puppy Patty

$2.50

Breaded Chicken Breast

$3.24

Piece of Fish

$2.75

Steak Finger

$1.99

Quesadilla

$5.49

Grilled chicken and cheese. Add any veggies or bacon for an additional cost.

Bowl of Chili

$5.24

Made in house with beans and topped with onions and shredded cheese.

Popcorn Shrimp

$5.89

A portion of popcorn shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Specials

Salmon Burger

$7.99Out of stock

A salmon patty, topped with lemon dill aioli, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes.

Soup & Salad

$0.01

Choice of soup and salad

Chili bowl

$7.50Out of stock

Texas chili with beans

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Gravy

$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Marinara

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$1.50+

Unsweet Tea

$1.50+

Half And Half Tea

$1.50+

Coke

$1.50+

Sprite

$1.50+

Diet Coke

$1.50+

Dr Pepper

$1.50+

Rootbeer

$1.50+

Lemonade

$1.50+

Canned Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.25

Powerade

$1.50+

Mexican Glass Coke

$2.79

Topo Chico

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$1.50+

half sweet tea, half lemonade

Water Cup

$0.50

Orange Juice

$1.99

Coffee

$1.50+

Juice Box

$1.50

Milk

Arnold Unsweet

Shakes & Floats

Chocolate Milkshake

$3.99

Chocolate milkshake topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Strawberry Milkshake

$3.99

Strawberry milkshake topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Vanilla Milkshake

$3.99

Topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Coke Float

$2.99

Coke and a couple scoops of ice cream!

Rootbeer Float

$2.99

Rootbeer topped with a couple scoops of ice cream. An American Classic!

Dr Pepper Float

$2.99

Ice cream and Dr Pepper together for a Texas treat!

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$4.99

vanilla shake with everyones favorite fall flavor

Cinnamon Toast Crunch shake

$5.25

YES The Cereal!!! Best Shake Ever

Shareable Desserts

Dessert Nachos

$9.89

Cinnamon sugar chips piled high topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, brownie crumbles and cherries finished off with our dessert sauce. Easily serves 4 people!

Strawberry Brownie Volcano

$9.49

Mountain of ice cream with hot brownie boulders, strawberry lava and chocolate sauce. Serves 4 people!

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$3.79

Sweet funnel cakes fries, coated with powdered sugar and ready to dip in your choice of sauce- chocolate or caramel.

Brownie & Ice cream Sundae

$4.25

2 scoops of ice cream on top of warm brownie bites, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and topped with whipped cream and a cherry!

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.49

One scoop of ice cream

Cookie Burger

$3.75Out of stock

Two chocolate chip cookie stuffed with your choice of ice cream

Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake Fries

$4.54
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Canyon City Grill, is a locally owned, family focused restaurant offering a variety of delicious foods such as premium beef burgers, fresh cut fries, salads/wraps, sandwiches, and more! We also offer vegetarian and gluten free options.

Location

14601 FM 306, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Directions

