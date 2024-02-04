Canyon Club Brewery - Moraga 1558 Canyon Road
1558 Canyon Road
Moraga, CA 94556
Food (Sunday)
Appetizers
- Chili Fries$14.00Out of stock
Fries, CCB chili, cheddar cheese, green onions
- CCB Chili (GF)$12.00Out of stock
Richards Grass Fed Beef, pinto beans, cheddar cheese, red onions. Served with tortilla chips
- Fried Brussels Sprouts (GF) (V)$10.00
Brussels Sprouts, Fresno chilies, peanuts, cilantro, green onions, sweet chili lime sauce
- Brewery Platter$28.00Out of stock
Pretzels, brisket sausage, pickled onion, house made spicy beer mustard, beer cheese, pickles, and tater tots. Great for sharing!
- Fresh Bavarian Pretzels and Beer Cheese$10.00
Three mini Bavarian style pretzels served with CCB house made spicy mustard and beer cheese
- Smoked Beef Brisket Sausage and Fried Sidewinder Potatoes$14.00
Double L Ranch sausages, sidewinder beer-batter potato fries, curry ketchup, spicy mustard
- French Fries$8.00
Fries seasoned with our CCB seasoning (not spicy)
- Chips, House Guacamole and Salsa (GF) (V)$10.00
House made tortilla chips, guacamole and salsa
- Garlic Fries$10.00
Fries tossed in garlic parmesan oil
- German Potato Pancakes$10.00
Authentic German potato pancakes served with, applesauce and sour cream
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Veggie Beyond Burger$19.00
- CCB Burger$20.00
Richards Grass Fed beef burger, A1 aioli , cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Sonoma pickle LAMO Favorite
- Bulgogi Beef Sandwich$18.00
Bulgogi Beef, house pickled carrots and daikon slaw, red bell pepper, arugula, cilantro, sesame aioli
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Fried chicken breast, house-made coleslaw, pepper aioli LAMO Favorite
- Chicago Style Hot Dog$16.00
Snake River Farms Wagyu all-beef hot dog, sport peppers, onion, electric green relish, tomato, pickle, yellow mustard and celery salt. We even get the poppy seed bun direct from Chicago!
Entrees
- Mushroom Fettuccine$18.00
Cremini mushrooms, house cream sauce, fresh herbs, parmesan cheese.
- Fish N' Chips$24.00
CCB Beer battered locally caught rock cod, tartar sauce, malt vinegar LAMO Favorite
- Big A$$ Quesadilla$18.00
Your choice of grilled chicken, pork carnitas or shrimp. served with pico de gallo, jack cheese, cilantro cream sauce.
- CCB Tacos$16.00
Pork carnitas, shrimp or grilled fish with salsa, shredded cabbage, Cotija cheese, radishes, cilantro cream sauce, and pickled red onions. Three tacos per order
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Fried chicken breast, crispy romaine , cheddar cheese in a spinach tortilla served with Coleslaw or Quinoa Salad
Salads
- CCB Organic Mixed Green Salad$10.00
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, radishes, balsamic vinaigrette
- Organic Quinoa Salad$13.00
Quinoa, red bell pepper, grapes, apples, green onion, arugula, herbs, pumpkin seeds and lemon mustard dressing.
- Classic Caesar$12.00
Romaine hearts, red radishes, shaved parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, caesar dressing
Wings
Sides
- Side of Coleslaw$5.00
House made mayonnaise based slaw
- Side of Mac & Cheese$6.00
Macaroni in cheddar cheese sauce
- Side Mixed Green Salad$6.00
Small, mixed-green salad
- Pop Oats$3.00
Pop Oats are made with organic whole oats. Pop open a bag and forever change the way you eat oats! Flavors: Simply Salted, Wild White Cheddar, Swell Salted Caramel, Chill Out Chili Lime, Zesty Ranch
- Three Sister Artisanal Meats: Spanish Style Chorizo$7.00Out of stock
An authentic taste of Northern Spain. Three Sisters Meats chorizo is aged for a minimum of 35 days. Versatile and delicious, perfect for snacking anytime! *St Mary’s Alum-owned business!
- Chef Kev's Spicy Thai Nuts$5.00
Thai style spicy peanuts with lemongrass and lime flavor
- Sonoma Pickle$3.00
Sonoma Brinery, finest fresh pickle
- Cheese Balls$4.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Mac & Cheese$10.00
Mac 'n cheese with fries or veggies
- Kids Hot Dog$10.00
CCB Dog served plain on a hot dog bun.
- Kids Fried Chicken Tenders$10.00
Chicken breasts cut to strips, battered, and fried in house.
- Kids Burger$10.00
Our same Richards Grass Fed Beef patty, cooked well, served plain, cheese only.
Desserts
Beer To Go
4 packs
- Mix 4 Pack$17.00
4 different beers (photo does not represent the actual mix)
- A Major Award IPA 4 Pack$16.00
West Coast IPA. A very jammy and ultra tropical flavor and aroma. Medium to full bodied IPA. Lingering bitterness. Smooth mouthfeel. Hopped with Mosaic and Simcoe for big apricot, pineapple, citrus zest, and peach flavors and aromas. 7% ABV
- Solid IPA 4 Pack$16.00
Unfiltered citrus tropical IPA with Oregon Strata and huel melon hops. 6.3% ABV
- Gael Ale "Gaelic" Pale Ale 4 Pack$16.00
Gaelic Pale Ale made with English malts and hops. A refreshing hop-forward pale with a clean finish. Go Gaels! 5.4% ABV
- Burning Ram Kolsch 4 Pack$16.00
We went as true to style as we could with all German malts, hops and yeast profile. The only thing domestic is the brewery and the water source - which of course I manipulated to mimic the water from Koln. The only thing burning about this beer is the burning desire for more ABV 5.4%
- Road of PEARpetual Construction Double IPA 4 Pack$17.00
Big juicy strong IPA made with fresh harvested Moraga and Delta Bartlett Pears, an chopped liberally with Mosaic and Centennial hops. 8% ABV
Growler Refills
- Solid IPA Growler Refill$12.00+
- Dunkel Sandwich Munich Style Amber Lager Growler Refill$12.00+
A face hole punch of a traditional Munich-style Dunkel for the fat lip service. What are you lookin' at? 6.6% ABV
- Hazy Solution IPA Growler Refill$12.00+
WE HAVE A HAZY! We made a Hazy IPA because of all the Untappd dads and Haze Bros thinking this is the only beer worth asking about because internet it's Smooth, Juicy and Opaque at 7.7%
- Skillz to Pay the Billz Unfiltered IPA Growler Refill$12.00+
Unfiltered West coast IPA finished with Veteran's Blend Hops. IPA's pay the bills folks. 7.5% ABV
- 1 Drop Pale Ale Growler Refill$12.00+
Big fluffy pale ale whirlpool hopped to the bejesus belt with Mosaic. Single hop addition pale ale 5.0% ABV
- Gael Ale "Gaelic" Pale Ale Growler Fill$12.00+
Gaelic Pale Ale made with English malts and hops. A refreshing hop-forward pale with a clean finish. Go Gaels! 5.4% ABV
- A Simcoe Solution IPA GROWLER REFILL$12.00+
A very simple formula that has a Simcoe Solution. Simcoe, a tried and true hop variety, and one of my personal favorites. Remember that sometimes the most complex questions can be answered with a Simcoe solution. 7.2% ABV
- Rustic Radiance Amber Ale Growler Refill$12.00+
Ale's well in Amber! Traditional Amber style made with high caramel crystal malts and balanced with some earthy American hops 6.4%
- Cold is Flavor American Light Lager Growler Fill$12.00+
Refined and crystalline. You betcha it's got corn and rice in this. 3.2% ABV
- Brewer Soul American Porter Growler Refill$12.00+
porter with notes of chocolate and burnt coffee, 5.6% ABV.
- CCB House Brewed Root Beer Growler Refill$8.00+
Canyon Club Brewery N/A and caffeine free Rootbeer, House made for the kiddies and adult kiddies. Super secret recipe that is guarded by Vin Diesel, The Rock, and Ronda Rousey LAMO Favorite
- CCB House Brewed "Silver Fox" Hop Water Growler Refill$8.00+Out of stock
A delicious sparkling hop water. Zero calories, zero alcohol and just a hint of hop flavor. Current Profile: Chinook and Grapefruit Cush Hops
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are Lamorinda’s Third Place: The crossroads of amazing people, great beer, delicious food, and an atmosphere of comfort. We are a brewery, a biergarten, a restaurant, and we are live music.
