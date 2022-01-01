Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Canyon River Grill

14706 State Route 821

Ellensburg, WA 98926

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
An american Grill featuring Seafood, Steaks, Specials and More. 'You won't find a better setting anywhere. The view of the Yakima River Canyon from the window or deck is stunning. 'There really isn't anything else like this place anywhere in the area. Combine dinner with a stay at the lodge next door and you have the perfect romantic getaway!'

14706 State Route 821, Ellensburg, WA 98926

