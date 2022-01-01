American
Steakhouses
Seafood
The Canyon River Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
An american Grill featuring Seafood, Steaks, Specials and More. 'You won't find a better setting anywhere. The view of the Yakima River Canyon from the window or deck is stunning. 'There really isn't anything else like this place anywhere in the area. Combine dinner with a stay at the lodge next door and you have the perfect romantic getaway!'
Location
14706 State Route 821, Ellensburg, WA 98926
Gallery