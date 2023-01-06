Restaurant header imageView gallery

Canyon Road 1470 1st Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1470 1st Avenue

New York, NY 10021

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Quesadilla
Tortilla Soup
Chips and Salsa

Antojitos

Guacamole en Molcajete

$13.50

Our fresh tableside guacamole made just the way you like it!

Elote con Crema

$10.50

Roasted corn on the cob with chipotles mayonnaise & Mexican queso añejo

Spicy Peanut Shrimp

$14.50

with fried plantains over a cripsy blue corn tortilla served with mango & papaya sauce

Crisp Cornmeal Fried Calamari

$15.50

Served with chipotle chile sauce

Sautéed Shrimp

$14.50

in a garlic salsa verde with warm tortillas

Seared Ahi Tuna Tostada

$15.50

with lettuce & chipotle cream served over a crispy tortilla

Fresh Turkey & Spicy Chicken Sausage Chile

$11.25

Sopas

Sopa de Frijoles Negros

$10.50

with cheese & corn tortilla strips

Tortilla Soup

$10.50

chicken, chilies, tomato, corn, melted cheese & corn tortilla strips

Nachos

Three Cheese Nachos

$13.25

monterey jack, white cheddar & mozzarella served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Turkey Chile Nachos

$14.50

Blue Corn & Goat Cheese Nachos

$14.95

Served with salsa verde

Quesadillas

Three Cheese & Oregano

$12.50

Goat Cheese & Poblano Chile

$14.50

Grilled Chicken & Roasted Mushroom

$15.50

Gulf Shrimp, Jalapeño & Queso Añejo

$14.95

Shredded Duck Quesadilla

$15.95

with red onions in a mole poblano sauce

Steak Quesadilla

$15.95

Ensaladas

Cactus Salad

$9.50

spiced cactus with red onion, radish & tomato in an ancho chile vinaigrette, over black beans & cheese

Southwestern

$10.50

toasted pumpkin seeds, romaine lettuce, monterey jack, onions, peppers & celery

Fajitas

Marinated Santa Fe Chicken

$23.50

Served with Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & fresh flour tortillas

Marinated Santa Fe Beef

$28.50

Served with Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & fresh flour tortillas

Gulf Shrimp

$31.95

Served with Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & fresh flour tortillas

Garden Vegetables with Monterey Jack

$17.50

Served with Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & fresh flour tortillas

Tuna & Portobello Mushroom

$28.95

Served with Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & fresh flour tortillas

Duck Fajita

$28.50

Enchiladas y Burritos

Slow Roasted Duck Burrito

$26.95

with black beans, smothered with mole poblano sauce

Roasted Vegetable Burrito

$16.95

with fresh tomatoes, red onion & cilantro salsa

Chimichanga de Pollo

$18.50

deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, vegetables & cheese

Spinach, Goat Cheese, Mixed Peppers & Mushroom Enchilada

$18.50

with salsa pipian

Enchiladas Verdes

$18.50

pulled chicken wrapped in corn tortillas with roasted tomatillo sauce, queso añejo & sour cream

Tacos

Pollo Taco

$17.50

pulled chicken sautéed with onions & tomatoes over soft corn tortillas with cactus salpicon

Carnitas Taco

$17.95

slow roasted chile arbol-orange marinated pork carnitas over soft corn tortillas with chopped onions, cilantro & chile de arbol sauce

Al Carbon Taco

$19.50

sautéed hanger steak with onions, peppers, fresh tomato & melted cheese over soft corn tortillas with pico de gallo

Salmon Taco

$20.50

grilled salmon over corn tortillas with black beans & chipotle cream sauce

Pescado

Grilled Rare Tuna

$32.50

with citrus mango & papaya salsas, roasted corn & sautéed spinach

Grilled Salmon

$24.95

Served over rice with scallops & vegetables in a white wine caldito verde

Parilla - From the Grill

Grilled Chicken Breast & Gulf Shrimp Mole

$23.95

Served with papaya salsa

Grilled Adobo Marinated Chicken Breast

$17.50

with roasted corn, sautéed spinach & trio of salsas

Carne Tampiqueña

$23.95

grilled hanger steak with tomatillo chile sauce, over roasted mushrooms, peppers, onions & tomatoes served with a chicken flauta

Pollo Borracho

$20.50

sautéed chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, peppers & spinach in a white wine ranchero sauce over rice

Arroz con Pollo

$20.95

pulled chicken with onions, peppers & mushrooms over chorizo rice, with ranchero sauce & melted cheese

El Tigre Meal

$18.50

Snacks

Canyon Wings

$13.00

chicken wings smothered in Chef's special sauce

Burrito con Mariscos

$13.00

mixed seafood wrapped in a tortilla

Mini Chimis

$13.00

tortilla stuffed with chicken & vegetables

Queso Fundido

$13.00

three cheese fondue with roasted peppers, chips & guacamole

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$16.00

Happy Ensalada con Bistec

$13.00

hanger steak medallions over a southwestern salad

Happy Quesadilla con a chorizó

$13.00

baked flour tortilla with three cheeses & chorizo

Happy Quesadilla con Hongos

$13.00

baked flour tortilla with three cheeses & sautéed Cremini mushrooms

Happy Flauta con Pollo

$13.00

fried corn tortilla rolls with shredded chicken topped with tomatillo cream

Happy Taco Pollo

$13.00

warm corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, raw onion & cilantro

Sides

Guacamole

$8.50

Black Beans

$3.95

Cheese

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Plantains

$5.50

Mexican Rice

$3.95

Tortillas

$3.00

Sautéed Spinach

$4.75

Rice & Beans

$6.50

Grilled Corn

$6.50

Arroz con Chorizo

$6.50

Sautéed Vegetables

$6.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Chips

$2.50

Chips and Salsa

$4.25

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Jarrito Tamarind

$4.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$4.00

Jarrito Lime

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00

Saratoga Flat

$4.00

Margarita/Sangria

Margarita

$13.00

Margarita Fruit

$13.00

Jalepeño Margarita

$15.00

Original Margarita

$16.00

Al Pastor Margarita

$15.00

Beergarita

$16.00

Sangria

$9.00

Sangarita

$14.00

Margarita PTR

$38.00

Margarita Fruit PTR

$38.00

Jalepeño PTR

$42.00

Sangria PTR

$38.00

Real Zepeda Margarita

$8.00

Cocktails

La Mula

$15.00

Paloma Partida

$16.00

Agua Fresca de Jamaica

$16.00

Trago de Durango

$15.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Twisted Paloma

$15.00

Piña Colada

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bottled Beer

Amstel

$8.00

Coors NA

$8.00

Coors Light

$9.00

Corona Extra

$9.00

Corona Premier

$9.00

Corona Light

$9.00

Coronita

$6.00

Dos Equis Amber

$9.00

Dos Equis Lager

$9.00

Heineken

$9.00

Modelo Especial

$9.00

Negro Modelo

$9.00

Pacifico

$9.00

Tecate

$9.00

Michelada

$10.00

Canned Beer

Ranch Water

$8.00

Reeds

$8.00

Red Wine

GLS Alamo Malbec

$12.00

GLS Line 39 Cabernet

$13.00

GLS Harken Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS Carte Vieja Cabernet

$11.00

White Wine

GLS Carta Vieja Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Harken Chardonnay

$13.00

GLS Line 39 Sauvignon

$12.00

GLS Gabbiano Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Rose & Champagne

GLS Estandon Rose

$13.00

GLS La Marca Prosecco

$13.00

GLS Santa Marina Prosecco

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Canyon Road is cozy Mexican Grill, opened in 1984 by Ark Restaurants Group, which Chef Ruperto Ramirez took over in 2017. Canyon Road is a casual family-run restaurant that has seen three generations of Upper East Siders grow up along with it.

Location

1470 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10021

