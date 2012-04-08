Latin American
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
CAO Bakery and Cafe #10 Hollywood
36 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
CAO Bakery & Café is named after the Cao family whose baking tradition spans three generations. The word, CAO, is also an acronym for Cuban American Original, which is reflected in their mission to provide best of Cuban baking in a warm and inviting café atmosphere.
Location
2401 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020
