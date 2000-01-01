Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Cafe Con Leche (Medium)

$2.99
American Coffee

$2.99
Cafe Con Leche (Large)

$3.75
Capuchino

$3.25
Colada

$1.99
Cortadito

$1.99
Cafecito

$1.25
Hot Chocolate

$3.75
Iced Coffee

$3.75

Expresso

$1.95

Cold Drinks

Apple Juice Martanellis

$3.50
Brisk Lemon - 12oz Can

$1.85

Bold lemon flavored iced tea

Colombiana

$2.00
Diet Jupina

$1.85Out of stock
Diet Pepsi - 12oz Can

$1.85

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.

Fanta

$1.85
Gatorade Fruit Punch - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

The thirst quenching taste of fruit punch to rehydrate and energize without caffeine

Gatorade Lemon Lime - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

The thirst quenching taste of lemon lime to rehydrate and energize without caffeine

Gatorade Orange - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

The thirst quenching taste of orange to rehydrate and energize without caffeine

Iron Beer

$1.85
Jugo Mango

$3.25
Jugo Tropicana Cranberry

$3.25
Jugo Tropicana Grapefruit

$3.25
Jugo Tropicana Manzana

$3.25
Jugo Tropicana Naranja

$3.25
Jupina

$1.85
Malta

$2.25
Materva

$1.85
Materva Diet

$1.85
Milk shakes

$3.95
Mtn Dew - 12oz Can

$1.85Out of stock

Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.

Nesquick Chocolate

$3.25
Nesquick Fresa

$3.25
Orange juice fresh

$4.95
Pepsi - 12oz Can

$1.85

The bold, refreshing, robust cola. Click to add to your meal.

Pepsi Zero - 12oz Can

$1.85

Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar

Perrier Water

$3.25
Red Bull

$3.25
Schweppes Gingerale

$1.85
Starry - 12oz Can

$1.85

A caffeine-free soda that provides a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor

Starry Zero

$1.85
Sunkist

$1.85
Water

$1.50

Breakfast, Sides & Snacks

Breakfast

The Original

$9.99

two eggs any style, ham or bacon, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche

Bistec a Caballo

$14.99

grilled palomilla steak, fried eggs, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche

Breakfast Croissant

$6.75

two eggs (fried or scrambled), ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant

Churrasco and Eggs

$14.99

CAO Favortite - grilled churrasco, fried eggs, crispy shoestring papitas, chimichurri

Snacks

Arroz Con Pollo Bites

$5.00

chicken, yellow rice, mozzarella fritters, sazon aioli sauce

Sides

Tostada

$2.00

Bagel + Cream Cheese

$2.50
Bacon

$2.00
Ham

$2.00
Single egg

$1.50
French Fries

$3.00
Shoestring Papitas

$3.00
Add Chicken

$5.00
Add Steak

$6.00
Add Churrasco

$9.50

Croquetas, Pastelitos & Empanadas

Hot Showcase

Croqueta House Ham

$1.50
Croissant Plain

$1.75
Croquetas House Chicken

$1.50
Cuban Bread

$1.99
Empanada Baked Beef

$2.99
Empanada Baked Chicken

$2.99
Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese

$2.99
Empanada Baked Spinach

$2.99
Empanada Colombiana Beef

$2.50Out of stock
Empanada Colombiana Cheese

$2.50
Empanada Colombiana Chicken

$2.50
Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese

$2.99
Empanadas Fried Beef

$2.99
Empanadas Fried Chicken

$2.99
Pan De Bono

$2.25
Papa Rellena

$2.65
Pastelitos Beef

$1.65
Pastelitos Cheese

$1.65
Pastelitos Coconut

$1.65
Pastelitos Guava

$1.65
Pastelitos Guava and Cheese

$1.65
Pastelitos Nutella

$1.95
Pastelitos Preparadito

$1.95
Tequeno Cheese

$2.25
Tequeno Guava and Cheese

$2.25

Sandwiches

Media Noche

$7.99

ham, pork, Swiss cheese on sweet bread

Bocaditos 6 pk Ham & Cheese

$4.00
Bocaditos 6 pk Ham Spread

$4.00
Cantimpalo

$8.99

Spanish chorizo, ham, Swiss cheese on baguette

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, papitas on brioche bun

Croissant Ham & Swiss Cheese

$4.00

ham and melted Swiss cheese croissant

Croqueta Preparada

$9.49

ham croquetas, ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread

Cuban sandwich

$8.49

ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread

Frita Cao

$11.49

house-made blend of beef, pork, chorizo burger, topped with crispy shoestring papitas, Swiss cheese and sazon aioli sauce on a brioche bun

Medio Dia

$6.49

CAO Favorite - classic guava & cheese pastelito filled with ham and melted Swiss cheese

Pan Con Bistec

$10.99

steak, lettuce, tomato, papitas on Cuban bread

Pan Con Churrasco

$14.99Out of stock

grilled skirt steak, chimichurri, arugula, crispy shoestring papitas on Cuban bread