CAO Bakery & Cafe NBV North Bay Village
1700 John F Kennedy Causeway
Suite 110
North Bay Village, FL 33141
Drinks
Coffee Drinks
Cold Drinks
Apple Juice Martanellis
Brisk Lemon - 12oz Can
Bold lemon flavored iced tea
Colombiana
Diet Jupina
Diet Pepsi - 12oz Can
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.
Fanta
Gatorade Fruit Punch - 20oz Bottle
The thirst quenching taste of fruit punch to rehydrate and energize without caffeine
Gatorade Lemon Lime - 20oz Bottle
The thirst quenching taste of lemon lime to rehydrate and energize without caffeine
Gatorade Orange - 20oz Bottle
The thirst quenching taste of orange to rehydrate and energize without caffeine
Iron Beer
Jugo Mango
Jugo Tropicana Cranberry
Jugo Tropicana Grapefruit
Jugo Tropicana Manzana
Jugo Tropicana Naranja
Jupina
Malta
Materva
Materva Diet
Milk shakes
Mtn Dew - 12oz Can
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.
Nesquick Chocolate
Nesquick Fresa
Orange juice fresh
Pepsi - 12oz Can
The bold, refreshing, robust cola. Click to add to your meal.
Pepsi Zero - 12oz Can
Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar
Perrier Water
Red Bull
Schweppes Gingerale
Starry - 12oz Can
A caffeine-free soda that provides a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor
Starry Zero
Sunkist
Water
Breakfast, Sides & Snacks
Breakfast
The Original
two eggs any style, ham or bacon, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche
Bistec a Caballo
grilled palomilla steak, fried eggs, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche
Breakfast Croissant
two eggs (fried or scrambled), ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
Churrasco and Eggs
CAO Favortite - grilled churrasco, fried eggs, crispy shoestring papitas, chimichurri
Sides
Croquetas, Pastelitos & Empanadas
Hot Showcase
Croqueta House Ham
Croissant Plain
Croquetas House Chicken
Cuban Bread
Empanada Baked Beef
Empanada Baked Chicken
Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese
Empanada Baked Spinach
Empanada Colombiana Beef
Empanada Colombiana Cheese
Empanada Colombiana Chicken
Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese
Empanadas Fried Beef
Empanadas Fried Chicken
Pan De Bono
Papa Rellena
Pastelitos Beef
Pastelitos Cheese
Pastelitos Coconut
Pastelitos Guava
Pastelitos Guava and Cheese
Pastelitos Nutella
Pastelitos Preparadito
Tequeno Cheese
Tequeno Guava and Cheese
Sandwiches
Media Noche
ham, pork, Swiss cheese on sweet bread
Bocaditos 6 pk Ham & Cheese
Bocaditos 6 pk Ham Spread
Cantimpalo
Spanish chorizo, ham, Swiss cheese on baguette
Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, papitas on brioche bun
Croissant Ham & Swiss Cheese
ham and melted Swiss cheese croissant
Croqueta Preparada
ham croquetas, ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread
Cuban sandwich
ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread
Frita Cao
house-made blend of beef, pork, chorizo burger, topped with crispy shoestring papitas, Swiss cheese and sazon aioli sauce on a brioche bun
Medio Dia
CAO Favorite - classic guava & cheese pastelito filled with ham and melted Swiss cheese
Pan Con Bistec
steak, lettuce, tomato, papitas on Cuban bread
Pan Con Churrasco
grilled skirt steak, chimichurri, arugula, crispy shoestring papitas on Cuban bread