Caoba Restaurant & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

5731 S Orange Blossom Trl

Orlando, FL 32839

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanadas De Yuca
Barcelo Caramel Flan

Appetizers/Tapas

Chimi Slider

Chimi Slider

$10.00

2 Mini Dominican style burger with thick cut fried cheese, cabbage, topped with our House sauce

Arepitas

Arepitas

$12.00

Crispy arepas, topped wiht choice of grilled shrimp or beef and garnished with cabbage slaw and guacamole

Empanadas De Yuca

Empanadas De Yuca

$6.00

Crispy Calamari

$11.00

Hand-breaded tender rings, house aioli cocktail sauce, & lemon wedge

Cachapitas Rellenas

Cachapitas Rellenas

$12.00

2 Mini Cachapitas filled with quest de Mano, shredded cheese, and topped with Nata

Tequenos

Tequenos

$7.00

5 Venezuelan Cheese sticks with Garlic dipping sauce

CHIMI QUE!!!

$12.00

Deep fried Chimi Burger wrapped in a patelito (Empanda) shell

Macho Nachos

$11.00

pork skin, pico de gallo, sour cream, gucamole

Orange BBQ Ribs

Orange BBQ Ribs

$13.00

Roasted baby back ribs with orange glazed soy BBQ

kipes (Quipes)

kipes (Quipes)

$4.00

Kipes, or quipes, is a deep-fried, seasoned bulgur and meat appetizer and filled with minced beef for a crispy bite that's full of flavor! This delicious party food is a must-have at any gathering.

Alcapurria

Alcapurria

$3.50

fritter made of green banana, taro, and stuffed with meat.

To Share

$10 Picadera / Sampler

$10.00

2 Person La Picadera / Sampler

$15.00

4 choices of Carne frita, pollo, longaniza, salami, o queso frito con Tostones o papa frita

4 Person La Picadera / Sampler

$30.00

4 choices of Carne frita, pollo, longaniza, salami, o queso frito con Tostones o papa frita

6pc Crispy Chicken Wings

6pc Crispy Chicken Wings

$10.00

Tender crispy wings tossed in buffalo, BBQ, or Plain. Served with side of blue cheese or ranch

10pc Crispy Chicken Wings

10pc Crispy Chicken Wings

$14.00

Tender crispy wings tossed in buffalo, BBQ, or Plain. Served with side of blue cheese or ranch

Caoba Sampler

Caoba Sampler

$18.00

4 mini arepitas, 4 mini empanadas, 4 tequepops, fried salami, garlic sauce, & pink sauce

Chicharron

Chicharron

$8.00

Fried Pork Belly

Crab Tostones

Crab Tostones

$12.00

Blue crab, cilantro, topped with Sriracha mayo

Dominican Pizza

Dominican Pizza

$15.00

Mofongo crust, three cheese blend, fried longaniza, salami, and chicken. Drizzled with house-made sauce

Tostones Rellenos

Tostones Rellenos

$11.00

3 fried plantains filled with a Choice of marinated shredded beef or shredded chicken and drizzled with our homemade sauce

Soups/Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumbers with lemon vinaigrette dressing

Tropical Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, strawberry, mango, peanuts, feta cheese, and topped with panels dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, with Caesar dressing

Sancocho dominicano

$10.00

Signature Dishes

El Principe de Orlando

El Principe de Orlando

$29.00

A delicious combination of garlic shrimp, tender skirt steak and lobster tail served with mashed potatoes.

Pulpo a la Parrilla/Octopus

Pulpo a la Parrilla/Octopus

$17.00

Charred grilled baby octopus on a bed of crispy potatoes, and topped with Herb aioli

Mofongo

Mofongo

$16.00

Mofongo served with jumbo shrimp and tossed in our creamy al ajillo sauce

Mofongo Seafood

$22.00

Mofongo with fresh seafood in our freshly made garlic sauce

Chicken Penne with Vodka Sauce

$14.00

Chicken, and pasta tossed in our made to order vodka sauce

Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo

Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Chicken and fettuccine tossed in our famous Alfredo sauce

Whole Red Snapper

Whole Red Snapper

$19.00

Deep Fried with our in house Seasoning Red Snapper Fish with choice of two side

Que Rico Bowl

Que Rico Bowl

$8.95

Freshly Made Bowls comes with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro sauce and choice of protein.

Grill

A Real Chimi Burger

$11.00

Dominican style burger with thick cut fried cheese, cabbage, topped with our House sauce, Side of Truffle Fries

King Salmon

$16.00

Grilled salmon on bed of garlic mashed potatoes with side of lemon wedge. Side of one choice

Papi Steak Churrasco

Papi Steak Churrasco

$22.95

Hand-cut 12oz skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce, Choice of 2 sides

Pechuga de Pollo / Grilled Chicken

Pechuga de Pollo / Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Chicken breast grilled to perfection, served with choice of rice & beans, mofongo, or tostones

Chef's Cut Pork Chops

Chef's Cut Pork Chops

$13.00

Tamarind glazed pork chop with sweet plantain mofongo or Tostones

Parrillita Venezolana

$40.00

Picana, Chicken, Churrasco, Chorizo, Arepitas fritas, Cheese, Avocado, pico de Gallo, & chimichurri sauce

Parrilla Marina

$45.00

Lobster Tail, Octopus, Shrimp, Calamari, Yuca fries, Sour cream, pico de Gallo, & chimichurri

Sides

Beans/Habichuelas

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Cheese

$8.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mofongo

$5.00

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$5.00

Plantain Fries

$4.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Sweet Plantains/Platano Maduro

$4.00

Tostones

$4.00

White Rice/Arroz Blanco

$3.00

Yuca Fries

$5.00

Shrimp 3pc

$8.00

Avocado

Desserts

Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$5.00

Barcelo Caramel Flan

$5.00

Birthday Cake

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade, Fresh Squeezed

$4.00

Lemonade, Coconut

$5.00

Lemonade, Mango

$5.00

Lemonade, Passion Fruit

$5.00

Lemonade, Strawberry

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Water, Pierra Sparkling

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Clamato

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Morir Sonando

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Parcha/Chinola

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$7.00

Chicken Tender with Fries

$6.95

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$6.95

Cheeseburger with fries

$6.95

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:15 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:15 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:15 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:15 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:15 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:15 am
Serving Central Florida with the best Latin Cuisine every dish is made fresh to order. Come in and enjoy!

5731 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32839

