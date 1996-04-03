Bakeries
Latin American
CAO Bakery and Cafe #04 Coral Way
1,503 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
CAO Bakery & Café is named after the Cao family whose baking tradition spans three generations. The word, CAO, is also an acronym for Cuban American Original, which is reflected in their mission to provide best of Cuban baking in a warm and inviting café atmosphere.
Location
7830 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33155
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Karla Cuban Bakery - 8353 West Flagler St.
4.3 • 96
8353 W Flagler Street Miami, FL 33144
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant
More near Miami