CAO Bakery and Cafe #07 Miami Beach

55 Reviews
$
1420 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Breakfast
Bacon, Egg & Queso Sandwich
CAO Favorite - eggs (fried or scrambled), bacon, melted Swiss cheese on brioche bun
Bistec a Caballo
grilled palomilla steak, fried eggs, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche
Breakfast Croissant
two eggs (fried or scrambled), ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
Breakfast Sandwich
scrambled eggs and ham on Cuban bread
Churrasco and Eggs
CAO Favortite - grilled churrasco, fried eggs, crispy shoestring papitas, chimichurri
Cuban French Toast
Healthy Breakfast
CAO Favorite - egg white omelette with turkey, spinach, tomato and onions
Jamon-It Sandwich
Keto Style
two eggs any style, half Hass avocado, spinach and bacon
Oatmeal Sunshine
The Original
two eggs any style, ham or bacon, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche
Sides
Hot Showcase
Croissant Plain
Croqueta House Ham
Croquetas House Chicken
Cuban Bread
Empanada Baked Beef
Empanada Baked Chicken
Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese
Empanada Baked Spinach
Empanada Colom Beef
Empanada Colom Cheese
Empanada Colom Chicken
Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese
Empanadas Fried Beef
Empanadas Fried Chicken
Pan De Bono
Papa Rellena
Pastelitos Beef
Pastelitos Cheese
Pastelitos Coconut
Pastelitos Guava
Pastelitos Guava and Cheese
Pastelitos Nutella
Pastelitos Preparadito
Tequeno Cheese
Tequeno Guava and Cheese
Sandwiches
Bocaditos 6 pk Ham & Cheese
Bocaditos 6 pk Ham Spread
Cantimpalo
Spanish chorizo, ham, Swiss cheese on baguette
Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, papitas on brioche bun
Croissant Ham & Swiss Cheese
ham and melted Swiss cheese croissant
Croqueta Preparada
ham croquetas, ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread
Cuban sandwich
ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread
Frita Cao
house-made blend of beef, pork, chorizo burger, topped with crispy shoestring papitas, Swiss cheese and sazon aioli sauce on a brioche bun
Media Noche
ham, pork, Swiss cheese on sweet bread
Medio Dia
CAO Favorite - classic guava & cheese pastelito filled with ham and melted Swiss cheese
Pan Con Bistec
steak, lettuce, tomato, papitas on Cuban bread
Pan Con Churrasco
grilled skirt steak, chimichurri, arugula, crispy shoestring papitas on Cuban bread
Pan Con Lechon
roasted pork, onions on Cuban bread
Pollo Milanesa
crispy chicken, Swiss cheese, sazon aioli sauce, shoestring papitas on brioche bun