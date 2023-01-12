Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cap's Kitchen & Drink 42 S Washington

No reviews yet

42 S Washington

Brownsville, TN 38012

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers
Caps Rib-Eye
Caps Fries

Starters

Spinach Dip (V)

$11.00

Grilled pita & chips

Caps Fries

$10.00

Served with House Cheese Sauce, Tripp Bacon & Scallions

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Served with sauces (honey mustard, BBQ, ketchup)

Wings

$12.50

Fried or Grilled (Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, House Dry RUb, Chimichurri, Ranch)

Fried Pickles (V)

$8.00

Served with Ranch

Big Mozzarella Sticks (V)

$9.00

Served with Marinara

Sticky Shrimp

$12.00

Toasted Coconut & Yum Yum Sauce

Sampler

$10.00

Soups

Capitol Chili

$8.50

Ground Chuck, Braised Beef, Local Sausage topped with Sour cream, cheddar & green onion. Served with chips

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$4.00

Served with House Crouton

French Onion Soup

$5.50

Served with Melted Swiss Crouton

Spuds

Classic Spud

$6.00

Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar & Bacon

Basic Spud

$8.00

Chili, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Green Onion

B.E.C. Spud

$9.00

Butter, Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese & Green Onion

McSteamy Spud

$9.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken, Swiss, Ranch

Green Giant Spud

$8.00

Broccoli, Cheddar, Spinach Dip, Sour Cream & Green Onion

Cap's Spud

$8.00

Burgers

Cowboy Turkey Burger

$12.00

Housemade Turkey Burger, Sauteed Onions & Peppers, Cheddar, BBQ on Texas Toast

Black Bean Burger (V)

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Sliced Onions, Feta, Hummus on a Brioche Bun

Patty Melt

$14.00

Half-Pound Burger, Caramelized Onions, Swiss, Thousand Island on Texas Toast

Caps Burger

$12.00

Half-Pound Burger, Choice of Cheese, Swiss, Cheddar, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles on a Brioche Bun

Salads & Wraps

All salads can be converted to wraps ($1) Wraps come with fries, sub sweet tots for ($1)

House (V)

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, onion, ranch

Greek (V)

$13.00

Romaine, Feta, Onion, Olives, Pepper, Cucumber & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Caps Salad

$14.00

Fried Chicken, Tomato, Carrot, Bacon, Crouton & Thousand Island Dressing

TN Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg, Tomato, Bacon, Shaved Onion & Ranch

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

1/2 Soup 1/2 Salad Lunch Combo

$10.00

Lunch Special

$12.00

Sunday Lunch

$16.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$14.00

Tripp's Bacon, Iceberg, Tomato, Herb Mayo on Texas Toast

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Atlantic Cod, Pickles, Slaw, Tartar Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Bacon, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard on a Brioche Bun

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar, Mozzarella, Swiss, Bacon, Garlic Texas Toast

Off The Grill

Served with Salad & One choice of side

Caps Rib-Eye

$36.00

A 14-oz Hand-Cut Ribeye Served Grilled or Blackened with our House Cajun Rub

Strip steak

$22.00

Served the Way You Want It, Blackened or Straight Up

Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Stuffed with Mozzarella and Swiss topped with Sauteed Onion, Mushrooms & Gravy

Fried Cod

$18.00

Beer Battered Atlantic Cod, House Slaw & Tartar Sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Six Jumbo Shrimp Sauteed & Finished with Lemon, Garlic Butter Sauce, Parsley & Grilled Lemon

ZZ's Famous Hamburger Steak

$16.00

Two-Thirds of a Pound Ground Black Angus Chicken Topped with Caramelized Onions, Peppers & Housemade Gravy Add Bacon ($2) Fried Egg ($2) or Cheese ($1)

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Fried chicken cutlet, marinara, mozzarella, over spaghetti with garlic toast

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

6 Jumbo Shrimp, sauteed and finished with lemon, garlic butter sauce, parsley and grilled lemon, over spaghetti with garlic toast

Farfalle (bowtie) Alfredo

$18.00

Grilled chicken, garlic toast *Can substitute protein for shrimp or fried chicken

Penne ala Vodka

$17.00

Fried chicken, garlic toast *Can substitute protein for shrimp or grilled chicken

Chinese Dinner

$45.00

Sides

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Fries

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.00

Baked Potato with Butter or Sour Cream

$5.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Desserts

All desserts can add a scoop of vanilla ice cream ($1)

ZZ's Banana Cake

$7.50

Kinfold Warm Brownie & Ice Cream Sundae

$7.50

Panna Cotta

$7.00Out of stock

Seasonal Pie

$6.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Meal Includes Drink

KIDS Spaghetti & Marinara

$10.00

KIDS Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

KIDS Hamburger & Fries

$10.00

Brunch

Sausage Gravy and Buttermilk Biscuits

$10.00

Steak and Eggs

$18.00

Chicken and Waffles

$12.00

Greek Veggie Frittata

$12.00

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Waffles

$9.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

French Toast Bread Pudding

$9.00

Sides

Soda

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Hot cocoa

$4.00

Tea & Coffee

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Drinks

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Simple syrup, lime juice, tequila

Ferocious Whiskey Sour

$10.00

House sour mix and whiskey

Caps Cola (LIT)

$12.00

Vodka, gin, tequila, rum, triple sec, lemon juice, splash of coke

Gin & Juice

$10.00

Dry gin and house fruit punch

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Vodka, cranberry, lime juice, orange liquor

Budweister

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Rose

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinto Grigio

$8.00

Martini

$12.00

1&1

$8.00

Brunch

Caps Bloody Mary

$13.00

New Years Mimosa

$8.00

French 75

$11.00

New Year Punch

$9.00

Holiday-irita

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Holiday

Chicken Franchaise

$36.00+

Chicken Marsala

$36.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$36.00+

Shrimp Parmesan

$40.00+

Shrimp Franchaise

$40.00+

Rigatoni Vodka

$30.00+

Rigatoni Alfredo

$32.00+

Meatballs

$30.00+

Caesar Salad

$25.00+

House Salad

$25.00+

Crispy Parmesan Potato Wedges

$18.00+

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potato

$20.00+

Grilled Broccoli

$25.00+

Lasagna

$40.00+

Spinach Dip

$25.00

Feeds 4-6 people. With chips and pita.

Hummus Platter

$22.00

Feeds 4-6 people. With crudite and pita

Green Goddess Dip

$22.00

Feeds 4-6. Served with crudite and pita

Dozen Coconut Macaroons

$45.00

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$22.00

Dozen Brownies

$25.00

Whole Dark Chocolate Tart

$40.00

serves 8-12 people

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
42 S Washington, Brownsville, TN 38012

