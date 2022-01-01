Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs

Cape Charles Brewing

848 Reviews

$$

2198 Stone Rd

Cape Charles, VA 23310

Popular Items

CCBC Brewhouse Burger
Kids Cheeseburger
Fish Tacos

Starters 🍽

Soft Pretzel

$9.00

Brewhouse Wings

$12.00

Crab Cake Bites

$15.00

French Fries

$5.00+

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Jumbo Loaded Nachos

$14.50

Onion Rings

$13.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Salads 🥗

House Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Cobb Island Salad

$14.00

Burgers

CCBC Brewhouse Burger

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Brew Daddy Burger

$18.00

Black N Bleu Burger

$18.00

Handhelds 🥪

Peppered Seared Tuna Burger

$17.00

Crab Cake Sandwich 🦀

$15.00

Fried Rockfish Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Steamers🦐

Shrimp 1/2 Pound

$15.00

Comes with drawn butter and cocktail sauce.

Shrimp 1 Pound

$27.00

Comes with drawn butter and cocktail sauce.

Desserts

Chocolate Smith Island Cake

$9.00

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$9.00

Children’s Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Additional Sides

Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Boat Coleslaw

$6.00

Extra Beer Cheese

$3.50

4oz Smith Island Sauce

$1.50

Entrees 🍽

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Fresh Local Fried Oyster Basket

$19.00Out of stock

Tacos 🌮

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Beef Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Beer

Cobb Island IPA

$7.50

Nor'Easter American Pale Ale ⛈

$7.50

Heff'n Fairytale Hefeweizen

$7.50

Ole' Reliable 🛠

$7.50

Assateague Island NE IPA 🏝

$7.50

Bayside Belgian Saison

$7.50

Oyster Stout

$7.50

Puddle Pirate Porter

$7.50

Blood Orange

$7.50

Tangier Island DIPA

$7.50

Pilsner

$7.50

Red Buoy

$7.50

Pumpkin

$7.50

Beach Blonde

$7.50

Märzen Lager

$7.50

10oz Snifter Bourbon Barrel

$7.50

Summer Of Love

$7.50

Coconut Run Barrel Porter 10 Oz

$7.50

Cobb Island IPA 32oz

$10.00

Nor'Easter APA 32oz

$10.00

Heff'n Fairytale Hefeweizen 32oz

$10.00

Ole' Reliable 32oz

$10.00

Assateague Island NE IPA 32oz

$10.00

Bayside Belgian Saison 32oz

$10.00

Smith Island Stout 32oz

$10.00

Puddle Pirate 32oz

$10.00

Blood Orange 32oz

$10.00

Tangier Island DIPA 32oz

$10.00

Parramore Island Pilsner- 32 oz.

$10.00

Buoy 36A Red Ale - 32 oz.

$10.00

Pumpkin-32oz

$10.00

Märzen Lager 32oz

$10.00

4 pack-32 oz. crowler discount

-$5.00

2 pack- 32 oz. crowler discount

-$2.00

Bourbon Barrel 32oz.

$18.00

Summer Of Love 32oz

$12.00

Growler Purchase

$8.00

Cobb Island IPA 64oz

$15.00

Nor'Easter APA 64oz

$15.00

Heff'n Fairytale 64oz

$15.00

Ole' Reliable 64 oz. Growler

$15.00

Assateague Island NE IPA 64oz

$15.00

Bayside Belgian Saison 64oz

$15.00

Oyster Stout 64oz

$15.00

Puddle Pirate Porter 64oz

$15.00

Blood Orange 64oz

$15.00

Tangier Island DIPA 64oz

$15.00

64oz Pilsner

$15.00

64oz Buoy 36A

$15.00

64oz Pumpkin

$15.00

Märzen Lager 64oz

$15.00

Summer Of Love 64 Oz

$15.00

Bourbon Barrel 64oz.

$35.00

Cobb Island - 4pk / 16 oz.

$14.00

Blood Orange pHunk 4-pack

$14.00

Assategue Island NEIPA 4-pack

$14.00

Bayside Belgian 4 pack

$14.00

Puddle Pirate Porter 4-pack

$14.00

Smith Island 4-Pack

$14.00

Ole Reliable 4-pack

$14.00

Pineapple 4-pack

$14.00Out of stock

Buoy 36A Red Ale- 4 pack

$14.00

Summer Of Love 4pack

$14.00

MIX PACK

$14.00

Bumkin Pumpkin

$14.00

Smith Island Bourbon Stout Bottle

$20.00

6oz Pour

$3.50

Sodas 🥤

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$4.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Church Creek Chardonnay

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Bottle of Pinot Noir

$40.00

Rose-Church Creek

$12.00

Bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Bottle of Chardonnay

$40.00

Bottle of Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Bottle of Church Creek Chardonnay

$48.00

Bottle Rose Church Creek

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Muscato

$10.00

Sticker

Stickers - 3 for $1.00

$1.00

Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$40.00

Hats

Hat

$25.00

Flight Board

Flight Board

$25.00

Large Logo Sign

Large Logo Sign

$70.00

FaceMask

Logo Facemask

$5.00

Disc golf/Frisbees

Disc golf - smaller size

$25.00

Frisbees - Larger sized

$12.00

Book - Mac and Cheese

Book - Mac and Cheese

$15.95

Honey

Honey

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Brews & Tasty Eats with an Eastern Shore Twist

Website

Location

2198 Stone Rd, Cape Charles, VA 23310

Directions

