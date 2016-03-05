Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater

review star

No reviews yet

220 Winter Street

Bridgewater, MA 02324

Popular Items

The Original Bar Pizza (Cheese)
French Fries
Large Greek

PIZZA

The Original Bar Pizza (Cheese)

The Original Bar Pizza (Cheese)

$11.00
Half & Half Pizza

Half & Half Pizza

$11.00

SALADS

Small Greek

Small Greek

$12.00
Large Greek

Large Greek

$14.50

Caesar Salad

$13.25

Romaine topped with shaved Parmesan and homemade croutons

Chix Broc Bacon Salad

Chix Broc Bacon Salad

$16.75

Broccoli and marinated chicken piled onto our greek salad, topped with bacon and homemade croutons

APPETIZERS

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.50

Mix of Chicken, cheeses and our homemade hot sauce served with tortilla chips

Nacho Supreme

$17.75Out of stock

Tortilla chips with chili and a blead of cheeses, all baked and topped with lettuce, tomato, olives, onion and sour cream

Fried Tenders

$14.00

Breaded and fried with your choice of sauce

Cheesy Garlic Bites

$8.75

Garlic cheddar cheese curds battered and fried served with marinara.

French Fries

$5.75

Mozzarella Sticks & Fries

$13.25

Tender Basket

$14.50

5 fried tenders with your choice of sauce with side of fries

BURGERS

Classic

$14.75

Lettuce, red onion and tomato with American cheese

Quagmire

$16.00

Fried mushroom, bacon and Swiss Cheese

Shrek

$16.50

Grilled jalapeno, topped with aged Vermont cheddar and horseradish.

Morgan

$17.50

Grilled onion & mushroom with bacon, topped with an aged Vermont cheddar.

Build your Own Burger

$14.75

CALZONES

Ham & Salami

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Spinach

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Turkey & Bacon

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Chicken & Broccoli

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Shaved Steak

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Pepperoni

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Sausage

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

SANDWICHES

Chicken Philly

$15.50

Grilled chicken diced, American, fried onions, mushrooms served on a sub roll

Steak & Cheese

$15.50

lean steak grilled with American cheese served on a sub roll

Italian

$14.50

Mortadella, genoa salami, hot capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onion, homemade dressing.

Roasted Turkey Club

$14.50

Roasted turkey breast on grilled white bread with bacon, lettuce, mayo, tomato.

Hot Dog

$8.50

Grilled New England style roll

Steak Bomb

Steak Bomb

$15.75

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers and American cheese

Meatball

$15.75

Homemade Italian Kitchen Meatballs with Mozzarella cheese

Turkey BLT

$15.75

With Lettuce, tomato, bacon

Tuna

$14.50

With Shredded Lettuce

Buffalo

$15.75

Breaded Tenders with lettuce and bleu cheese

Chicken Parm

$15.75

Diced, breaded tenders with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Deluxe

Chicken Deluxe

$15.75

Breaded tenders with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon.

Toasted

SOUP

Bowl Chili

$7.75Out of stock

Homemade

SIDES

Side Chips

$1.15

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Feta

$1.00

Side Pizza Cheese

$1.00

Side Anchovy

$2.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Side Oyster Crackers

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

NA Beverages

20oz Soda

$2.25

2 Liter Soda

$3.35

GATORADE

$2.50

Juice

$2.60

Tea

$2.50

Bubly

$2.25

Aquafina

$2.10

RockStar

$3.60

Propel Water

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Original Bar Pizza

Location

220 Winter Street, Bridgewater, MA 02324

Directions

