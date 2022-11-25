  • Home
  • /
  • Halifax
  • /
  • Cape Cod Cafe Halifax - 300 Plymouth Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cape Cod Cafe Halifax 300 Plymouth Street

review star

No reviews yet

300 Plymouth Street

Halifax, MA 02338

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Original Bar Pizza (Cheese)
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Small Greek

PIZZA

The Original Bar Pizza (Cheese)

The Original Bar Pizza (Cheese)

$11.00
Half & Half Pizza

Half & Half Pizza

$11.00

Large Pizza

$22.00

Half & Half Large Pizza

$22.00

Sicilian Pizza

$22.00

Half & Half Sicilian Pizza

$22.00

SALADS

Small Greek

Small Greek

$12.00
Large Greek

Large Greek

$14.50

Caesar Salad

$13.25

Romaine topped with shaved Parmesan and homemade croutons

Chix Broc Bacon Salad

Chix Broc Bacon Salad

$16.75

Broccoli and marinated chicken piled onto our greek salad, topped with bacon and homemade croutons

Spinach Salad

$13.25

APPETIZERS

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.50

Mix of Chicken, cheeses and our homemade hot sauce served with tortilla chips

Nacho Supreme

$17.75

Tortilla chips with chili and a blead of cheeses, all baked and topped with lettuce, tomato, olives, onion and sour cream

Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Breaded and fried with your choice of sauce

Cheesy Garlic Bites

$8.75

Garlic cheddar cheese curds battered and fried served with marinara.

French Fries

$5.75

Mozzarella Sticks & Fries

$13.25

Fried Tender Basket

$14.50

5 fried tenders with your choice of sauce with side of fries

Spinach Pita

Spinach Pita

$9.50

Homemade

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.75

CALZONES

Ham & Salami

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Spinach

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Turkey & Bacon

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Chicken & Broccoli

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Shaved Steak

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Pepperoni

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Sausage

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

SANDWICHES

Chicken Philly

$15.50

Grilled chicken diced, American, fried onions, mushrooms served on a sub roll

Steak & Cheese

$15.50

lean steak grilled with American cheese served on a sub roll

Italian

$14.50

Mortadella, genoa salami, hot capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onion, homemade dressing.

Steak Bomb

Steak Bomb

$15.75

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers and American cheese

Meatball

$15.75

Homemade Italian Kitchen Meatballs with Mozzarella cheese

Turkey BLT

$15.75

With Lettuce, tomato, bacon

Tuna

$14.50

With Shredded Lettuce

Buffalo

$15.75

Breaded Tenders with lettuce and bleu cheese

Chicken Parm

$15.75

Diced, breaded tenders with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Deluxe

Chicken Deluxe

$15.75

Breaded tenders with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon.

SOUP

Bowl Chili

$7.75

Homemade

SIDES

Side Chips

$1.15

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Feta

$1.00

Side Pizza Cheese

$1.00

Side Anchovy

$2.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Oyster Crackers

$1.00Out of stock

Side Marinara

$1.00

NA Beverages

20oz Soda

$2.25

GATORADE

$2.50

Juice

$2.60

Tea

$2.50

Aquafina

$2.10
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Original Bar Pizza

Location

300 Plymouth Street, Halifax, MA 02338

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Cape Cod Cafe Halifax image

Similar restaurants in your area

KKatie's Express - Plympton - PLYMPTON 286 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
286 Main St Plympton, MA 02367
View restaurantnext
Towne Tavern & Treehouse - 242 Mattakeesett St
orange starNo Reviews
242 Mattakeesett St Pembroke, MA 02327
View restaurantnext
Cancun Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,548
145 Main St Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
A3 Pizza - Neighborhood Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
65 Summer St Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
Solstice Restaurant - Kingston, MA
orange starNo Reviews
63 Summer street Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
Liberty Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
470 Liberty St Hanson, MA 02341
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Halifax
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Taunton
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston