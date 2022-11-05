Cape Cod Cafe Inc - Brockton, MA 979 Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Home of the Original Bar Pizza
Location
989 Main St, Brockton, MA 02301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
D'Angelo - 5044 - Brockton, Pleasant St.
No Reviews
648 Pleasant St. Rt. 27 Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurant