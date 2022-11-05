  • Home
Cape Cod Cafe Inc - Brockton, MA 979 Main St

No reviews yet

989 Main St

Brockton, MA 02301

Popular Items

The Original Bar Pizza (Cheese)
Small Greek
Half & Half Pizza

PIZZA

The Original Bar Pizza (Cheese)

The Original Bar Pizza (Cheese)

$11.00
Half & Half Pizza

Half & Half Pizza

$11.00

SALADS

Small Greek

Small Greek

$12.00
Large Greek

Large Greek

$14.50

Caesar Salad

$13.25

Romaine topped with shaved Parmesan and homemade croutons

Chix Broc Bacon Salad

Chix Broc Bacon Salad

$16.75

Broccoli and marinated chicken piled onto our greek salad, topped with bacon and homemade croutons

Chef Salad

$16.50

Romaine, cucumber, egg croutons with ham, turkey and American cheese

Cobb Salad

$16.50

Romaine & iceburg mixed with grilled chicken breast, tomato, onion, bacon and a sliced egg

APPETIZERS

Sourdough loaf baked with garlic butter and a blend of cheeses

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.50

Mix of Chicken, cheeses and our homemade hot sauce served with tortilla chips

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$15.50

Marinated chicken grilled with your choice of sauce

Gluten Free Tenders

$15.50

Fried

Nacho Supreme

$17.75

Tortilla chips with chili and a blead of cheeses, all baked and topped with lettuce, tomato, olives, onion and sour cream

Meatballs

$13.50

Three homemade Italian Kitchen meatballs with chilled ricotta served with roasted garlic and grilled crostini.

Spinach Pita

Spinach Pita

$9.50

Homemade

Pull Apart Bread

$8.75

Sourdough loaf baked with garlic & butter and stuffed with a blend of cheeses. Served with marinara

Giant Pretzel

$12.00

with mustard aioli

Chili Sundae

$11.50

Homemade chili and cheeses topped with sour cream, jalapeno, and tomato. Served with tortilla chips

Stuffed Quahog

$7.99

Order Steak Fries

$5.99

Order House Chips

$4.00

BURGERS

Classic

$14.75

Lettuce, tomato, red onion with American cheese

Quagmire

$16.00

Fried mushroom, bacon and Swiss cheese

Shrek

$16.50

Grilled jalapeno, topped with an aged Vermont cheddar and horseradish

Morgan

$17.50

Grilled onion & mushroom with bacon, topped with an aged Vermont cheddar

Ando Burger

$19.50

American cheese in between two mini cheese pizzas!

Build Your Own Burger

$14.75

CALZONES

Ham & Salami

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Spinach

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Turkey & Bacon

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Chicken & Broccoli

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Shaved Steak

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Pepperoni

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

Sausage

$17.75

Comes with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato and lots of cheese

SANDWICHES

Chicken Philly

$14.25

Grilled chicken diced, American, fried onions, mushrooms served on a sub roll

Steak & Cheese

$15.75

lean steak grilled with American cheese served on a sub roll

Meatball

$15.75

Homemade Italian Kitchen meatballs, mozzarella cheese on a sub roll

Italian

$14.50

Mortadella, genoa salami, hot capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onion, homemade dressing.

Roasted Turkey Club

$14.50

Roasted turkey breast on grilled white bread with bacon, lettuce, mayo, tomato.

Hot Dog

$8.50

Grilled New England style roll.

SOUP

Bowl Chicken & Rice

$6.50

Homemade

Bowl Chili

$7.75

Homemade

Bowl Chicken Corn Chowder

$7.75

SIDES

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Feta

$1.00

Side Pizza Cheese

$1.00

Side Croutons

$1.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Broccoli

$2.00

NA Beverages

20oz Soda

$2.25

2 Liter Soda

$3.35

Gatorade

$2.50

Aquafina

$2.10

RockStar

$3.60
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Original Bar Pizza

Location

989 Main St, Brockton, MA 02301

Directions

