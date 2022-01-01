Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cape Cod Coffee Cafe Mashpee Commons

240 Reviews

$

53 Market Street

Mashpee, MA 02649

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The Local
Popponessett Protein Punch
Cold Brew 24oz

Breakfast

Bagel

Bagel

$3.50
The Local

The Local

$8.00

Two fried eggs, cheddar, croissant

Day Tripper

Day Tripper

$11.00

Two fried eggs, spinach, red onion, tomato jam, pesto, avocado spread, mozzarella, Portuguese muffin

Popponessett Protein Punch

Popponessett Protein Punch

$12.00

Two fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, linguica, Canadian bacon, croissant

Beach Bum Breakfast Wrap

Beach Bum Breakfast Wrap

$16.00

Two Scrambled Eggs, Curry Quinoa, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Kale, Queso Fresco & Espelette Aioli on a Wheat Wrap

The Traditional Plate

The Traditional Plate

$13.00

Two Eggs any style, Home Fries, Toast, Choice of One Meat (Thick-cut Bacon, Chorizo, Chicken Sausage, Breakfast Sausage or Canadian Bacon)

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

Two Eggs any style, Home Fries, Toast, Cape Cod Coffee Dry Rubbed Steak

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Multigrain toast, avocado spread, sea salt, olive oil, red chilies, balsamic drizzle

Breakwater Buttermilk Stack

Breakwater Buttermilk Stack

$11.00

Three buttermilk pancakes, maple syrup

Pancake Short Stack

Pancake Short Stack

$7.00

Two jumbo buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup

Wicked Good French Toast

Wicked Good French Toast

$11.00

Three Slices of Country White French Toast served with creamy Vanilla Mascarpone & a dusting of Powdered Sugar

French Toast Short Stack

French Toast Short Stack

$7.00

Two slices of our Wicked Good French Toast with creamy vanilla mascarpone and powdered sugar

The Race Point Omelet

The Race Point Omelet

$16.00

Asparagus, wild mushrooms, kale, tomatoes, goat cheese, avocado spread Comes with a side of home fries

The Long Point Omelet

The Long Point Omelet

$15.00

Spinach, tomato, avocado spread, mozzarella, balsamic reduction, basil Comes with a side of home fries & toast

BYO Egg White Omelet

$12.00

Make it how you like it! Comes with homefries

The Fresh Start

The Fresh Start

$11.00

Greek yogurt, granola & berries

Egg White Long Point

Egg White Long Point

$17.00
Egg White Race Point

Egg White Race Point

$18.00
Egg White Scramble

Egg White Scramble

$14.00

Breakfast Sides

Pancake

Pancake

$5.00
Bacon

Bacon

$5.00
Linguica

Linguica

$5.00
Chicken Sausage

Chicken Sausage

$5.00
Breakfast Sausage

Breakfast Sausage

$5.00
English Bacon

English Bacon

$5.00
Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.00
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$3.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.00
Toast

Toast

$2.00
Bagel

Bagel

$3.00
English Muffin

English Muffin

$3.00
Portuguese Muffin

Portuguese Muffin

$4.00
Egg

Egg

$2.00
Egg Whites

Egg Whites

$4.50
Croissant

Croissant

$4.00
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$1.00
Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

$1.00
Avocado

Avocado

$3.00
Real Maple Syrup

Real Maple Syrup

$3.00
Whole Banana

Whole Banana

$2.00
Single French Toast

Single French Toast

$4.00
Tomato Slices

Tomato Slices

$1.50
Grilled Tomatoes

Grilled Tomatoes

$1.50
Sweet Potato Hash (Side)

Sweet Potato Hash (Side)

$6.00

Lunch

Romaine, arugula, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese, soft boiled egg, pancetta, tomato jam, sliced avocado, orange sesame dressing
Avocado Chicken Salad

Avocado Chicken Salad

$16.00

Shredded grilled chicken, arugula, romaine, diced bacon & roasted corn with lemon vinaigrette

Pacific Caesar Salad

Pacific Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan croutons, shaved truffle pecorino, house Caesar dressing ADD Grilled Chicken

Coronado Cobb Salad

Coronado Cobb Salad

$16.00

Romaine, arugula, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese, soft boiled egg, pancetta, tomato jam, sliced avocado, orange sesame dressing

Monterey Quesadilla

Monterey Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled flour tortilla, cheddar, pepper jack, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

SoCal Grilled Cheese

SoCal Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cheddar, smoked gouda, avocado spread, tomato, pesto, grilled sourdough bread

Surfside Veggie Burger

Surfside Veggie Burger

$15.00

Veggie burger, guacamole, tomato jam, arugula, potato roll

Not Your Average BLT

Not Your Average BLT

$16.00

Bacon, arugula, tomato, house-made green goddess dressing, multigrain bread

SUP Burger

SUP Burger

$17.00

Half-pound burger, caramelized onion, cheddar, tomato jam, mixed greens, potato roll

Sun-Kissed Chicken Wrap

Sun-Kissed Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Chicken Salad, w/ Cranberries & Walnuts,Mayo & Mixed Greens in a Wheat Wrap

Chicken Bacon BBQ

Chicken Bacon BBQ

$16.00

Grilled Chicken topped with BBQ Aioli, Gouda, Cheddar & Bacon Jam on toasted Potato Roll

Chipotle Lime Turkey Burger

Chipotle Lime Turkey Burger

$16.00

house-made turkey burger seasoned with lime & cilantro, mixed greens, tomato, guacamole, pepper jack cheese & chipotle aioli on a potato rolls.

Portabello Pita Pocket

$14.00Out of stock

Lunch Sides

Bacon

Bacon

$5.00
Linguica

Linguica

$5.00
Chicken Sausage

Chicken Sausage

$5.00
English Bacon

English Bacon

$5.00
Breakfast Sausage

Breakfast Sausage

$5.00
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$3.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.00
Avocado

Avocado

$3.00
Fruit

Fruit

$7.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00
Cape Cod Potato Chips

Cape Cod Potato Chips

$2.50
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Hearty Slaw

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kid-sized grilled cheese - White cheddar cheese on white bread. Comes with side choice of French fries or fruit

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Kid-sized chicken tenders. Comes with side choice of French fries or fruit

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$11.00
Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee 12oz

Coffee 12oz

$2.24
Coffee 16oz

Coffee 16oz

$2.76
Coffee 20oz

Coffee 20oz

$3.28
Latte

Latte

$3.97+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.97+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.97+
Americano

Americano

$3.97+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.01+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.23+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.74+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.99
Hot Water

Hot Water

$1.00

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew 16oz

Cold Brew 16oz

$3.99
Cold Brew 24oz

Cold Brew 24oz

$4.99
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.75+
Iced Macchiato

Iced Macchiato

$4.75+
Unsweetened Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00+
Sweetened Iced Tea

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.00+
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$5.00+

Cold Brew Cans

$5.00

Scandi Cold Brew Sale 6 for 25

$25.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.99

Mango Smoothie

$7.99

Green Smoothie

$7.99

Tropical Harmony Smoothie

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Offering Take-Out & Curbside! Unfortunately, we cannot accept orders by phone.

Website

Location

53 Market Street, Mashpee, MA 02649

Directions

Gallery
Cape Cod Coffee Cafe image
Cape Cod Coffee Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Estia Mashpee - 26 Steeple St
orange starNo Reviews
26 Steeple St Mashpee, MA 02649
View restaurantnext
The Lanes Bowl & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
9 Greene Street Mashpee, MA 02649
View restaurantnext
Duke's Donut Worx - 10 North Street
orange starNo Reviews
10 North Street MASHPEE, MA 02649
View restaurantnext
Whistle Stop Ice Cream Shop
orange starNo Reviews
14 Central Square Mashpee, MA 02649
View restaurantnext
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 373
35 South St Mashpee, MA 02649
View restaurantnext
Naukabout Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 380
13 Lake Ave Mashpee, MA 02649
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mashpee

Naukabout Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 380
13 Lake Ave Mashpee, MA 02649
View restaurantnext
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 373
35 South St Mashpee, MA 02649
View restaurantnext
Cape Cod Coffee
orange star4.3 • 206
10 Evergreen Circle Mashpee, MA 02649
View restaurantnext
White Lion Baking Company
orange star4.6 • 182
 439 Nathan Ellis Hwy, Mashpee, MA 02649
View restaurantnext
Cape Cod Coffee Poppy
orange star4.3 • 4
Building 6 A/B/C, Popponesset Marketplace, 259 Shore Drive, New Seabury Mashpee, MA 02649
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mashpee
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
East Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston