Cape Cod Eatery & Taphouse Shell Beach

review star

No reviews yet

1127 Shell Beach Rd

Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Surf

Fish N’ Chips

$21.00

Shrimp N’ Chips

$18.00

Cape Cod Lobstah Roll

$30.00

Fish Sando

$16.00

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

Seared Ahi Tuna Sando

$22.00

Fisherman's Catch Combo

$26.00

Lobster Mac

$28.00

Whole Maine Lobster

$70.00

Turf

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Black Bean Burger

$17.00

B.L.T.A.

$17.00

Chicken Sando

$17.00

Shares

Cup of Fries

$7.00

Onion Ring Tower

$12.00

Ahi Poke Nachos

$18.00

R.I. Style Calamari

$16.00

Street Corn

$7.00

Steamed and Grilled Artichoke

$12.00

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Tacos

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Apple Pecan

$10.00

The Lobster Salad

$28.00

Pacific Rim Salad

$22.00

Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

Crab Bisque

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$12.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kids Fish N' Chips

$12.00

Dessert

Ice Cream One Scoop

$5.00

Ice Cream Two Scoops

$7.00

Milkshakes

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$8.00

S'mores Kit

$7.00

Chip Wrecked Skillet

$12.00

Dip N' Dots

$6.00

Cotton Candy

$6.00

Banana Split

$10.00

Strawberry Short Cake

$8.00

Cape Specials

OG Asada Tacos

$12.00

Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Lime, Salsa

Cape's Spicy Chicken Sando

$17.00

Fried Chicken, slaw, Pickle, Sriracha Aioli

Jon Burger

$17.00

Bacon, Egg, Jalapeno, Cheddar, Crispy Onion, House sauce

Cape Cob Salad

$18.00

Steak, Corn, Bacon, Onion, Avocado, Cheddar, Ranch

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

French Roll, Shrimp, Slaw, Tomato, Pickle, Remoulade

Chatham Philly Sando

$18.00

French Roll, Steak, Pepper, Onion, Cheddar, Sriracha Aioli

Pets

Beef Patty- Pet

$5.00

Chicken Breast- Pet

$8.00

Sides

Cup of Fries

$6.00

Cup of Chowder

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Up Charges

Xtra Sauce

$0.50

Xtra Bread

$1.50

FORT Donation

Donation

$1.00

Merchandise

FORT Hat

$25.00

Toad's Code Book

$17.00

Appetizers

Street Corn (4)

$20.00

Steamed & Grilled Artichoke (4 Halves)

$20.00

Crab Cakes (4)

$20.00

Ahi Poke Nachos (2 Orders)

$36.00

Coconut Shrimp (8)

$24.00

Appertizer Flight

$122.00

One order of each Appetizer.

Entrees

Fish Tacos (8)

$48.00

Shrimp Tacos (8)

$48.00

Asada Tacos (8)

$32.00

Black Bean Tacos (8)

$32.00

Garlic Chicken Rolls (8)

$32.00

Buffalo Chicken Rolls (8)

$32.00

BBQ Chicken Rolls (8)

$32.00

Philly Cheese Steak Rolls (8)

$32.00

Entree Add-Ons

$28.00

Salads & Chowder

House Salad (Large Bowl)

$30.00

Caesar Salad (Large Bowl)

$30.00

New England Clam Chowder (4 Bowls)

$32.00

Family Meal Deals

Family Taco Meal Deal for 4

$76.00

Family Roll Meal Deal for 4

$76.00

Slider Flight (Includes 32 Sliders)

8 Garlic Chicken Rolls, 8 Buffalo Chicken Rolls, 8 BBQ Chicken Rolls, 8 Philly Cheese Steak Rolls

$128.00

Taco Flight (Includes 32 Tacos)

8 Fish Tacos, 8 Shrimp Tacos, 8 Asada Tacos, 8 Black Bean Tacos

$128.00

Party Platter (Serves 10)

Party Platter (10 People) Tacos $200 Rolls $160 Choice of 2 appetizers excluding Ahi Poke Nachos (upcharge available $14) Choice of any 2 entrée Choice of Soup or Salad

Choose 2 Appetizers

$40.00

Choose Salad or Chowder

$40.00

Choose 2 Entrees

$80.00

sLoCo Tacos

Fish Tacos

$6.00

Shrimp Tacos

$6.00

OG Asada Tacos

$4.00

Asada Tacos

$4.00

Chicken Tacos

$4.00

Veggie Tacos

$4.00

Wings

Every order will come with a side of chips, a choice of either 1 side of ranch or 1 side of Blue Cheese and 3 slices of celery.

OG Buffalo

$9.00+

Buffalo Ranch

$9.00+

BBQ

$9.00+

BBQ Kicker (Buffalo)

$9.00+

Mango Habanero

$9.00+

Sweet Heat

$9.00+

Honey Garlic

$9.00+

Garlic Parmesan

$9.00+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you so much for supporting your local family owned restaurant in Shell Beach, CA!

Website

Location

1127 Shell Beach Rd, Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Directions

Gallery
Cape Cod Eatery & Taphouse image
Cape Cod Eatery & Taphouse image
Cape Cod Eatery & Taphouse image

