Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest 004

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100

Raleigh, NC 27609

Calabash Choice of Two
Hush Puppy Basket
Shrimp Basket

Appetizers

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$12.99

A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$6.99

Perfect for sharing. Lightly breaded & fried, dusted with parmesan & served with our bistro sauce for dipping.

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 lb

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 lb

$12.99

Steamed shrimp dusted in Old Bay & served with a side of drawn butter

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1 lb

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1 lb

$24.99

Steamed shrimp dusted in Old Bay & served with a side of drawn butter

Hush Puppy Basket

Hush Puppy Basket

$3.99

A classic starter

Crab Scampi Risotto

Crab Scampi Risotto

$13.99

Backfin lump crab in a creamy lemon garlic butter sauce served over crispy risotto cakes.

Rockefeller Toast

Rockefeller Toast

$10.99

(3) grilled ciabatta toast points covered with a blend of spinach, cheeses, garlic & anisette then each topped with a fried oyster & bacon crumbles

Surf & Turf Chimichurri

Surf & Turf Chimichurri

$13.99

Grilled pineapple spears with beef tenderloin & jumbo shrimp topped with our chef's homemade Chimichurri sauce

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$13.99

Lightly breaded & fried rings and tentacles, dusted with parmesan & served with our house made marinara.

Mussels

Mussels

$12.99

Steamed mussels tossed in a white wine, butter & garlic herb pan sauce served with grilled ciabatta bread

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$10.99

Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our sweet Thai Chili sauce, garnished with scallions

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, garnished with blue cheese crumbles & served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping

Soups & Salads

Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Cup

Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Cup

$4.99

A rich & creamy blend of fire roasted red peppers, tomato & spices topped with backfin lump crab

Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Bowl

Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Bowl

$6.99

A rich & creamy blend of fire roasted red peppers, tomato & spices topped with backfin lump crab

Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Cup

Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Cup

$4.99

Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice

Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl

Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl

$6.99

Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice

House Salad - Small

House Salad - Small

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette

House Salad - Entrée

House Salad - Entrée

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Mixed Greens - Small

Mixed Greens - Small

$5.99

Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, red onion & parmesan served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Mixed Greens - Entrée

Mixed Greens - Entrée

$7.99

Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, red onion & parmesan served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad - Small

Caesar Salad - Small

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, house made garlic parmesan croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in classic Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad - Entrée

Caesar Salad - Entrée

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, house made garlic parmesan croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in classic Caesar dressing

Seafood Platters

Broiled Seafood Platter

Broiled Seafood Platter

$25.99

Succulent sea scallops, shrimp, cod & mussels lightly dusted with lemon pepper & blackening spice served with a side of lemon buerre blanc and your choice of two sides

Grilled Shrimp Platter - Small

Grilled Shrimp Platter - Small

$16.99

8 grilled jumbo shrimp dusted with blackening spice & served with your choice of two sides

Grilled Shrimp Platter - Regular

Grilled Shrimp Platter - Regular

$19.99

12 grilled jumbo shrimp dusted with blackening spice & served with your choice of two sides

$18.99

Beer battered white fish served with fries, coleslaw, hush puppies & a side of our roasted garlic aioli

Calabash Shrimp Platter

Calabash Shrimp Platter

$18.99

Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw

Calabash Flounder Platter

Calabash Flounder Platter

$18.99

Lightly breaded & fried flounder served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw

Calabash Scallops Platter

Calabash Scallops Platter

$19.99

Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw

Calabash Oysters Platter

Calabash Oysters Platter

$22.99

Lightly breaded & fried Gulf oysters served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw

Calabash Clam Strips Platter

Calabash Clam Strips Platter

$16.99

Lightly breaded & fried clam strips served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw

Calabash Choice of Two

Calabash Choice of Two

$23.99

Choose from lightly breaded & fried shrimp, flounder, sea scallops, oysters & clam strips, served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw

Calabash Whole Boat

Calabash Whole Boat

$32.99

Lightly breaded & fried shrimp, flounder, sea scallops, oysters & clam strips, served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw

Pastas

Clams Linguine

Clams Linguine

$18.99

Little Neck clams & linguine tossed in a white wine butter sauce, served with grilled ciabatta

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with a white wine, lemon, garlic butter sauce, tossed with linguine, tomatoes & parmesan. Served with grilled ciabatta bread.

Smoked Salmon Alfredo

Smoked Salmon Alfredo

$19.99

Our house smoked salmon cakes over penne, asparagus & mushrooms tossed in our roasted garlic alfredo, then garnished with fresh basil.

Shrimp Diablo

Shrimp Diablo

$20.99

Shrimp, spinach, mushrooms & penne tossed in a spicy roasted red pepper cream sauce, then topped with parmesan

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast over penne, asparagus & mushrooms tossed in our roasted garlic alfredo, then garnished with fresh basil.

The Sea & Land

Fresh Catch Salmon

Fresh Catch Salmon

$24.99

Choose from blackened, grilled, broiled or pan seared with your choice of lemon beurre blanc, mango salsa or roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides

Fresh Catch Mahi Mahi

Fresh Catch Mahi Mahi

$32.99Out of stock

Choose from blackened, grilled, broiled or pan seared with your choice of lemon beurre blanc, mango salsa or roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides

Figure 8 Stuffed Flounder

Figure 8 Stuffed Flounder

$25.99

Twin baked roulades of flounder stuffed with our premium crab fusion draped with lemon buerre blanc served with your choice of two sides

New Bedford Scallops

New Bedford Scallops

$30.99

Seared sea scallops with red & yellow pepper coulis served with creamy risotto & asparagus

Lemon Pepper Sea Scallops

Lemon Pepper Sea Scallops

$29.99

Lemon pepper dusted sea scallops broiled to perfection & finished with our lemon beurre blanc served with two sides

Lobster & Shrimp Risotto

Lobster & Shrimp Risotto

$33.99

Cold water lobster tail & seasoned grilled shrimp over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with roasted peppers, tomato, basil & scallions

Saltimbocca

Saltimbocca

$29.99

Chef's choice white fish wrapped in prosciutto served over a bed of lightly sautéed spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & goat cheese draped with demi glaçe & lemon beurre blanc

Bald Head Island Crab Cakes

Bald Head Island Crab Cakes

$24.99

Pan seared lump crab cakes topped with lemon beurre blanc & served with your choice of two sides

Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Small

Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Small

$17.99

Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits

Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular

Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular

$20.99

Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits

Jambalaya - Small

Jambalaya - Small

$17.99

Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf

Jambalaya - Regular

Jambalaya - Regular

$20.99

Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf

Alaskan Snow Crab Legs

Alaskan Snow Crab Legs

$44.99

Large Alaskan snow crab legs served with your choice of two sides & a side of drawn butter

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$32.99

7oz hand cut beef tenderloin seared, topped with demi glaçe & served with your choice of two sides

Grilled Ribeye

Grilled Ribeye

$34.99

12oz hand cut Sterling Silver beef topped with demi glaçe, served with your choice of two sides

Chicken Jarrett

Chicken Jarrett

$18.99

Seared chicken breast smothered in our roasted tomatoes, goat cheese & beurre blanc sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw

Flounder Basket

Flounder Basket

$12.99

Lightly breaded & fried flounder served with fries & coleslaw

Scallop Basket

Scallop Basket

$12.99

Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries & coleslaw

Oyster Basket

Oyster Basket

$16.99

Lightly breaded & fried Gulf oysters served with fries & coleslaw

Clam Strip Basket

Clam Strip Basket

$11.99

Lightly breaded & fried clam strips served with fries & coleslaw

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Lightly breaded & fried chicken strips served with fries & coleslaw

Cabo Tacos

Fried Shrimp Tacos

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

$11.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with beer battered white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch

Blackened Fish Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$13.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch

Blackened Fresh Catch Tacos

Blackened Fresh Catch Tacos

$15.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with chef's choice blackened fresh catch, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch

Sandwiches

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$12.99

Blackened yellowfin served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & our house aioli on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side

Shrimp Burger

Shrimp Burger

$11.99

Fried Shrimp with bistro sauce & coleslaw on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side

The "Cedric"

The "Cedric"

$10.99

Beer battered white fish with lemon aioli, lettuce & tomato on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side

Lump Crab Cake Sliders

Lump Crab Cake Sliders

$13.99

Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled or blackened chicken on a gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, provolone & a side of our "Comeback" Sauce served with your choice of one side

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled or fried & tossed in buffalo sauce then topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato served with your choice of one side

Double Take Sliders

Double Take Sliders

$11.99

Double beef patties with American cheese & "Comeback" Sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

8oz Angus burger on a brioche bun with bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion & our "Comeback" sauce. Choice of one side.

Sides

$3.99

$3.99

$3.99

$3.99

$4.99

$4.99

$3.99

$4.99

$4.99

$4.99

Kids Meals

Kids Fried Shrimp

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.99

Served with your choice of one side

Kids Fried Chicken Strips

Kids Fried Chicken Strips

$6.99

Served with your choice of one side

Kids Grilled Chicken Strips

Kids Grilled Chicken Strips

$6.99

Served with your choice of one side

Kids Fish Sticks

Kids Fish Sticks

$6.99

Lightly breaded & fried pieces of cod served with your choice of one side

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Our house made marinara over penne pasta with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.99

Two sliders with American cheese, served with your choice of one side

Kids Grilled Shrimp

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$9.99

6 jumbo grilled shrimp served with your choice of one side

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Texas toast with gooey melted American cheese and your choice of one side

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Tart & perfectly sweet in a graham cracker crust

Blueberry Cobbler

Blueberry Cobbler

$7.99

Mom's secret recipe, made with fresh blueberries & served a la mode

Créme Brülêe

Créme Brülêe

$6.99

A classic vanilla custard beneath a caramelized sugar shell

Espresso Brownie Sundae

Espresso Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Warm brownie topped with our espresso icing & served with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & a chocolate sauce drizzle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fresh | Local | Relax | Enjoy Award winning seafood in a. comfortable relaxed atmosphere. We look forward to serving you soon!

Location

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh, NC 27609

Directions

