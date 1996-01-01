Cape Bottle Room 500 San Marcos St. Suite 102

  • Home
Order Again

Bubbles Glasses

Natural MCC, 50%Chenin Blanc 50% Pinotage
Glass Silverthorn Winery- The Green Man

$17.00

Glass Dragonridge Supernova

$15.00

Glass Cap Classique- Bruere Brut Rose

$19.00

White Wine Glasses

Glass Villiera Jasmin

$11.00

Glass Intellego Sleeping Co-Pilot Orange

$20.00

Skin contact 14 days, wine from Viognier, unfiltered, orange peel, savory notes of pecans, dried peaches.

Glass Springfield- LIfe From Stone- SB

$14.00

hints of pear and green apple, jalapeno, hay, med finish

Glass Springfield- Wild Yeast Chardonnay

$16.00

Juicy yellow apple, chamomile, ginger racy with a med finish

Glass Villion- Blanc de l'Atlantique

$15.00

Peaches, lemon curd, white flowers, vanilla, med body, racy ginger finish

Glass Wildehurst - Chenin Blanc

$17.00

Apricot, yellow apple, lemon juice, vanilla with cinnamon, bright finish

Rose Glasses

Glass Landskroon Winery- Pinotage Rosé

$13.00

Rose of Pinotage, fresh ripe cherry, lemon curd, refreshing and balanced

Chilled Red Wine Glasses

Glass Perdeberg Vineyard Cinsault

$14.00

Juicy fresh strawberries, dried cherries, black pepper on the finish

Glass The Curator Red

$11.00

48% Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Grenache, Cinsault, balanced

Glass Wightman & Sons

$14.00

Dried raspberry, orange peel, lemon pith, unfiltered natural wine.

Red Glasses

Glass Villion- Syrah

$14.00

Glass Moreson- Cabernet Franc

$18.00

Glass Kranskop Winery-MCT

$14.00

baked plum,black fruits,cranberry,savory green pepper, tight integrated tannins

Glass Kanonkop Kadette Pinotage

$15.00

Special Coravin Glasses

Glass Springfield- Methode Ancienne Cabernet

$35.00
Glass Mullineux Syrah

$24.00
Glass Kanonkop Estate Pinotage

$31.00
Glass Springfield- Methode Ancienne Chardonnay

$28.00

Glass Storm 'Ignus' Pinot Noir

$41.00

Sweet Wine Glasses

Glass Landskroon - Cape Vintage Dessert

$14.00

Glass Villiera Jasmin

$11.00

Tastings

3 wine flight

$24.00

4 wine flight

$32.00

Other Alcohol Options

Capertif & Tonic

$12.00

Cocktail from Capertif, a wine based aperitif and a special South African tonic water- served over ice. Capertif is composed of 32 different botanicals. Flavors of mandarin orange, lemon curd and dried herbs. Refreshing!

Weekend Mimosa

$10.00
St. Elmo Carl Kolsch

$9.00
Zilker Hazy Days IPA

$10.00

Non Alcoholic

Bottled Water

$3.00
Sparkling Water

$6.00
5oz Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00
Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00
5oz Nitro Hibiscus Tea

$5.00

NON Salted Raspberry & Chamomile sparkling zero alcohol

$6.00

Food

Biltong Board

$23.00

Cheese Board

$29.00

*contains nuts

Meat & Cheese Board

$39.00

*contains nuts

Olives

$7.00

Duck Rillets Confit Pate

$19.00

Pate is free range and pasture raised, fed organic grains

Duck Rilletes Pate

$19.00

Pate is free range and pasture raised, fed organic grains

Pork Rilletes Pate

$19.00

Pate is free range and pasture raised, fed organic grains

Merchandise

White Yeti 36oz CBR Bottle

$60.00

Red by the Bottle

Badenhorst - Secateurs Red Blend

$35.00

48% Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Grenache, Cinsault, balanced

Badenhorst Family - Cinsault

$80.00

blue and black juicy fruits, firm integrated tannins

Badenhorst Grenache Raaigras

$119.00
Badenhorst Tinta Barroca

$120.00
Bartho Eksteen - Wijnskool Shiraz

$44.00

Baked black cherry, plum , baking spice, oak tannins

Beaumont - Pinotage

$59.00

Baked black cherry, Cinnamon, citrus, anise, integrated tannins.

Beeslaar Pinotage

$120.00

26-year-old bush vines, hand harvest, ripe black cherries, fresh plums, wild strawberries, cinnamon. Elegant, integrated, fine tannins and plush fruit. YUMMM

Black Elephant Vintners - 3 Men & a Rubber Duck Red

$34.00
Conradie

$34.00
The Curator Red Blend

$29.00

48% Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Grenache, Cinsault, balanced

David & Nadia Elpidios Red Blend

$84.00
David & Nadia Grenache

$84.00
David & Nadia Pinotage Topography

$58.00

Ripe red cherries, red raspberry, licorice, med integrated tannins, persistent finish.

De Grendel - Pinot Noir

$54.00

Black and red cherry, cranberry, mint, citrus with smooth integrated tannins

De Grendel - Pinotage

$50.00
Delaire Graff

$55.00

Bordeaux blend, 60%CS, Blackberries, ripe blueberries, green pepper, sweet tobacco , baking spice, balanced with integrated tannin

Diemersdal Winery - Malbec

$54.00
Diemersdal Winery - Pinotage Reserve

$80.00

stewed plum, baked black cherry, potting soil, citrus, vanilla med integrated tannin

Diemersdal Winery - Private Collection

$80.00
Kanonkop Kadette

$56.00
Kanonkop Pinotage Estate

$82.00
Kranskop Winery-MCT

$48.00

baked plum,black fruits,cranberry,savory green pepper, tight integrated tannins

Kranskop Winery-Merlot

$48.00
Kranskop Winery-Tannat

$48.00
Landskroon Winery- Bush Camp

$40.00
Landskroon Winery- Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

Blue fruit, cranberry, baked plum, green pepper, med integrated tannins.

Landskroon Winery- Cinsault

$36.00
Landskroon Winery- Paul de VIlliers Shiraz

$44.00
Landskroon Winery- Paul deVilliers Cabernet

$44.00