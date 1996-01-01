Cape Bottle Room 500 San Marcos St. Suite 102
500 San Marcos St. Suite 102
Austin, TX 78702
Bubbles Glasses
White Wine Glasses
Glass Villiera Jasmin
Glass Intellego Sleeping Co-Pilot Orange
Skin contact 14 days, wine from Viognier, unfiltered, orange peel, savory notes of pecans, dried peaches.
Glass Springfield- LIfe From Stone- SB
hints of pear and green apple, jalapeno, hay, med finish
Glass Springfield- Wild Yeast Chardonnay
Juicy yellow apple, chamomile, ginger racy with a med finish
Glass Villion- Blanc de l'Atlantique
Peaches, lemon curd, white flowers, vanilla, med body, racy ginger finish
Glass Wildehurst - Chenin Blanc
Apricot, yellow apple, lemon juice, vanilla with cinnamon, bright finish
Rose Glasses
Chilled Red Wine Glasses
Red Glasses
Special Coravin Glasses
Sweet Wine Glasses
Other Alcohol Options
Capertif & Tonic
Cocktail from Capertif, a wine based aperitif and a special South African tonic water- served over ice. Capertif is composed of 32 different botanicals. Flavors of mandarin orange, lemon curd and dried herbs. Refreshing!
Weekend Mimosa
St. Elmo Carl Kolsch
Zilker Hazy Days IPA
Non Alcoholic
Food
Biltong Board
Cheese Board
*contains nuts
Meat & Cheese Board
*contains nuts
Olives
Duck Rillets Confit Pate
Pate is free range and pasture raised, fed organic grains
Duck Rilletes Pate
Pate is free range and pasture raised, fed organic grains
Pork Rilletes Pate
Pate is free range and pasture raised, fed organic grains
Merchandise
Red by the Bottle
Badenhorst - Secateurs Red Blend
48% Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Grenache, Cinsault, balanced
Badenhorst Family - Cinsault
blue and black juicy fruits, firm integrated tannins
Badenhorst Grenache Raaigras
Badenhorst Tinta Barroca
Bartho Eksteen - Wijnskool Shiraz
Baked black cherry, plum , baking spice, oak tannins
Beaumont - Pinotage
Baked black cherry, Cinnamon, citrus, anise, integrated tannins.
Beeslaar Pinotage
26-year-old bush vines, hand harvest, ripe black cherries, fresh plums, wild strawberries, cinnamon. Elegant, integrated, fine tannins and plush fruit. YUMMM
Black Elephant Vintners - 3 Men & a Rubber Duck Red
Conradie
The Curator Red Blend
48% Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Grenache, Cinsault, balanced
David & Nadia Elpidios Red Blend
David & Nadia Grenache
David & Nadia Pinotage Topography
Ripe red cherries, red raspberry, licorice, med integrated tannins, persistent finish.
De Grendel - Pinot Noir
Black and red cherry, cranberry, mint, citrus with smooth integrated tannins
De Grendel - Pinotage
Delaire Graff
Bordeaux blend, 60%CS, Blackberries, ripe blueberries, green pepper, sweet tobacco , baking spice, balanced with integrated tannin
Diemersdal Winery - Malbec
Diemersdal Winery - Pinotage Reserve
stewed plum, baked black cherry, potting soil, citrus, vanilla med integrated tannin
Diemersdal Winery - Private Collection
Kanonkop Kadette
Kanonkop Pinotage Estate
Kranskop Winery-MCT
baked plum,black fruits,cranberry,savory green pepper, tight integrated tannins
Kranskop Winery-Merlot
Kranskop Winery-Tannat
Landskroon Winery- Bush Camp
Landskroon Winery- Cabernet Sauvignon
Blue fruit, cranberry, baked plum, green pepper, med integrated tannins.