Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District 005
2018 Clark Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27605
Popular Items
Appetizers
Crab Dip
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
Fried Okra
Perfect for sharing. Lightly breaded & fried, dusted with parmesan & served with our bistro sauce for dipping.
Calamari Fritti
Lightly breaded & fried rings and tentacles, dusted with parmesan & served with our house made marinara.
Mussels
Steamed mussels tossed in a white wine, butter & garlic herb pan sauce served with grilled ciabatta bread
Hush Puppy Basket
A classic starter
Crab Scampi Risotto
Backfin lump crab in a creamy lemon garlic butter sauce served over crispy risotto cakes.
Rockefeller Toast
(3) grilled ciabatta toast points covered with a blend of spinach, cheeses, garlic & anisette then each topped with a fried oyster & bacon crumbles
Surf & Turf Chimichurri
Grilled pineapple spears with beef tenderloin & jumbo shrimp topped with our chef's homemade Chimichurri sauce
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp
Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our sweet Thai Chili sauce, garnished with scallions
Buffalo Shrimp
Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, garnished with blue cheese crumbles & served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping
Peel & Eat Shrimp 1 lb
Steamed shrimp dusted in Old Bay & served with a side of drawn butter
Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 lb
Steamed shrimp dusted in Old Bay & served with a side of drawn butter
Soups & Salads
Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Cup
A rich & creamy blend of fire roasted red peppers, tomato & spices topped with backfin lump crab
Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Bowl
A rich & creamy blend of fire roasted red peppers, tomato & spices topped with backfin lump crab
Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Cup
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
House Salad - Small
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
House Salad - Entrée
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Mixed Greens - Small
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, red onion & parmesan served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Mixed Greens - Entrée
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, red onion & parmesan served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad - Small
Romaine lettuce, house made garlic parmesan croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in classic Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad - Entrée
Romaine lettuce, house made garlic parmesan croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in classic Caesar dressing
Lunch Specials (offered till 4pm daily)
Shrimp Risotto LS
Grilled shrimp served over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with fresh basil, roasted red peppers, tomatoes & scallions
Shrimp Scampi LS
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with a white wine, lemon, garlic butter sauce, tossed with linguine, tomatoes & parmesan. Served with grilled ciabatta bread.
Smoked Salmon Alfredo LS
Our house smoked salmon cake over penne, asparagus & mushrooms tossed in our roasted garlic alfredo, then garnished with fresh basil.
Shrimp Diablo LS
Shrimp, spinach, mushrooms & penne tossed in a spicy roasted red pepper cream sauce, then topped with parmesan
Jambalaya LS
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits LS
Shrimp, applewood bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
Fish & Chips Basket
Beer battered cod served with fries & coleslaw
Soup & Salad Combo
Your choice of small salad and cup of soup
Baskets
Shrimp Basket
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
Flounder Basket
Lightly breaded & fried flounder served with fries & coleslaw
Scallop Basket
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries & coleslaw
Oyster Basket
Lightly breaded & fried Gulf oysters served with fries & coleslaw
Clam Strip Basket
Lightly breaded & fried clam strips served with fries & coleslaw
Chicken Tender Basket
Lightly breaded & fried chicken strips served with fries & coleslaw
Cabo Tacos
Fried Shrimp Tacos
Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Beer Battered Fish Tacos
Two flour tortillas stuffed with beer battered white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Blackened Fish Tacos
Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Blackened Fresh Catch Tacos
Two flour tortillas stuffed with chef's choice blackened fresh catch, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Sandwiches
The "Cedric"
Beer battered white fish with lemon aioli, lettuce & tomato on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side
Ahi Tuna Sandwich
Blackened yellowfin served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & our house aioli on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side
Shrimp Burger
Fried Shrimp with bistro sauce & coleslaw on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side
Lump Crab Cake Sliders
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or blackened chicken on a gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, provolone & a side of our "Comeback" Sauce served with your choice of one side
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried & tossed in buffalo sauce then topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato served with your choice of one side
Double Take Sliders
Double beef patties with American cheese & "Comeback" Sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger
8oz Angus burger on a brioche bun with bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion & our "Comeback" sauce. Choice of one side.
Seafood Platters
Broiled Seafood Platter
Succulent sea scallops, shrimp, cod & mussels lightly dusted with lemon pepper & blackening spice served with a side of lemon buerre blanc and your choice of two sides
Grilled Shrimp Platter - Small
8 grilled jumbo shrimp dusted with blackening spice & served with your choice of two sides
Grilled Shrimp Platter - Regular
12 grilled jumbo shrimp dusted with blackening spice & served with your choice of two sides
Calabash Shrimp Platter
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
Calabash Flounder Platter
Lightly breaded & fried flounder served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
Calabash Scallops Platter
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
Calabash Oysters Platter
Lightly breaded & fried Gulf oysters served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
Calabash Clam Strips Platter
Lightly breaded & fried clam strips served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
Calabash Choice of Two
Choose from lightly breaded & fried shrimp, flounder, sea scallops, oysters & clam strips, served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
Calabash Whole Boat
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp, flounder, sea scallops, oysters & clam strips, served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
Fish & Chips Platter
Beer battered white fish served with fries, coleslaw, hush puppies & a side of our roasted garlic aioli
Pastas
Clams Linguine
Little Neck clams & linguine tossed in a white wine butter sauce, served with grilled ciabatta
Smoked Salmon Alfredo
Our house smoked salmon cakes over penne, asparagus & mushrooms tossed in our roasted garlic alfredo, then garnished with fresh basil.
Shrimp Diablo
Shrimp, spinach, mushrooms & penne tossed in a spicy roasted red pepper cream sauce, then topped with parmesan
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with a white wine, lemon, garlic butter sauce, tossed with linguine, tomatoes & parmesan. Served with grilled ciabatta bread.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast over penne, asparagus & mushrooms tossed in our roasted garlic alfredo, then garnished with fresh basil.
The Sea & Land
Fresh Catch Salmon
Choose from blackened, grilled, broiled or pan seared with your choice of lemon beurre blanc, mango salsa or roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides
Fresh Catch Mahi Mahi
Choose from blackened, grilled, broiled or pan seared with your choice of lemon beurre blanc, mango salsa or roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides
Figure 8 Stuffed Flounder
Twin baked roulades of flounder stuffed with our premium crab fusion draped with lemon buerre blanc served with your choice of two sides
New Bedford Scallops
Seared sea scallops with red & yellow pepper coulis served with creamy risotto & asparagus
Lemon Pepper Sea Scallops
Lemon pepper dusted sea scallops broiled to perfection & finished with our lemon beurre blanc served with two sides
Lobster & Shrimp Risotto
Cold water lobster tail & seasoned grilled shrimp over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with roasted peppers, tomato, basil & scallions
Saltimbocca
Chef's choice white fish wrapped in prosciutto served over a bed of lightly sautéed spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & goat cheese draped with demi glaçe & lemon beurre blanc
Bald Head Island Crab Cakes
Pan seared lump crab cakes topped with lemon beurre blanc & served with your choice of two sides
Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Small
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
Jambalaya - Small
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
Jambalaya - Regular
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
Alaskan Snow Crab Legs
Large Alaskan snow crab legs served with your choice of two sides & a side of drawn butter
Filet Mignon
7oz hand cut beef tenderloin seared, topped with demi glaçe & served with your choice of two sides
Grilled Ribeye
12oz hand cut Sterling Silver beef topped with demi glaçe, served with your choice of two sides
Chicken Jarrett
Seared chicken breast smothered in our roasted tomatoes, goat cheese & beurre blanc sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Sides
Kids Meals
Kids Fried Shrimp
Served with your choice of one side
Kids Fried Chicken Strips
Served with your choice of one side
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips
Served with your choice of one side
Kids Fish Sticks
Lightly breaded & fried pieces of cod served with your choice of one side
Kids Pasta
Our house made marinara over penne pasta with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
Two sliders with American cheese, served with your choice of one side
Kids Grilled Shrimp
6 jumbo grilled shrimp served with your choice of one side
Kids Grilled Cheese
Texas toast with gooey melted American cheese and your choice of one side
Desserts
Key Lime Pie
Tart & perfectly sweet in a graham cracker crust
Blueberry Cobbler
Mom's secret recipe, made with fresh blueberries & served a la mode
Créme Brülêe
A classic vanilla custard beneath a caramelized sugar shell
Espresso Brownie Sundae
Warm brownie topped with our espresso icing & served with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & a chocolate sauce drizzle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fresh | Local | Relax | Enjoy Award winning seafood in a comfortable relaxed atmosphere. We look forward to serving you soon!
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27605