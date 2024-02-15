Capelo's Barbecue 2655 Middlefield Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2655 Middlefield Rd, Redwood City, CA 94063
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Redwood City
More near Redwood City