Restaurant info

Capers & Lemons, is a restaurant serving modern versions of classic Italian fare. The dining room at Capers & Lemons seamlessly blends old and new into something all its own. The lighting and colors of the dining room evoke the sense of a classic Italian restaurant, while the decor is distinctly contemporary making diners realize this restaurant has its own vision. Many traditional Italian dishes can be found, with a small modern twist. Bright and flavorful antipasti, Wood-fire cooked pizzas, and hearty pastas are all here. Finally, stop in at happy hour to enjoy beer, wine or some signature cocktails.