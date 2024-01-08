Capers & Lemons Italian Restaurant & Market
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Capers & Lemons, is a restaurant serving modern versions of classic Italian fare. The dining room at Capers & Lemons seamlessly blends old and new into something all its own. The lighting and colors of the dining room evoke the sense of a classic Italian restaurant, while the decor is distinctly contemporary making diners realize this restaurant has its own vision. Many traditional Italian dishes can be found, with a small modern twist. Bright and flavorful antipasti, Wood-fire cooked pizzas, and hearty pastas are all here. Finally, stop in at happy hour to enjoy beer, wine or some signature cocktails.
301 Little Falls Dr, Wilmington, DE 19808
