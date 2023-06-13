Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Capers Too Deli

14 Reviews

$

18 Great Plain Rd

Danbury, CT 06810

Popular Items

Bacon Egg Cheese

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.75

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Croutons and Caesar Dressing On a Plain Wrap

Chicken Cutlet BLT

$9.75

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato and Mayo on a Roll

FOOD

BREAKFAST

3 Egg Omelette

$8.25

3 eggs, 1 meat of your choice and cheese Add ons are available.

Ana's Egg White Omelet

$9.50

3 Eggs Whites, Sausage, Spinach and Feta Cheese

Avocado Egg Cheese

$5.75

Avocado, Egg and Cheese in a Hard Roll

Bacon Egg Cheese

$3.99

Breakfast Burrito

$8.25

2 EGGS, 2 MEATS, 2 CHEESES, HOME FRIES, ONIONS AND PEPPERS ON A PLAIN WRAP

Breakfast Wrap

$5.99

2 eggs, cheese and protein of your choice. (bacon, ham or sausage)

Butter Roll\Bagel

$2.50

CHEF SPECIAL SANDWICH

$8.00

Egg, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo and Hot Sauce

Chef's Favorite Wrap

Chef's Favorite Wrap

$8.75

Double Bacon, Double Egg, Double Cheese, Mayo, Avocado, Lettuce,Tomato, Avocado on a Plain Wrap

Cream Cheese Roll\Bagel

$2.75

Double Down

$5.99

Double Down Extra Cheese Extra Bacon

$7.75

Double Meat & Cheese

$5.25

Double meat double cheese NO EGGS

Egg & Cheese

$2.95

Egg & Meat

$3.25

Choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage

Egg On A Roll

$2.50

Egg White Omelet

$7.25

Egg White on Roll

$2.75

1 Egg White on a Roll

Fried Egg

$1.75

Grilled Chicken Egg Cheese

$7.95

Grilled Chicken, Egg and Cheese on a Hard Roll

Grilled Ham & Cheese (Portuguese Bread)

Grilled Ham & Cheese (Portuguese Bread)

$5.25

Ham Egg Cheese

$3.99

Ham, Egg and Cheese on a Hard Roll

Hashbrown

$2.75

Meat On a Roll

$3.99

One Meat & Cheese

$3.99

Pastrami Egg Cheese

$4.99

Pepperoni Egg Cheese

$4.45

Sausage Egg Cheese

$3.99

Steak Egg Cheese

$4.95

TRIPLE DOWN

$9.25

3 Eggs, 3 Meats and 3 Cheeses on a Grinder

Turkey Egg Cheese

$4.25

Turkey, Egg and Cheese on a Hard Roll

Western Wrap

$8.25

2 EGGS, HAM, CHEESE, ONIONS, AND GREEN PEPPERS ON A PLAIN WRAP

Breakfast Platter

$10.75

Waffles fried chicken honey

$12.00

Waffles Smoked Salmon

$13.00

Breakfast Burger

$12.00

French Toast

$7.50Out of stock

Pancakes

$4.95

GRILL

#32

$10.00

Hot Roast Beef, Cajun Spices, Cheddar, Onions and Ranch on a Wrap

ANGUS WRAP

$10.00

Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Onions and Cheddar on a Wrap

BIFANAS

BIFANAS

$12.00

Grilled Portuguese Thin Slices of Pork on a Portuguese Roll with Lettuce Tomato and Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato and Blue Cheese on a Wrap

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Cajun Chicken Tenders, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch On Wrap

Chicken Artichoke

$8.75

Grilled Chicken, Artichoke, Swiss Cheese and Mayo on a Hard Roll

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan on a Grinder

Christian's Combo

$12.00

Philly Steak, Grilled Onions, French Fries, Onions Rings and Cheese Sauce on a Grinder

Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$10.50

Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Ham, Pickles and Mustard

Gobbler Wrap

Gobbler Wrap

$8.25

Turkey, Stuffing and Mayo Cranberry Sauce on a Plain Wrap SWEET POTATO FRIES NOT INCLUDED

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled American Cheese on Sliced White Bread

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.75

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Croutons and Caesar Dressing On a Plain Wrap

Caesar Salad Wrap NO CHICKEN

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons on a Wrap

Husky

$9.50

Grilled Roast Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Cheddar on a Roll

Hot Pastrami

$9.00

Grilled Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Deli Mustard on a Rye Bread Toasted

MONTY

$9.00

Hot Turkey, Artichokes, Melted Swiss Cheese and Mayo on a Roll

Pastrami Reuben

$9.25

Grilled pastrami, Sauerkraut, melted Swiss Cheese, 1000 island dressing dressing on a Rye Bread

Meatball Parm

$10.75

Homemade Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan on a Grinder

Philly Cheese Chicken

$10.75

Philly Chicken, Onions, Peppers and American Cheese on a Grinder

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions and American Cheese on a Grinder

Portobello Wrap

$8.75

Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic Mayo on a Wrap

PFC GRINDER

PFC GRINDER

$12.00

Portuguese Fried Chicken, Piri-Piri Mayo, Giardineira Pickles, Lettuce and Tomato on a Grinder

Chicken Cemita

Chicken Cemita

$9.75

Chicken Cutlet, Oaxaca Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Hot Peppers, Jalapeño and Cilantro Mayo on a Roll

Chicken Veggie Melt Wrap

$10.00

Roasted Vegetables and Cheese Melt on a Spinach Wrap

109 District

109 District

$10.25

Chicken Cutlet, pickled Onions, Dijon Mayo and Arugula on a Grilled Brioche Bun

Crab Burger

$14.00

Salmon Burger

$14.00

DELI

Al's Favorite

$10.25

Chicken Cutlet, melted Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce and Mayo on the Roll

American Combo

$11.00

Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato , Mayo

BBQ Chicken

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and BBQ Sauce

BLT

BLT

$8.75

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a White Toast

Caprese Panini

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled Eggplant, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic and Pesto

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.75

Chicken Cutlet, Ham, Swiss Cheese and Honey Mustard on a Roll

Chicken Coupe Grinder

$12.00

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Blue Cheese on a Grinder

Chicken Cutlet BLT

$9.75

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato and Mayo on a Roll

Chicken Cutlet Sand

Chicken Cutlet Sand

$9.00

Chicken Cutlet on a Hard Roll

Chicken Pesto

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato and Pesto on a Roll

Chicken SALAD Sandwich

Chicken SALAD Sandwich

$9.25

Chicken salad, Lettuce and Tomato on a Roll or Wrap

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.25

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Hard Roll

Cowboy

$12.00

Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Red Onions, Horseradish & Mayo

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato on a Roll

Garden Wrap

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Artichokes, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives and Balsamic

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$7.75

Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Roll

Hidden Valley Wrap

$9.25

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch on a Wrap

Italian Combo

$11.00

Ham, Capicolo, Salami, Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot peppers and Onions on a Grinder

KARL'S Combo

$12.00

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato and ranch on a Grinder

MAYOR MARK'S FAVORITE

MAYOR MARK'S FAVORITE

$8.75

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Mayo and Mustard on a White Toast

New Yorker

$8.75

Roast Beef , Swiss Cole Slaw, 1000 Island dressing on Rye Bread

NYC Club

$8.75

Turkey, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing on Rye

MAYOR JOE

$12.00

Prosciutto, Hot Capicolo, salami, Provolone, Oil and Vinegar, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Peppers and Onions

RoastBeef Sandwich

$8.99

RoastBeef, Cheese Choice, Lettuce and Tomato on Hard Roll

San Diego

$9.75

Chicken Cutlet, Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Ranch on a Roll

Tuna Salad Sand

$8.50

Tuna salad, Lettuce and Tomato on a Roll

Turkey Club

$8.75

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo on a White Toast

Turkey Delight

$10.75

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo on a Grinder

Turkey Sandwich

$8.50

Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN WRAP

$10.25

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeños and Mayo on a Wrap

DANBURY WRAP

$9.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Red Peppers, Jalapeños & Cilantro Mayo, Onions and Fried Chicken on a Wrap

Chicken & Bacon Jam

$9.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Chicken Cutlet and Bacon Jam on a Wrap

Chicken Panini

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Eggplant, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Pesto Mayo on a Ciabatta Panini

Salami Sandwich

$7.25

Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Hard Roll

Cheese Sandwich

$9.25

Provolone Cheese, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese on hard Roll

Pepperoni Sandwich

$7.25

Prosciutto Sandwich (HR)

$9.50

Prosciutto and Provolone on a Hard Roll

Chicken Cutlet on a Hard Roll

$6.75

Chicken Cutlet on a Hard Roll

Chicken Cutlet on a Grinder

$9.25

Chicken Cutlet on a Grinder

Goodbye Summer

$12.00

Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Red peppers, Provolone Cheese, Pesto Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato on a Grinder

Smoked Salmon

$13.75

BURGER

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.75

Hamburger, Cheddar, Bacon, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Brioche Bun

Hamburger

$9.25

6 oz Hamburger, Lettuce, tomato and Red onion

Cheese Burger

$9.75

Burger, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion

Everything Burger

$12.99

Burger, American Cheese, Egg, Bacon, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo and Onions

Roadhouse Burger

$11.25

Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and BBQ Sauce

Double Cheese Burger

$14.25

Double Burgers, Double Cheeses, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun

Pork Burger

$11.25

Fresh Ground Pork Shoulder burger, letyuce, Onions, Pickles and Piri Piri Mayo on a Brioche Bun

Turkey Burger

$11.25Out of stock

Bacon Egg Cheese Burger

$11.25

FROM THE FRYER

Cajun Fries

$3.75
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$6.25Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$7.25

French Fries

$3.75

Fresh Chips (Fried Potato Chips)

$3.95Out of stock

Hash Brown

$2.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks and Marinara Sauce

Onion Rings

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Coxinha

$3.50Out of stock

Rosemary Truffle Fries

$5.95

2023 SALADS

Harvest

$10.25

Mixed Greens, Green Apples, Tomato, Cucumbers, radishes, pickled red onions, pecans, fresh mushrooms & house balsamic

Chicken Buffalo

$10.25

Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumbers, buffalo Chicken cutlet, blue cheese crumbles, with Blue cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar

$10.25

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken & Caesar Dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing

Garden

$6.50

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, Carrots & Cucumbers with Italian Dressing

Chef's salad

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Ham, Turkey & Swiss Cheese with Ranch Dressing

Houston

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Chopped Bacon, Chicken Cutlet, Cucumbers and Tomato with Ranch Dressing

Greek

$11.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Lemon Dressing

Danbury Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Red Peppers, Portuguese Fried Chicken, Avocado and Jalapeño & Cilantro Dressing

Newbury

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, cucumbers, dried cranberries, walnuts, blue cheese, grilled chicken topped with a Balsamic Glaze and Balsamic Dressing

Sally's

$11.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrots, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Croutons and Feta Cheese

Chicken Salad Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, carrots, with a scoop of Chicken Salad

Tuna Salad Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, carrots & Cucumbers with a Scoop of Tuna Salad

Egg Salad Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrots, Red Onions & Cucumbers topped with a Scoop of Egg Salad

Smoked Salmon Salad

$13.00

Smoked Salmon over, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, cucumbers, Capers with Lemon Dressing

Power Greens

$12.00

Power Greens, Red Onions, Carrot, Avocado, cranberries, almonds, garbanzo beans and Lemons Tahini Dressing

Quinoa Salad

$10.25Out of stock

Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Peppers, parsley, mint, Tossed in White Balsamic Dressing

SIDES

Chicken Salad Small

$4.50

Cole Slaw Small

$2.75

Egg Salad Small

$4.50

Mac Salad Small

$3.00Out of stock

Orzo Salad Small

$3.25

Italian Pasta Small

$3.75

Tuna Salad Small

$4.50

Gigante Beans

$3.75Out of stock

Avocado

$2.50

Hashbrown

$2.75

Home Fries

$3.50

Side Of Bacon

$4.00

Side Of Sausage

$3.25

MISCELANEOUS

BBQ LAYS

$1.29

LAY'S CHIPS

$1.29

North Fork Chips - BBQ

$3.00

North Fork Chips - Original

$3.00

North Fork Chips - Sour Cream & Onion

$3.00

North Fork Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$3.00

North Fork Chips - Sweet Potato

$3.00

Tortilla chips

$1.45

TERRA CHIPS 1oz

$2.05

Truffle Chips

$3.95

Banana

$1.00

Popcorners

$1.95

Tostitos

$2.50

SPECIALS

Summer in DC

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red peppers, Pesto, Onions, fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato and Olive Oil and Balsamic Glaze on a Toast Batard Bread

Mayor Esposito’s Favorite

$13.00

Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoni, Balsamic Glazed on a Toasted Garlic Bread

SOPRANOS

$11.00

Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella and Balsamic on a fresh Focaccia

GREEK TURKEY WRAP

$11.00

Turkey, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Tzatziki on a Wrap

109th District Sandwich

$10.25

Chicken Cutlet, Arugula, Pickled Onions, Dijon mayo on a Grilled Brioche Bun

Runner Up Burger

Runner Up Burger

$13.00

Picanha Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Sauted Mushrooms and Teyriaki Sauce

"MI AMORE"

$11.00

Mortadella, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Oil and Vinegar on a Grinder $11

VENICE CHICKEN

$11.00

Chicken Cutlet, Basil Ricotta Spread, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce and Tomato

Pulled Pork

$12.95

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce on a Butter Toast Brioche Bun with fries and Cole Slaw $12.95

MY MUENSTER

MY MUENSTER

$11.00

Chicken Cutlet, bacon, Muenster Cheese, Russian, Lettuce on a Toasted Batard Bread $11

MEDITERRANEAN PITA SANDWICH

$12.00

Chopped Beef, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Hummus and Tahini Dressing

BIFANAS

$11.00

Thinly Slices of Pork marinated Portuguese Style, Onions and Peppers on a Portuguese Roll

SOUP

CHILI

$6.75

LARGE SOUP 32OZ

$12.00Out of stock
Pasta Fagioli

Pasta Fagioli

$6.50Out of stock

Chicken Veggie Soup

$6.50Out of stock

Butternut Squash Soup (Vegan)

$6.50Out of stock

Clam Chowder (Dairy Free)

$7.00Out of stock

Cold Chili (Gluten Free)

$6.75Out of stock

MARKET

SAFRON PONDS

$18.00

GREEN OLIVE OIL CAN

$19.00

OLIVE OIL JANIROC

$19.00

OLIVE OIL ORGANIC Familiar selection

$16.00

VINEGAR CAVA ROSE

$17.00

VINEGAR SHERRY 50 YEARS

$25.00

WHITE BALSAMIC GLAZE

$12.00

BLACK BALSAMIC GLAZE

$12.00

Truffle Oil

$14.00

Raspberry Balsamic Vinegar

$18.00

Esporao Oganic Portugal

$15.00

Paprika can

$7.00

Pond Paprika Flakes

$15.00

Bomba Rice Pella

$14.00

Pond vinegars sauvignon

$9.50

Hummus Jalapeno Or Sesame

$5.75

Panetone Dried Fruits

$13.95

PONS MARCONA ALMONDS

$11.00

VEGETARIAN MENU

VEGGIE MELT WRAP

$10.00Out of stock

GRILLED SEASONAL VEGETABLES, CHEESE IN A PLAIN WRAP

CAESAR WRAP

$7.00

PORTOBELLO WRAP

$10.00Out of stock

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, ONIONS, SWISS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE ON A WHOLE WHEAT WRAP

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Radish Slices, Pickled Onions & Cilantro over Toasted Batard Bread

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.00

PEPPER JACK CHEESE, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE GRILLED QUESADILLA

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$12.00

SEASONAL GRILLED VEGETABLES, CHEESE IN GRILLED QUESADILLA

CAPRESE PANINI

$10.00

GRILLED EGGPLANT, FRESH TOMATOES, FRESH MOZZARELLA, BASIL AND PESTO MAYO ON A CIABATTA PANINI

GARDEN WRAP

$10.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVES, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, ARTICHOKES, FRESH MOZZARELLA AND BALSAMIC GLAZE WITH SPINACH WRAP

VEGGIE BURRITO

$10.00

DOUBLE EGG, AVOCADO, CHEESE, PEPPERS AND ONIONS, HOME FRIES

DRINKS

Drinks

Orange Pineapple Juice Nathalie’s

$4.00

Nathalie's OJ ORGANIC

$4.50

Nathalie's BLOOD ORANGE

$4.25Out of stock

Nathalie's ORANGE MANGO

$4.00

Nathalie's ORANGE BEET

$4.25

Nathalie's STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.25

Nathalie's LEMONADE

$2.85

Nathalie's TANGERINE

$3.25

Coffee Small

$2.00

Coffee Medium

$2.75

Coffee Large

$3.00

HOT TEA Small

$2.00

HOT TEA Medium

$2.75

HOT TEA Large

$3.50

HOT Chocolate

$3.25Out of stock

Soda Can 12oz

$1.75

Soda Bottle 20oz

$2.79

Guarana

$3.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.79

MONSTER ENERGY

$3.95

Snapple 20 oz

$2.95

Vitamin Water

$2.95

Nesquik 14oz

$2.95

Re Bull

$3.00

Water 16oz

$1.50

Wellness Shot

$3.95

RAW JUICE

$9.25

Water Moreocean 12 Oz Can

$2.25

Water MoreOcean16 Oz

$2.75

Fanta GLASS

$2.79

Coca Cola GLASS

$2.99

Dr. Pepper 20 Oz Bottle

$2.79

Kom Kombucha

$8.50

Sprite 20 Oz Bottle

$2.79

Coca Cola Can 12 Oz

$1.50Out of stock

Coca Cola 20 Oz Bottle

$2.79

Coca Cola ZERO Can 12 Oz

$1.50Out of stock

Acqua Panna Small

$2.95

Sparkling Saratoga Lg Glass

$4.95

SML Saratoga Sparkling

$2.95

VITA COCONUT Water

$1.95

Fanta - Glass Bottle

$2.99

Sprite - Glass Bottle

$2.99

Organic Blood Orange Soda

$3.25

Organic Ginger Ale

$3.25

Spare Tonic

$5.25

Organic Lemon Soda

$3.25

Oatly Coldbrew

$4.95

Ice Tea HARNEY'S ORG

$3.25

COCONUT WATER COPRA ORGANIC

$4.95

Coconut

$7.95

Pilot Kambucha

$5.50

Spindrifts

$2.80

Yogurt drinkable

$4.75

Red Jacket

$4.75

Cold Brew Macchiato ILLY

$5.99

HOT CHOCOLATE

BELGIAN HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00Out of stock

GIFT CERTIFICATE

GIFT CERTIFICATE $15

$15.00

GIFT CERTIFICATE $25

$25.00

GIFT CERTIFICATE $50

$50.00

GIFT CERTIFICATE $75

$75.00

GIFT CERTIFICATE $100

$100.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The first Deli Owned and Run by a Chef.

Website

Location

18 Great Plain Rd, Danbury, CT 06810

Directions

