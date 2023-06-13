- Home
- /
- Danbury
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Capers Too Deli
Capers Too Deli
14 Reviews
$
18 Great Plain Rd
Danbury, CT 06810
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
BREAKFAST
3 Egg Omelette
3 eggs, 1 meat of your choice and cheese Add ons are available.
Ana's Egg White Omelet
3 Eggs Whites, Sausage, Spinach and Feta Cheese
Avocado Egg Cheese
Avocado, Egg and Cheese in a Hard Roll
Bacon Egg Cheese
Breakfast Burrito
2 EGGS, 2 MEATS, 2 CHEESES, HOME FRIES, ONIONS AND PEPPERS ON A PLAIN WRAP
Breakfast Wrap
2 eggs, cheese and protein of your choice. (bacon, ham or sausage)
Butter Roll\Bagel
CHEF SPECIAL SANDWICH
Egg, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo and Hot Sauce
Chef's Favorite Wrap
Double Bacon, Double Egg, Double Cheese, Mayo, Avocado, Lettuce,Tomato, Avocado on a Plain Wrap
Cream Cheese Roll\Bagel
Double Down
Double Down Extra Cheese Extra Bacon
Double Meat & Cheese
Double meat double cheese NO EGGS
Egg & Cheese
Egg & Meat
Choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
Egg On A Roll
Egg White Omelet
Egg White on Roll
1 Egg White on a Roll
Fried Egg
Grilled Chicken Egg Cheese
Grilled Chicken, Egg and Cheese on a Hard Roll
Grilled Ham & Cheese (Portuguese Bread)
Ham Egg Cheese
Ham, Egg and Cheese on a Hard Roll
Hashbrown
Meat On a Roll
One Meat & Cheese
Pastrami Egg Cheese
Pepperoni Egg Cheese
Sausage Egg Cheese
Steak Egg Cheese
TRIPLE DOWN
3 Eggs, 3 Meats and 3 Cheeses on a Grinder
Turkey Egg Cheese
Turkey, Egg and Cheese on a Hard Roll
Western Wrap
2 EGGS, HAM, CHEESE, ONIONS, AND GREEN PEPPERS ON A PLAIN WRAP
Breakfast Platter
Waffles fried chicken honey
Waffles Smoked Salmon
Breakfast Burger
French Toast
Pancakes
GRILL
#32
Hot Roast Beef, Cajun Spices, Cheddar, Onions and Ranch on a Wrap
ANGUS WRAP
Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Onions and Cheddar on a Wrap
BIFANAS
Grilled Portuguese Thin Slices of Pork on a Portuguese Roll with Lettuce Tomato and Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato and Blue Cheese on a Wrap
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Cajun Chicken Tenders, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch On Wrap
Chicken Artichoke
Grilled Chicken, Artichoke, Swiss Cheese and Mayo on a Hard Roll
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan on a Grinder
Christian's Combo
Philly Steak, Grilled Onions, French Fries, Onions Rings and Cheese Sauce on a Grinder
Cuban Panini
Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Ham, Pickles and Mustard
Gobbler Wrap
Turkey, Stuffing and Mayo Cranberry Sauce on a Plain Wrap SWEET POTATO FRIES NOT INCLUDED
Grilled Cheese
Grilled American Cheese on Sliced White Bread
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Croutons and Caesar Dressing On a Plain Wrap
Caesar Salad Wrap NO CHICKEN
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons on a Wrap
Husky
Grilled Roast Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Cheddar on a Roll
Hot Pastrami
Grilled Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Deli Mustard on a Rye Bread Toasted
MONTY
Hot Turkey, Artichokes, Melted Swiss Cheese and Mayo on a Roll
Pastrami Reuben
Grilled pastrami, Sauerkraut, melted Swiss Cheese, 1000 island dressing dressing on a Rye Bread
Meatball Parm
Homemade Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan on a Grinder
Philly Cheese Chicken
Philly Chicken, Onions, Peppers and American Cheese on a Grinder
Philly Cheese Steak
Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions and American Cheese on a Grinder
Portobello Wrap
Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic Mayo on a Wrap
PFC GRINDER
Portuguese Fried Chicken, Piri-Piri Mayo, Giardineira Pickles, Lettuce and Tomato on a Grinder
Chicken Cemita
Chicken Cutlet, Oaxaca Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Hot Peppers, Jalapeño and Cilantro Mayo on a Roll
Chicken Veggie Melt Wrap
Roasted Vegetables and Cheese Melt on a Spinach Wrap
109 District
Chicken Cutlet, pickled Onions, Dijon Mayo and Arugula on a Grilled Brioche Bun
Crab Burger
Salmon Burger
DELI
Al's Favorite
Chicken Cutlet, melted Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce and Mayo on the Roll
American Combo
Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato , Mayo
BBQ Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and BBQ Sauce
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a White Toast
Caprese Panini
Grilled Eggplant, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic and Pesto
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken Cutlet, Ham, Swiss Cheese and Honey Mustard on a Roll
Chicken Coupe Grinder
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Blue Cheese on a Grinder
Chicken Cutlet BLT
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato and Mayo on a Roll
Chicken Cutlet Sand
Chicken Cutlet on a Hard Roll
Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato and Pesto on a Roll
Chicken SALAD Sandwich
Chicken salad, Lettuce and Tomato on a Roll or Wrap
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Hard Roll
Cowboy
Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Red Onions, Horseradish & Mayo
Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato on a Roll
Garden Wrap
Fresh Mozzarella, Artichokes, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives and Balsamic
Ham Sandwich
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Roll
Hidden Valley Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch on a Wrap
Italian Combo
Ham, Capicolo, Salami, Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot peppers and Onions on a Grinder
KARL'S Combo
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato and ranch on a Grinder
MAYOR MARK'S FAVORITE
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Mayo and Mustard on a White Toast
New Yorker
Roast Beef , Swiss Cole Slaw, 1000 Island dressing on Rye Bread
NYC Club
Turkey, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing on Rye
MAYOR JOE
Prosciutto, Hot Capicolo, salami, Provolone, Oil and Vinegar, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Peppers and Onions
RoastBeef Sandwich
RoastBeef, Cheese Choice, Lettuce and Tomato on Hard Roll
San Diego
Chicken Cutlet, Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Ranch on a Roll
Tuna Salad Sand
Tuna salad, Lettuce and Tomato on a Roll
Turkey Club
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo on a White Toast
Turkey Delight
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo on a Grinder
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN WRAP
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeños and Mayo on a Wrap
DANBURY WRAP
Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Red Peppers, Jalapeños & Cilantro Mayo, Onions and Fried Chicken on a Wrap
Chicken & Bacon Jam
Lettuce, Tomato, Chicken Cutlet and Bacon Jam on a Wrap
Chicken Panini
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Eggplant, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Pesto Mayo on a Ciabatta Panini
Salami Sandwich
Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Hard Roll
Cheese Sandwich
Provolone Cheese, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese on hard Roll
Pepperoni Sandwich
Prosciutto Sandwich (HR)
Prosciutto and Provolone on a Hard Roll
Chicken Cutlet on a Hard Roll
Chicken Cutlet on a Hard Roll
Chicken Cutlet on a Grinder
Chicken Cutlet on a Grinder
Goodbye Summer
Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Red peppers, Provolone Cheese, Pesto Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato on a Grinder
Smoked Salmon
BURGER
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Hamburger, Cheddar, Bacon, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Brioche Bun
Hamburger
6 oz Hamburger, Lettuce, tomato and Red onion
Cheese Burger
Burger, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion
Everything Burger
Burger, American Cheese, Egg, Bacon, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo and Onions
Roadhouse Burger
Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and BBQ Sauce
Double Cheese Burger
Double Burgers, Double Cheeses, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun
Pork Burger
Fresh Ground Pork Shoulder burger, letyuce, Onions, Pickles and Piri Piri Mayo on a Brioche Bun
Turkey Burger
Bacon Egg Cheese Burger
FROM THE FRYER
2023 SALADS
Harvest
Mixed Greens, Green Apples, Tomato, Cucumbers, radishes, pickled red onions, pecans, fresh mushrooms & house balsamic
Chicken Buffalo
Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumbers, buffalo Chicken cutlet, blue cheese crumbles, with Blue cheese dressing
Chicken Caesar
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken & Caesar Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
Garden
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, Carrots & Cucumbers with Italian Dressing
Chef's salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Ham, Turkey & Swiss Cheese with Ranch Dressing
Houston
Mixed Greens, Chopped Bacon, Chicken Cutlet, Cucumbers and Tomato with Ranch Dressing
Greek
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Lemon Dressing
Danbury Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Red Peppers, Portuguese Fried Chicken, Avocado and Jalapeño & Cilantro Dressing
Newbury
Mixed Greens, Tomato, cucumbers, dried cranberries, walnuts, blue cheese, grilled chicken topped with a Balsamic Glaze and Balsamic Dressing
Sally's
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrots, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Croutons and Feta Cheese
Chicken Salad Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, carrots, with a scoop of Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, carrots & Cucumbers with a Scoop of Tuna Salad
Egg Salad Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrots, Red Onions & Cucumbers topped with a Scoop of Egg Salad
Smoked Salmon Salad
Smoked Salmon over, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, cucumbers, Capers with Lemon Dressing
Power Greens
Power Greens, Red Onions, Carrot, Avocado, cranberries, almonds, garbanzo beans and Lemons Tahini Dressing
Quinoa Salad
Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Peppers, parsley, mint, Tossed in White Balsamic Dressing
SIDES
MISCELANEOUS
BBQ LAYS
LAY'S CHIPS
North Fork Chips - BBQ
North Fork Chips - Original
North Fork Chips - Sour Cream & Onion
North Fork Chips - Salt & Vinegar
North Fork Chips - Sweet Potato
Tortilla chips
TERRA CHIPS 1oz
Truffle Chips
Banana
Popcorners
Tostitos
SPECIALS
Summer in DC
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red peppers, Pesto, Onions, fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato and Olive Oil and Balsamic Glaze on a Toast Batard Bread
Mayor Esposito’s Favorite
Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoni, Balsamic Glazed on a Toasted Garlic Bread
SOPRANOS
Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella and Balsamic on a fresh Focaccia
GREEK TURKEY WRAP
Turkey, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Tzatziki on a Wrap
109th District Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet, Arugula, Pickled Onions, Dijon mayo on a Grilled Brioche Bun
Runner Up Burger
Picanha Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Sauted Mushrooms and Teyriaki Sauce
"MI AMORE"
Mortadella, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Oil and Vinegar on a Grinder $11
VENICE CHICKEN
Chicken Cutlet, Basil Ricotta Spread, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce and Tomato
Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce on a Butter Toast Brioche Bun with fries and Cole Slaw $12.95
MY MUENSTER
Chicken Cutlet, bacon, Muenster Cheese, Russian, Lettuce on a Toasted Batard Bread $11
MEDITERRANEAN PITA SANDWICH
Chopped Beef, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Hummus and Tahini Dressing
BIFANAS
Thinly Slices of Pork marinated Portuguese Style, Onions and Peppers on a Portuguese Roll
SOUP
MARKET
SAFRON PONDS
GREEN OLIVE OIL CAN
OLIVE OIL JANIROC
OLIVE OIL ORGANIC Familiar selection
VINEGAR CAVA ROSE
VINEGAR SHERRY 50 YEARS
WHITE BALSAMIC GLAZE
BLACK BALSAMIC GLAZE
Truffle Oil
Raspberry Balsamic Vinegar
Esporao Oganic Portugal
Paprika can
Pond Paprika Flakes
Bomba Rice Pella
Pond vinegars sauvignon
Hummus Jalapeno Or Sesame
Panetone Dried Fruits
PONS MARCONA ALMONDS
VEGETARIAN MENU
VEGGIE MELT WRAP
GRILLED SEASONAL VEGETABLES, CHEESE IN A PLAIN WRAP
CAESAR WRAP
PORTOBELLO WRAP
PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, ONIONS, SWISS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE ON A WHOLE WHEAT WRAP
AVOCADO TOAST
Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Radish Slices, Pickled Onions & Cilantro over Toasted Batard Bread
CHEESE QUESADILLA
PEPPER JACK CHEESE, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE GRILLED QUESADILLA
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
SEASONAL GRILLED VEGETABLES, CHEESE IN GRILLED QUESADILLA
CAPRESE PANINI
GRILLED EGGPLANT, FRESH TOMATOES, FRESH MOZZARELLA, BASIL AND PESTO MAYO ON A CIABATTA PANINI
GARDEN WRAP
LETTUCE, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVES, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, ARTICHOKES, FRESH MOZZARELLA AND BALSAMIC GLAZE WITH SPINACH WRAP
VEGGIE BURRITO
DOUBLE EGG, AVOCADO, CHEESE, PEPPERS AND ONIONS, HOME FRIES
DRINKS
Drinks
Orange Pineapple Juice Nathalie’s
Nathalie's OJ ORGANIC
Nathalie's BLOOD ORANGE
Nathalie's ORANGE MANGO
Nathalie's ORANGE BEET
Nathalie's STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
Nathalie's LEMONADE
Nathalie's TANGERINE
Coffee Small
Coffee Medium
Coffee Large
HOT TEA Small
HOT TEA Medium
HOT TEA Large
HOT Chocolate
Soda Can 12oz
Soda Bottle 20oz
Guarana
Topo Chico
Gatorade
MONSTER ENERGY
Snapple 20 oz
Vitamin Water
Nesquik 14oz
Re Bull
Water 16oz
Wellness Shot
RAW JUICE
Water Moreocean 12 Oz Can
Water MoreOcean16 Oz
Fanta GLASS
Coca Cola GLASS
Dr. Pepper 20 Oz Bottle
Kom Kombucha
Sprite 20 Oz Bottle
Coca Cola Can 12 Oz
Coca Cola 20 Oz Bottle
Coca Cola ZERO Can 12 Oz
Acqua Panna Small
Sparkling Saratoga Lg Glass
SML Saratoga Sparkling
VITA COCONUT Water
Fanta - Glass Bottle
Sprite - Glass Bottle
Organic Blood Orange Soda
Organic Ginger Ale
Spare Tonic
Organic Lemon Soda
Oatly Coldbrew
Ice Tea HARNEY'S ORG
COCONUT WATER COPRA ORGANIC
Coconut
Pilot Kambucha
Spindrifts
Yogurt drinkable
Red Jacket
Cold Brew Macchiato ILLY
HOT CHOCOLATE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
The first Deli Owned and Run by a Chef.
18 Great Plain Rd, Danbury, CT 06810