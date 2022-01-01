Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches

Capeside Kitchen

148 Reviews

$$

86 Sea Street

Harwich Port, MA 02646

Popular Items

BACON/CHEESE BREAKFAST SANDWICH
SAUSAGE/CHEESE BREAKFAST SANDWICH
SIDES

ONLINE MENU

BREAKFAST SANDWICH W/HOMEFRIES

$9.00

2 Egg Breakfast Sandwich with Cheese on Choice of Bread and Homefries

BACON/CHEESE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$11.00

2 EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH W/ BACON, CHEESE AND HOMEFRIES

SAUSAGE/CHEESE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$11.00

VEGGIE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$11.00

2 EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH ON YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WITH SPINACH, PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, TOMATO WITH CHEESE AND SIDE OF HOMEFRIES

THE PLAIN JANE

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Cheese

THE WESTERN

$12.00

EGGS, HOMEFRIES, HAM PEPPERS ONION AND CHEESE

THE MEATLOVER'S

$14.00

EGGS, HOMEFRIES, BACON, SAUSAGE, HAM, ONION, PEEPERS WITH CHEESE.

THE VEGGIE

$13.00

EGGS, POTATOES, SPINACH, TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, PEPPERS.

THE KITCHEN SINK

$15.00

EGGS, CHEESE, HOMEFRIES, BACON, SAUSAGE, HAM, ONIONS, PEPPERS.

PANCAKES

$5.00+

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

FRENCH TOAST

$8.00+

TRADITIONAL FRENCH TOAST

PASTRIES

$3.00+

SELECTION OF MUFFINS AND OTHER BREAKFAST PASTRIES

2' FER

$13.00

SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH CHOICE OF 2 PANCAKES OR FRENCH TOAST AND SIDE OF MEAT OR FRUIT

SIDES

DRINKS

EARLY BIRD

2 EGGS W/SIDE AND TOAST

$7.00

3 Pancakes

$7.00

3 French Toast

$7.00

2 Egg Sandwich with Cheese and Side

$7.00

Cheese Omelete

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
With a focus on Breakfast/Lunch, Capeside Kitchen strives to provide quality food with friendly and quick service in Harwichport, MA.

