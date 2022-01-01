Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen Dilworth/Charlotte

review star

No reviews yet

500 East Morehead

#103C

Charlotte, NC 28202

Popular Items

Italiano Salad
Seared Chicken Salad
10'' Americana Pepperoni

Super bowl Wings Deal

15"Margarita /15"Pepperoni (and 20 wings)

$50.00

15"Pepperoni /15"Pepperoni (and 20 wings)

$50.00

15"Margarita /15"Margarita (and 20 wings)

$50.00

Family Meal

2 Large Pizzas (and family salad)

$45.00

2 Double Pastas (and family salad)

$45.00

1 Large Pizza & 1 Double Pasta (and family salad)

$45.00

Red Pizzas

10'' Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Choice of 10"($8) or 15"($15) pie. Capishe red sauce, bufala mozzarella, fresh garlic & basil, extra virgin olive oil- two additional toppings allowed $2 each

10'' Americana Pepperoni

$12.00

Choice of 10"($10) or 15"($16) pie. Capishe red sauce, bufala mozzarella, sliced pepperoni, fresh garlic and basil

10'' Calabria Piccante

$13.00

Choice of 10"($10) or 15"($16) pie Capishe red sauce, bufala mozzarella, calabrian peppers, spicy soppressata, fresh garlic and basil

10'' Prosciutto

$12.00

Choice of 10"($10) or 15"($16) pie Capishe red sauce, bufala mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, carmelized cipollini onion, pecorino, fresh garlic and arugula

10'' San Lorenzo Pizza

$13.00

Choice of 10"($11) or 15"($18) pie Capishe red sauce, bufala mozzarella, sweet piquante(Peppadew), cipollini onion, Italian sausage, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil

15'' Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Choice of 10"($8) or 15"($15) pie. Capishe red sauce, bufala mozzarella, fresh garlic & basil, extra virgin olive oil- two additional toppings allowed $2 each

15'' Americana Pepperoni

$19.00

Choice of 10"($10) or 15"($16) pie. Capishe red sauce, bufala mozzarella, sliced pepperoni, fresh garlic and basil

15'' Calabria Piccante

$20.00

Choice of 10"($10) or 15"($16) pie Capishe red sauce, bufala mozzarella, calabrian peppers, spicy soppressata, fresh garlic and basil

15'' Prosciutto

$19.00

Choice of 10"($10) or 15"($16) pie Capishe red sauce, bufala mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, carmelized cipollini onion, pecorino, fresh garlic and arugula

15'' San Lorenzo Pizza

$20.00

Choice of 10"($11) or 15"($18) pie Capishe red sauce, bufala mozzarella, sweet piquante(Peppadew), cipollini onion, Italian sausage, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil

White Pizzas

10" La Neve Pizza

$12.00

Choice of 10"($10) or 15"($16) pie. Mozzarella, ricotta, bufala, pecorino, basil, extra virgin olive oil

10" Mozzone Pizza

$12.00

Choice of 10"($10) or 15"($16) pie. Mozzarella, bufala, artichoke, Italian sausage, sauteed mushroom, extra virgin olive oil

10" Angelina Pizza

$14.00

Choice of 10"($12) or 15"($20) pie. mozzarella, bufala, carmelized cipollini onion, roasted mushroom, truffle oil

10" Pesto Pizza

$13.00

Choice of 10"($10) or 15"($16) pie. Pesto alla genovese, bufala, gorgonzola, artichoke, sauteed mushroom

15" La Neve Pizza

$19.00

Choice of 10"($10) or 15"($16) pie. Mozzarella, ricotta, bufala, pecorino, basil, extra virgin olive oil

15" Mozzone Pizza

$19.00

Choice of 10"($10) or 15"($16) pie. Mozzarella, bufala, artichoke, Italian sausage, sauteed mushroom, extra virgin olive oil

15" Angelina Pizza

$22.00

Choice of 10"($12) or 15"($20) pie. mozzarella, bufala, carmelized cipollini onion, roasted mushroom, truffle oil

15" Pesto Pizza

$19.00

Choice of 10"($10) or 15"($16) pie. Pesto alla genovese, bufala, gorgonzola, artichoke, sauteed mushroom

Handmade Pasta

Margherita Pasta

$9.00

Rigatoni W/Chicken

$12.00

Broccolini W/Sausage

$12.00

San Lorenzo Pasta

$12.00

Linguini W/Lemon Chicken

$12.00

Carbonara

$12.00

Alfredo Pasta

$9.00

Wood Fire Wings

Spicy Marinara /Wings 8 pcs

$11.00

Plain Capishe /Wings 8 pcs

$11.00

Garlic Parmesan /Wings 8 pcs

$11.00

Lemon Pepper /Wings 8pcs

$11.00

Sweet BBQ / Wings 8pcs

$11.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmiggiano Sandwich

$12.00

Puccia bread, chicken, ricotta, basil - parmigiano reggiano, Nona sauce on the side

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Puccia bread, bufala, vine ripe tomato, basil, drizzle balsamic reduction

Italian Sandwich

$11.00

Puccia bread, mozzarella, ricotta, hot soppressata and dry meats, basil - parmigiano reggiano

Fennel Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Puccia bread, mozzarella, ricotta,broccolini, Italian fennel sausage, parmigiano reggiano

Salads

Italiano Salad

$5.00+

Capishe mix, pecorino, lemon vinaigrette

Seared Chicken Salad

$12.00

Capishe mix, pan-seared chicken, cucumber, cipollini onion, gorgonzola cheese vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Capshe mix, provolone, black olive, prosciutto, capicolo, pepperoni, soppressata, Italian vinaigrette

Pancetta Salad

$12.00

Small Plates

Meatballs

$9.00

Ground Beef, Italian Seasoning, garlic served with Puccia bread and Nona suace

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Antipasto Platter

$12.00

Desserts

Canoli

$4.00

Gelato

$4.00

Gelato CONE

$5.00

CheeseCake

$6.00

Tiramisú

$5.00

Tres Leches

$5.00

Coppa Raspberries & Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Copa Gelato Spagnola

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Bambino Pizza

$10.00

Bambino Pasta

$10.00

Sides

Pesto

$1.00

Side Calabrian Peppers

$1.50

Balsamic Reduction

$1.50

Garlic

$0.50

Olive Oil

$0.50

Gorgonzola Dressing

$0.50

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Chicken

$4.00

Butter Milk Dressing

$0.50

BREAD

$1.50

Alfredo Sauce Side

$3.00

Marsala Sauce

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Pellegrino

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

RedBull

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fast, casual Italian food unlike anything seen in Charlotte! 900 degree pizza ovens, freshly-made pasta, our super secret "Nona Sauce" family recipe, sandwiches and more!

500 East Morehead, #103C, Charlotte, NC 28202

