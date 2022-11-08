Capital Craft

- Home
514 Reviews
$$
138 Rt 10
East Hanover, NJ 07936
Popular Items
Snacks & Shareables
Avocado Shrimp & Scallops Ceviche
Shrimp & bay scallops tossed with avocado, jalapeño, fresh citrus juice with plantain chips
Black Bean & Beef Chili
Topped w/ cheddar, white onions & dollop of sour cream
Chicken Wings
Bell & Evans wings in three varieties; classic buffalo, k.o. dry rub Or firecracker bbq
Chip Trio
Corn salsa, chorizo cheese sauce, guacamole
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Whole grain honey mustard glaze, roasted shallots
Fried Cheese Curds
Buttermilk-battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, honey sriracha
Fried Shrimp & Calamari
Buttermilk-soaked baby shrimp & calamari dredged in seasoned flour with banana & cherry peppers with pesto parmesan & sundried tomato aioli.
Hummus Trio
Black bean, edamame & chickpea hummus served with fried pita chips, feta, olives & vegetable crudités
Italian Clams
Sweet sausage, peppers, onions in a roasted garlic cream sauce served with garlic bread
Loaded Fries
House nacho cheese, crumbled bacon, scallions, sour cream, pico de gallo
Loaded Tots
house nacho cheese, crumbled bacon, scallions, sour cream, pico de gallo
Loaded Yuca Fries
Chorizo, peppers & onions, roasted tomatoes, cotija cheese, spicy cilantro aioli, scallions
Popcorn Chicken
Boneless battered chicken, honey mustard and chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Pretzel Bites
house nacho cheese sauce and whole grain honey mustard
Smoked Wings
Low & slow herb & garlic fall off the bone smoked wings
Stuffed Sweet Plantain
mojo pork, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cheddar, pico de gallo, honey sriracha, cilantro drizzle
Texas BBQ Nachos
You've never had nachos like this! Housemade tortilla chips topped with tender shredded BBQ brisket, melted aged cheddar, fried pickles, shaved red onion
French Onion Soup
Craft Specialties
16oz Grilled NY Strip
garlic herb butter, crispy fried onions, roasted potatoes and asparagus.
Asian Short Rib Tacos
Sweet & spicy short ribs topped with Asian slaw & served with fried rice
Baby Back Ribs
Slow cooked fall-off-the-bone ribs, coated with our homemade BBQ sauce, with French fries & coleslaw
CC Pasta
Ground sweet sausage tossed in a fresh tomato sauce with mezze rigatoni, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, parmigiana baked & served with garlic bread
Chimichanga
Ground beef and black beans stewed together wrapped up in a fried flour tortilla topped Jack cheese served with rice and beans
Filet & Shrimp
6oz. filet grilled, sautéed jumbo shrimp in garlic butter, served with potato au gratin and seasonal vegetables
Mac & Cheese Your Way
cavatappi pasta topped with fried Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, 17 with red wine braised short ribs, 22 topped with house BBQ pulled pork and onion rings, 20
Mahi Tacos Trio
Three blackened mahi-mahi soft shell tacos topped w/ avocado, jicama slaw and sides of rice, beans & pico de gallo
Marinated Soy Tuna
Ahi tuna topped with crisp wontons & soy glaze with wasabi mashed potatoes & sauteed Bok Choy
Penne Vodka
Penne pasta tossed with homemade vodka sauce with prosciutto, shallots & peas
Pork Mojo Tortilla Bowl
Mojo pork, corn salsa, black beans, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, fried sweet plantains & sliced avocado in a flour tortilla bowl
Red Wine Short Rib
Cheddar potatoes, asparagus
Smoked Stuffed Chicken
Bell & Evans airline chicken wrapped in bacon, corn bread cranberry stuffing, finished with BBQ & with smoked ham & egg potato salad
Tortilla Crusted Salmon
Baked & served with salsa verde, rice pilaf & seasonal vegetables ** Gluten Free Upon Request**
Grilled Salmon
Greener Things
Asian Tuna Salad
Sliced Ahi tuna, romaine hearts spicy cashews, crisp wontons, pickled ginger, sesame seed vinaigrette
Avocado & Grape Tomato Salad
Tossed with jalapenos, celery, red onions, fresh lime, cilantro, and EVOO over a bed of chiffon romaine
Burgundy Poached Pear Salad
red onions, goat cheese, roasted pecans, spring mix, housemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette
Burrata Salad
Fresh burrata, arugula, grape tomatoes, basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive and balsamic
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, brioche croutons, housemade caesar dressing
Chop Chop Salad
Iceberg lettuce, romaine, arugula, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, feta cheese and candy pecans, tossed in a cranberry orange vinaigrette.
Fiesta Salad
Iceberg tossed with chipotle ranch topped with pico, black beans, corn salsa, cheddar jack & sliced avocado in a tortilla bowl.
Greek Goddess
Chopped broccoli, kale, cucumbers, cabbage, and scallions tossed with a Greek goddess vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Feta, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions over Romaine lettuce with red wine vinaigrette with fried pita chips
Kale Apple Crunch
Kale, apples, almonds, and granola tossed in a citrus honey vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Salad
Spring mix, quinoa, roasted beets, goat cheese, and red onions with a creamy balsamic dressing
House Salad
Handhelds
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Sear ahi tuna, edamame hummus, Asian slaw, and chow noodles on a wasabi wrap with a soy glaze
California Chicken Wrap
grille chicken, cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, bacon, spring mix, housemade ranch
CC Burger
Vintage cheddar, house smoked bacon, stout onions, jalapeño aioli, brioche bun
Chicken Burger
Ground chicken breast, arugula, roasted jalapenos, fire-roasted tomatoes & garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Classic Cheese Burger
Premium Angus, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
fresh chicken in our signature batter, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo
Impossible Burger
plant-based meatless burger, fresh avocado, tomato, lettuce, multigrain bun
Impossible Meatball Sub
impossible meatballs, melted mozzarella, marinara, parmesan cheese on a semolina roll
Prime Rib French Dip
Premium cut prime rib of beef, house smoked and hand shaved with crispy onions, horseradish mayo, gouda cheese, au jus
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Texas toast, white and yellow cheddar, smoked mozzarella, crispy fried onions & fig jam
Shrimp Po Boy Wrap
Tempura shrimp, pico de gallo, provolone cheese, spring mix, cajun mayo in a flour tortilla
Sliced Steak Sandwich
with balsamic caramelized red onions & provolone cheese served open-faced on Texas toast
Smoked Brisket
12 hour smoked brisket, homemade BBQ sauce, potato roll, cole slaw.
Tex Mex Turkey Burger
Housemade turkey patty & fried black bean patty, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack on a brioche bun
Turkey Croissant
Turkey, bacon, avocado, fried egg, shredded iceberg & sliced tomatoes on a homemade croissant
Pizza
Boogie Nights
Crumbled sausage, mozzarella, garlic-parmesan-ricotta sauce, fresh basil, garlic oil
CC Deep Dish
The first layer of roasted garlic, pepperoni, and mozzarella, 2nd layer of sauce, bacon, and more cheese finished with shaved parmesan and basil
CC Double Stack
First layer roasted garlic, pepperoni, and mozzarella, 2nd layer sauce , bacon, and more cheese finished with shaved parm and basil
CC Sicilian
Thick Crust, square dough topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella
Chipotle Chicken Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, roasted corn, scallions, cilantro, bacon, chipotle ranch
Chunky Grandma
Brooklyn style pan pizza, fresh mozzarella, topped with house marinara, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil
CYO PIZZA
Create your own pizza, adding your favorite toppings (maximum of THREE toppings per pizza)
Grilled Veggie Pie
Choice of plum tomato sauce or ricotta garlic butter; marinated zucchini, squash, eggplant & roasted peppers shredded mozzarella
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil
Perfect Pepperoni Pie
Hand sliced pepperoni, white onions, plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic, basil & shaved parm
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Garlic butter base garlic oil, mozzarella , sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted garlic
Vodka Chicken
grilled fresh chicken, housemade vodka sauce, mozzarella
Grilled Flat Breads
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Grilled Chicken, roasted corn, caramelized red onions, bbq sauce, cheddar jack
Wild Mushrooms Flatbread
Wild mushrooms, spinach, ricotta, roasted garlic, sliced tomato, and smoked mozzarella
Seafood Flat Bread
Garlic butter crust topped with shrimp, scallops, crab, horseradish cheddar, grape tomatoes, topped with arugula tossed with lemon and oil
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Mozzarella Jack cheese mix, finished with shaved iceberg, diced tomato, red onion, ranch drizzle
Sides
Basket Fries
classic golden french fries seasoned with a pinch of salt.
Basket Sweet Fries
a great option to the standard fry... sweet potato french fries drizzled with honey.
Basket Tots
great for kids and adults... golden brown, crispy on the outside, soft in the center.
Basket Truffle Parm Fries
classic french fries drizzled with truffle oil and tossed with parmesan cheese.
Fried Plantains
Plain Yucca Fries
Potato Salad
Side Cesar Salad
Side Cole Slaw
Side Greens
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Onion Rings
Side Rice
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Veggies
Guacamole & Chips
Garlic Bread
Side Avocado
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Steak
Side Grilled Salmon
Side Beans
Side Fruit
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers
Crispy chicken fingers with fries or greens
Kids Mac and Cheese
Housemade cheese sauce - kids love it!
Kids Pasta
With marinara or butter.
Kids Grilled CHICKEN
Served with french fries or field greens
Kids Grilled CHEESE
Grilled cheese on white sourdough served with fries or field greens.
Kids Plain Burger
Kids burger without cheese, served with fries or greens.
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids burger with American Cheese. Served with fries or field greens
Kids Hot Dog
with french fries, tots or field greens
Kids Corn Dog Nuggets
with french fries, tots, or field greens
Desserts
Capital Craft Cookie Skillet
OUR SIGNATURE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE BAKED IN A SKILLET AND SERVED WARM WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM
5 Layered Chocolate Cake
Double layered Chocolate cake w/ whipped cream & chocolate sauce
Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream
REESE'S Peanut Butter Cake
GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST LAYERED WITH CHOCOLATE & PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE
Cream brulee cheesecake
Chocolate Lava Cake
Limoncello Marscapone
Key Lime Pie
Mixed Berry Cake
Rainbow Cake
Chocolate Chip Explosion
Chocolate Cake
Raspberry Sorbet
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Food, beer and cocktail kits available TO-GO! Don't confuse our carry-out with ordinary–Take home fresh, delicious meals chef-prepared in our scratch kitchen with all-natural ingredients like locally sourced meats and game, organic produce and artisan cheeses. Our burgers are hand-formed FRESH & our handcrafted pizzas feature only the freshest ingredients and superior cheeses, offering crispy, thin-crust perfection in every bite.
138 Rt 10, East Hanover, NJ 07936