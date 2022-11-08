Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Capital Craft

514 Reviews

$$

138 Rt 10

East Hanover, NJ 07936

Pretzel Bites
Chicken Wings
CC Burger

Cocktails To-Go

CC Peach Sangria To Go (32)

CC Peach Sangria To Go (32)

$27.00

16oz, homemade white sangria, peach liqueur w/ apples & oranges

CC Red Sangria To Go (32)

CC Red Sangria To Go (32)

$27.00

16oz, homemade red sangria w/ diced apples & oranges

HALLOWEEN

$3 Green Tea Shots

$3.00

$2 Narraganset

$2.00

$2 Yuengling

$2.00

$2 Miller Lite

$2.00

Snacks & Shareables

Avocado Shrimp & Scallops Ceviche

Avocado Shrimp & Scallops Ceviche

$16.00

Shrimp & bay scallops tossed with avocado, jalapeño, fresh citrus juice with plantain chips

Black Bean & Beef Chili

Black Bean & Beef Chili

$9.00

Topped w/ cheddar, white onions & dollop of sour cream

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Bell & Evans wings in three varieties; classic buffalo, k.o. dry rub Or firecracker bbq

Chip Trio

Chip Trio

$14.00

Corn salsa, chorizo cheese sauce, guacamole

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Whole grain honey mustard glaze, roasted shallots

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Buttermilk-battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, honey sriracha

Fried Shrimp & Calamari

Fried Shrimp & Calamari

$16.00

Buttermilk-soaked baby shrimp & calamari dredged in seasoned flour with banana & cherry peppers with pesto parmesan & sundried tomato aioli.

Hummus Trio

Hummus Trio

$14.00

Black bean, edamame & chickpea hummus served with fried pita chips, feta, olives & vegetable crudités

Italian Clams

$16.00

Sweet sausage, peppers, onions in a roasted garlic cream sauce served with garlic bread

Loaded Fries

$11.00

House nacho cheese, crumbled bacon, scallions, sour cream, pico de gallo

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$11.00

house nacho cheese, crumbled bacon, scallions, sour cream, pico de gallo

Loaded Yuca Fries

Loaded Yuca Fries

$13.00

Chorizo, peppers & onions, roasted tomatoes, cotija cheese, spicy cilantro aioli, scallions

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$12.00

Boneless battered chicken, honey mustard and chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

house nacho cheese sauce and whole grain honey mustard

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Low & slow herb & garlic fall off the bone smoked wings

Stuffed Sweet Plantain

Stuffed Sweet Plantain

$13.00

mojo pork, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cheddar, pico de gallo, honey sriracha, cilantro drizzle

Texas BBQ Nachos

Texas BBQ Nachos

$16.00

You've never had nachos like this! Housemade tortilla chips topped with tender shredded BBQ brisket, melted aged cheddar, fried pickles, shaved red onion

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Craft Specialties

16oz Grilled NY Strip

16oz Grilled NY Strip

$36.00

garlic herb butter, crispy fried onions, roasted potatoes and asparagus.

Asian Short Rib Tacos

Asian Short Rib Tacos

$21.00

Sweet & spicy short ribs topped with Asian slaw & served with fried rice

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$30.00

Slow cooked fall-off-the-bone ribs, coated with our homemade BBQ sauce, with French fries & coleslaw

CC Pasta

CC Pasta

$20.00

Ground sweet sausage tossed in a fresh tomato sauce with mezze rigatoni, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, parmigiana baked & served with garlic bread

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$21.00

Ground beef and black beans stewed together wrapped up in a fried flour tortilla topped Jack cheese served with rice and beans

Filet & Shrimp

$34.00

6oz. filet grilled, sautéed jumbo shrimp in garlic butter, served with potato au gratin and seasonal vegetables

Mac & Cheese Your Way

cavatappi pasta topped with fried Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, 17 with red wine braised short ribs, 22 topped with house BBQ pulled pork and onion rings, 20

Mahi Tacos Trio

Mahi Tacos Trio

$20.00

Three blackened mahi-mahi soft shell tacos topped w/ avocado, jicama slaw and sides of rice, beans & pico de gallo

Marinated Soy Tuna

$28.00

Ahi tuna topped with crisp wontons & soy glaze with wasabi mashed potatoes & sauteed Bok Choy

Penne Vodka

$18.00

Penne pasta tossed with homemade vodka sauce with prosciutto, shallots & peas

Pork Mojo Tortilla Bowl

Pork Mojo Tortilla Bowl

$22.00

Mojo pork, corn salsa, black beans, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, fried sweet plantains & sliced avocado in a flour tortilla bowl

Red Wine Short Rib

Red Wine Short Rib

$27.00

Cheddar potatoes, asparagus

Smoked Stuffed Chicken

Smoked Stuffed Chicken

$24.00Out of stock

Bell & Evans airline chicken wrapped in bacon, corn bread cranberry stuffing, finished with BBQ & with smoked ham & egg potato salad

Tortilla Crusted Salmon

Tortilla Crusted Salmon

$25.00

Baked & served with salsa verde, rice pilaf & seasonal vegetables ** Gluten Free Upon Request**

Grilled Salmon

$18.00

Greener Things

Asian Tuna Salad

Asian Tuna Salad

$20.00

Sliced Ahi tuna, romaine hearts spicy cashews, crisp wontons, pickled ginger, sesame seed vinaigrette

Avocado & Grape Tomato Salad

Avocado & Grape Tomato Salad

$16.00

Tossed with jalapenos, celery, red onions, fresh lime, cilantro, and EVOO over a bed of chiffon romaine

Burgundy Poached Pear Salad

Burgundy Poached Pear Salad

$16.00

red onions, goat cheese, roasted pecans, spring mix, housemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette

Burrata Salad

$15.00

Fresh burrata, arugula, grape tomatoes, basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive and balsamic

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, brioche croutons, housemade caesar dressing

Chop Chop Salad

Chop Chop Salad

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce, romaine, arugula, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, feta cheese and candy pecans, tossed in a cranberry orange vinaigrette.

Fiesta Salad

Fiesta Salad

$15.00

Iceberg tossed with chipotle ranch topped with pico, black beans, corn salsa, cheddar jack & sliced avocado in a tortilla bowl.

Greek Goddess

Greek Goddess

$15.00

Chopped broccoli, kale, cucumbers, cabbage, and scallions tossed with a Greek goddess vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

Feta, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions over Romaine lettuce with red wine vinaigrette with fried pita chips

Kale Apple Crunch

Kale Apple Crunch

$15.00

Kale, apples, almonds, and granola tossed in a citrus honey vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, quinoa, roasted beets, goat cheese, and red onions with a creamy balsamic dressing

House Salad

$8.00

Handhelds

Ahi Tuna Wrap

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$18.00

Sear ahi tuna, edamame hummus, Asian slaw, and chow noodles on a wasabi wrap with a soy glaze

California Chicken Wrap

California Chicken Wrap

$16.00

grille chicken, cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, bacon, spring mix, housemade ranch

CC Burger

CC Burger

$16.00

Vintage cheddar, house smoked bacon, stout onions, jalapeño aioli, brioche bun

Chicken Burger

$17.00

Ground chicken breast, arugula, roasted jalapenos, fire-roasted tomatoes & garlic aioli on a brioche bun

Classic Cheese Burger

Classic Cheese Burger

$14.00

Premium Angus, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fresh chicken in our signature batter, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo

Impossible Burger

$16.00

plant-based meatless burger, fresh avocado, tomato, lettuce, multigrain bun

Impossible Meatball Sub

Impossible Meatball Sub

$17.00

impossible meatballs, melted mozzarella, marinara, parmesan cheese on a semolina roll

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$18.00

Premium cut prime rib of beef, house smoked and hand shaved with crispy onions, horseradish mayo, gouda cheese, au jus

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Texas toast, white and yellow cheddar, smoked mozzarella, crispy fried onions & fig jam

Shrimp Po Boy Wrap

$18.00

Tempura shrimp, pico de gallo, provolone cheese, spring mix, cajun mayo in a flour tortilla

Sliced Steak Sandwich

$20.00

with balsamic caramelized red onions & provolone cheese served open-faced on Texas toast

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

$17.00

12 hour smoked brisket, homemade BBQ sauce, potato roll, cole slaw.

Tex Mex Turkey Burger

Tex Mex Turkey Burger

$17.00

Housemade turkey patty & fried black bean patty, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack on a brioche bun

Turkey Croissant

Turkey Croissant

$17.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, fried egg, shredded iceberg & sliced tomatoes on a homemade croissant

Pizza

All our craft pizzas are hand tossed with homemade crust and cooked to perfection in our coal fired oven. Cauliflower crust available as substitution, but contains dairy & gluten free option is not available due to cross contamination.
Boogie Nights

Boogie Nights

$16.00

Crumbled sausage, mozzarella, garlic-parmesan-ricotta sauce, fresh basil, garlic oil

CC Deep Dish

CC Deep Dish

$19.00

The first layer of roasted garlic, pepperoni, and mozzarella, 2nd layer of sauce, bacon, and more cheese finished with shaved parmesan and basil

CC Double Stack

CC Double Stack

$19.00

First layer roasted garlic, pepperoni, and mozzarella, 2nd layer sauce , bacon, and more cheese finished with shaved parm and basil

CC Sicilian

$19.00

Thick Crust, square dough topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella

Chipotle Chicken Ranch Pizza

Chipotle Chicken Ranch Pizza

$17.00

Grilled chicken, roasted corn, scallions, cilantro, bacon, chipotle ranch

Chunky Grandma

Chunky Grandma

$16.00

Brooklyn style pan pizza, fresh mozzarella, topped with house marinara, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil

CYO PIZZA

$11.00

Create your own pizza, adding your favorite toppings (maximum of THREE toppings per pizza)

Grilled Veggie Pie

$18.00

Choice of plum tomato sauce or ricotta garlic butter; marinated zucchini, squash, eggplant & roasted peppers shredded mozzarella

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil

Perfect Pepperoni Pie

$18.00

Hand sliced pepperoni, white onions, plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic, basil & shaved parm

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$16.00

Garlic butter base garlic oil, mozzarella , sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted garlic

Vodka Chicken

$18.00

grilled fresh chicken, housemade vodka sauce, mozzarella

Grilled Flat Breads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, roasted corn, caramelized red onions, bbq sauce, cheddar jack

Wild Mushrooms Flatbread

Wild Mushrooms Flatbread

$17.00

Wild mushrooms, spinach, ricotta, roasted garlic, sliced tomato, and smoked mozzarella

Seafood Flat Bread

Seafood Flat Bread

$18.00

Garlic butter crust topped with shrimp, scallops, crab, horseradish cheddar, grape tomatoes, topped with arugula tossed with lemon and oil

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$18.00

Mozzarella Jack cheese mix, finished with shaved iceberg, diced tomato, red onion, ranch drizzle

Sides

Basket Fries

$6.00

classic golden french fries seasoned with a pinch of salt.

Basket Sweet Fries

$7.00

a great option to the standard fry... sweet potato french fries drizzled with honey.

Basket Tots

$7.00

great for kids and adults... golden brown, crispy on the outside, soft in the center.

Basket Truffle Parm Fries

$9.00

classic french fries drizzled with truffle oil and tossed with parmesan cheese.

Fried Plantains

$8.00

Plain Yucca Fries

$9.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Side Cesar Salad

$6.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Greens

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Rice

$6.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Side Avocado

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Side Steak

$9.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Side Beans

$5.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Crispy chicken fingers with fries or greens

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Housemade cheese sauce - kids love it!

Kids Pasta

$6.00

With marinara or butter.

Kids Grilled CHICKEN

$7.00

Served with french fries or field greens

Kids Grilled CHEESE

$6.00

Grilled cheese on white sourdough served with fries or field greens.

Kids Plain Burger

$8.00

Kids burger without cheese, served with fries or greens.

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids burger with American Cheese. Served with fries or field greens

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

with french fries, tots or field greens

Kids Corn Dog Nuggets

$8.00

with french fries, tots, or field greens

Desserts

BAKED CUSTARD TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE CARAMEL

Capital Craft Cookie Skillet

$10.00

OUR SIGNATURE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE BAKED IN A SKILLET AND SERVED WARM WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM

5 Layered Chocolate Cake

5 Layered Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Double layered Chocolate cake w/ whipped cream & chocolate sauce

Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream

$5.00

REESE'S Peanut Butter Cake

$9.00

GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST LAYERED WITH CHOCOLATE & PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE

Cream brulee cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Limoncello Marscapone

$9.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Mixed Berry Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Rainbow Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Explosion

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Raspberry Sorbet

$6.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food, beer and cocktail kits available TO-GO! Don't confuse our carry-out with ordinary–Take home fresh, delicious meals chef-prepared in our scratch kitchen with all-natural ingredients like locally sourced meats and game, organic produce and artisan cheeses. Our burgers are hand-formed FRESH & our handcrafted pizzas feature only the freshest ingredients and superior cheeses, offering crispy, thin-crust perfection in every bite.

Website

Location

138 Rt 10, East Hanover, NJ 07936

Directions

