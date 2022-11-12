Capital Craft Green Brook
213 Reviews
$$
171 Route 22 E
Green Brook, NJ 08812
Popular Items
Weekend Specials
Braised Pork Belly
Grilled peaches, candied pecans, maple vanilla glaze, corn bread crumbs
Sweet Asian Salad
Napa cabbage, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers mandarin oranges, pickled ginger, roasted cashews, chow noodles, with a sesame ginger dressing
Crab Cake Sandwich
Homemade Crab Cake pan seared in butter with mixed greens, lemon caper aoili on a potato roll
French Bread Pizza
Roasted garlic plum tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, & bacon topped with parm
Wild Mushroom Cappelini
Wild mushroom, arugula, white wine, roasted garlic, asiago cheese, truffle oil & garlic bread
Rack of Lamb
New Zealand Lamb, couscous, golden raisins, candied carrots, toasted almonds
9oz Prime NY Strip
Bleu cheese potato au gratin, asparagus spears
Snacks & Shareables
Avocado Shrimp & Scallop Ceviche
Shrimp & bay scallops tossed with avocado, jalapeño, fresh citrus juice with plantains chips
Black Bean & Beef Chili
Topped w/ cheddar, white onions & dollop of sour cream
Cheese Steak Spring Rolls
steak, sautéed onions, American cheese with chipotle ketchup
Chip Trio
Corn salsa, chorizo cheese sauce, guacamole
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Whole grain honey mustard glaze, roasted shallots
French Onion Soup
caramelized onions, herved beef broth, garlic toast, swiss, provolone
Fried Cheese Curds
Buttermilk battered mozzarella cheese curds, honey sriracha aioli
Fried Shrimp & Calamari
buttermilk soaked baby shrimp & calamari dredge in a seasoned flour with banana & cherry peppers with a pesto parmesan & sundried tomato aioli
Hummus Trio
Black bean, edamame, & chickpea hummus served with fried pitas chips, feta, olives and vegetable crudités
Italian Clams
Sweet sausage, peppers, onions in a roasted garlic cream sauce served with garlic bread
Loaded Fries
topped with mac n' cheese, diced bacon, scallions
Loaded Tots
topped with mac n' cheese, diced bacon, scallions
Loaded Yuca Fries
chorizo, peppers & onions, roasted tomatoes, cotija cheese, spicy cilantro aioli, scallions
Popcorn Chicken
Boneless battered chicken, honey mustard and chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Pretzel Bites
house nacho cheese sauce and whole grain honey mustard
Sesame Encrusted Ahi Tuna
sesame crusted, chilled Ahi tuna, over an edamame hummus, drizzled with lemongrass soy glaze
Smoked Wings
Bell & Evan's wings marinated in garlic & herb, smoked low & slow
Stuffed Plantain
Mojo pork, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cheddar, pico de gallo, honey-sriracha- cilantro drizzle
Texas BBQ Nachos
You've never had nachos like this! Housemade tortilla chips topped with tender shredded BBQ brisket, melted aged cheddar, fried pickles, shaved red onion
Wings
chicken wings, in three signature flavors: classic buffalo, k.o. dry rub, or firecracker bbq
Greener Things
Asian Tuna Salad
sliced Ahi tuna, romaine hearts spicy cashews, crisp wontons, pickled ginger, sesame seed vinaigrette
Burgundy Poached Pear Salad
Red onions, goat cheese, roasted pecans, spring mix, housemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette
Burrata Salad
Fresh burrata and mozzarella, arugula, grape tomatoes, basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, brioche croutons, housemade caesar dressing
CC House Salad
Cucumber, carrots, tomato, croutins, creamy balsamic
Chop Chop Salad
Iceberg lettuce, romaine, arugula, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, feta cheese and candy pecans, tossed in a cranberry orange vinaigrette.
Greek Goddess
Chopped broccoli, kale, spinach, cucumbers, cabbage, scallions tossed with a Greek goddess vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Salad
Spring mix, quinoa, roasted beets, goat cheese, & red onion with a creamy balsamic dressing
Kale Apple Crunch
Kale, apples, almonds, granola tossed in a citrus honey vinaigrette
Fiesta Salad
Iceberg, tossed with chipotle ranch topped with pico, black beans, corn salsa, cheddar jack & sliced avocado in a tortilla bowl
Greek Salad
Feta, olives, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions over Romaine with a red wine vinaigrette with fried pita chips
Handhelds
Brisket BBQ
12-hour house smoked brisket, house BBQ sauce potato roll, cole slaw
California Chicken Wrap
grille chicken, cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, bacon, spring mix, housemade ranch
CC Burger
Vintage cheddar, house smoked bacon, stout onions, jalapeño aioli, brioche bun
Classic Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Potato bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo
French Dip
Premium cut prime rib of beef, house smoked and hand shaved with crispy onions, horseradish mayo, gouda cheese, au jus
Impossible Burger
Plant-based meatless burger, caramelized balsamic onions, roasted red peppers, arugula & sundried tomato aioli, brioche bun
Shrimp Po Boy Wrap
Tempura shrimp, pico de gallo, provolone cheese, spring mix, cajun mayo in a flour tortilla
Impossible Meatball Sub
Impossible meatballs, melted mozzarella, marinara, parmesan cheese, semolina roll ~ Vegetarian
Sliced Steak Sandwich
with balsamic caramelized red onions & provolone cheese served open face on texas toast
Tex Mex Turkey Burger
housemade turkey and black bean patties, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, brioche bun
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Seared ahi tuna, edamame hummus, Asian slaw, chow noodles in a flour tortilla wrap with a soy glaze
Chicken Burger
Ground chicken breast, arugula, roasted jalapenos, fire roasted tomatoes & garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Texas toast, white and yellow cheddar, smoked mozzarella, crispy fried onions & fig jam
Turkey Croissant
Turkey, bacon, avocado, fried egg, shredded iceberg & sliced tomatoes on a homemade croissant
Craft Specialties
Mac & Cheese Your Way
pasta shells topped with fried Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, 17 with red-wined braised short ribs, 22 topped with house BBQ pulled pork and onions rings, 20
Mahi Tacos
Fresh mahi-mahi seared in blackening spices, soft shell tacos topped w/ avocado, jicama slaw and sides of rice, beans & pico de gallo topped with cilantro avocado aioli
Marinated Soy Tuna
Ahi tuna topped w/ crisp wontons & soy glaze with wasabi mashed potatoes & sauteed Bok Choy
NY Strip Steak
Topped with roasted garlic herb butter , crispy fried onions served with roasted potatoes and asparagus
Penne Vodka
Red Wine Short Rib
Cheddar potatoes, asparagus
Smoked Stuffed Chicken
Bell & Evans airline chicken wrapped in bacon, corn bread cranberry stuffing, finished with BBQ & with smoked ham & egg potato salad
Baby Back Ribs
Slow cooked fall-off-the-bone ribs, coated with our homemade BBQ sauce, with smoked ham & egg potato salad
Filet & Shrimp
6oz filet grilled, sautéed jumbo shrimp in garlic butter served with potato au gratin and seasonal vegetables
Tortilla Crusted Salmon
Baked & served with salsa verde, rice pilaf & seasonal vegetables
Pork Mojo Tortilla Bowl
Mojo pork, corn salsa, black beans, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, fried sweet plantains & sliced avocado in a flour tortilla bowl
Asian Short Rib Tacos
Sweet & spicy short ribs topped with Asian slaw & served with fried rice
CC Pasta
sweet Italian sausage tossed in a fresh tomato sauce with mezze rigatoni, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, parmigiana baked & served with garlic bread
Chimichanga
Ground beef and black beans stewed together wrapped up in a fried flour tortilla topped Jack cheese served with rice and beans
Pizza
Boogie Nights
Sweet Italian sausage, mozzarella, garlic-parmesan-ricotta sauce, fresh basil, garlic oil
Chipotle Ranch
Grilled chicken, roasted corn, scallions, cilantro, bacon, chipotle ranch
Chunky Grandma
Brooklyn style pan pizza, fresh mozzarella, topped with house marinara, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil
CYO PIZZA
Create your own pizza, adding your favorite toppings (maximum of THREE toppings per pizza)
Grilled Veggie Pie
choice of plum tomato sauce or ricotta butter; marinated zucchini, portabella squash, eggplant & roasted peppers, shredded mozzarella
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil
Perfect Pepperoni
Hand sliced pepperoni, white onions, sliced plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic, basil & shaved parm
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza
Garlic butter base garlic oil, mozzarella , sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted garlic
Vodka Chicken
grilled fresh chicken, housemade vodka, sauce, mozzarella
CC Sicilian
Thick crust, square dough topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella
CC Double Stack
double layered grandma style pie with pepperoni, & mozzarella base topped with dough loaded with pizza sauce, bacon, sausage & more mozzarella
Grilled Flatbreads
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers
Crispy chicken fingers with fries or greens
Kids Mac and Cheese
Housemade cheese sauce - kids love it!
Kids Pasta
With marinara or butter.
Kids Grilled CHICKEN
Served with french fries or field greens
Kids Grilled CHEESE
Grilled cheese on white sourdough served with fries or field greens.
Kids Hamburger
Kids burger without cheese, served with fries or greens.
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids burger with American Cheese. Served with fries or field greens
Corn Dog Nuggets
Hotdog
Sides
Basket Fries
Basket Sweet Fries
Basket Tots
Basket Truffle Parm Fries
Basket Yuca Fries
served w/ spicy lime dipping sauce
Chips & Pico
Fried Plantains
Loaded Fries
topped with mac n' cheese, diced bacon, scallions
Loaded Tots
topped with mac n' cheese, diced bacon, scallions
Potato Salad
Side Broccoli
Side Caesar
Side Field Greens
Field Greens w/ shaved carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & balsamic vinaigrette
Side Mashed
Side Of Chips
Side Of Coleslaw
Side Rice
Side Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
Whole grain honey mustard glaze, roasted shallots
Side Vegetable
Small Side Of Fries
Desserts
Chocolate Cake
Double layered chocolate cake w/ whipped cream & chocolate sauce
Sweet Pretzels
Cinnamon sugar pretzels with a cream cheese icing
Vanilla Flan
Baked custard topped with caramel
Creme Brulee Cheesecake
German Chocolate Cake
Double layered chocolate cake w/ coconut topping & chocolate sauce
Rainbow Cake
Rainbow colored cake made with layers of moist vanilla buttermilk & vanilla buttercream frosting
Cookie Explosion
Irish Cream Cheesecake
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Don't confuse our carry-out with ordinary! Take home fresh, delicious meals chef-prepared in our scratch kitchen with all-natural ingredients like locally sourced meats and game, organic produce and artisan cheeses. Our burgers are hand-formed FRESH & our handcrafted pizzas feature only the freshest ingredients and superior cheeses, coal fired to crispy, thin-crust perfection.
171 Route 22 E, Green Brook, NJ 08812