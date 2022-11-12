Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Mediterranean
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Capital Craft Green Brook

213 Reviews

$$

171 Route 22 E

Green Brook, NJ 08812

CC Burger
Wings
Classic Cheeseburger

Weekend Specials

Braised Pork Belly

$14.00

Grilled peaches, candied pecans, maple vanilla glaze, corn bread crumbs

Sweet Asian Salad

$15.00

Napa cabbage, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers mandarin oranges, pickled ginger, roasted cashews, chow noodles, with a sesame ginger dressing

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Homemade Crab Cake pan seared in butter with mixed greens, lemon caper aoili on a potato roll

French Bread Pizza

$9.00

Roasted garlic plum tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, & bacon topped with parm

Wild Mushroom Cappelini

$21.00

Wild mushroom, arugula, white wine, roasted garlic, asiago cheese, truffle oil & garlic bread

Rack of Lamb

$36.00

New Zealand Lamb, couscous, golden raisins, candied carrots, toasted almonds

9oz Prime NY Strip

$32.00

Bleu cheese potato au gratin, asparagus spears

Snacks & Shareables

Avocado Shrimp & Scallop Ceviche

$16.00

Shrimp & bay scallops tossed with avocado, jalapeño, fresh citrus juice with plantains chips

Black Bean & Beef Chili

$9.00

Topped w/ cheddar, white onions & dollop of sour cream

Cheese Steak Spring Rolls

$13.00

steak, sautéed onions, American cheese with chipotle ketchup

Chip Trio

$14.00

Corn salsa, chorizo cheese sauce, guacamole

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Whole grain honey mustard glaze, roasted shallots

French Onion Soup

$8.00

caramelized onions, herved beef broth, garlic toast, swiss, provolone

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Buttermilk battered mozzarella cheese curds, honey sriracha aioli

Fried Shrimp & Calamari

$16.00

buttermilk soaked baby shrimp & calamari dredge in a seasoned flour with banana & cherry peppers with a pesto parmesan & sundried tomato aioli

Hummus Trio

$12.00

Black bean, edamame, & chickpea hummus served with fried pitas chips, feta, olives and vegetable crudités

Italian Clams

$16.00

Sweet sausage, peppers, onions in a roasted garlic cream sauce served with garlic bread

Loaded Fries

$11.00

topped with mac n' cheese, diced bacon, scallions

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$11.00

topped with mac n' cheese, diced bacon, scallions

Loaded Yuca Fries

$13.00

chorizo, peppers & onions, roasted tomatoes, cotija cheese, spicy cilantro aioli, scallions

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$12.00

Boneless battered chicken, honey mustard and chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

house nacho cheese sauce and whole grain honey mustard

Sesame Encrusted Ahi Tuna

$16.00

sesame crusted, chilled Ahi tuna, over an edamame hummus, drizzled with lemongrass soy glaze

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Bell & Evan's wings marinated in garlic & herb, smoked low & slow

Stuffed Plantain

Stuffed Plantain

$13.00

Mojo pork, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cheddar, pico de gallo, honey-sriracha- cilantro drizzle

Texas BBQ Nachos

$16.00

You've never had nachos like this! Housemade tortilla chips topped with tender shredded BBQ brisket, melted aged cheddar, fried pickles, shaved red onion

Wings

$14.00

chicken wings, in three signature flavors: classic buffalo, k.o. dry rub, or firecracker bbq

Greener Things

Asian Tuna Salad

$20.00

sliced Ahi tuna, romaine hearts spicy cashews, crisp wontons, pickled ginger, sesame seed vinaigrette

Burgundy Poached Pear Salad

$16.00

Red onions, goat cheese, roasted pecans, spring mix, housemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette

Burrata Salad

$15.00

Fresh burrata and mozzarella, arugula, grape tomatoes, basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, brioche croutons, housemade caesar dressing

CC House Salad

$11.00

Cucumber, carrots, tomato, croutins, creamy balsamic

Chop Chop Salad

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce, romaine, arugula, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, feta cheese and candy pecans, tossed in a cranberry orange vinaigrette.

Greek Goddess

$15.00

Chopped broccoli, kale, spinach, cucumbers, cabbage, scallions tossed with a Greek goddess vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, quinoa, roasted beets, goat cheese, & red onion with a creamy balsamic dressing

Kale Apple Crunch

$15.00

Kale, apples, almonds, granola tossed in a citrus honey vinaigrette

Fiesta Salad

$15.00

Iceberg, tossed with chipotle ranch topped with pico, black beans, corn salsa, cheddar jack & sliced avocado in a tortilla bowl

Greek Salad

$14.00

Feta, olives, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions over Romaine with a red wine vinaigrette with fried pita chips

Handhelds

Brisket BBQ

$17.00

12-hour house smoked brisket, house BBQ sauce potato roll, cole slaw

California Chicken Wrap

$16.00

grille chicken, cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, bacon, spring mix, housemade ranch

CC Burger

CC Burger

$16.00

Vintage cheddar, house smoked bacon, stout onions, jalapeño aioli, brioche bun

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Potato bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo

French Dip

French Dip

$18.00

Premium cut prime rib of beef, house smoked and hand shaved with crispy onions, horseradish mayo, gouda cheese, au jus

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Plant-based meatless burger, caramelized balsamic onions, roasted red peppers, arugula & sundried tomato aioli, brioche bun

Shrimp Po Boy Wrap

$18.00

Tempura shrimp, pico de gallo, provolone cheese, spring mix, cajun mayo in a flour tortilla

Impossible Meatball Sub

$17.00

Impossible meatballs, melted mozzarella, marinara, parmesan cheese, semolina roll ~ Vegetarian

Sliced Steak Sandwich

$20.00

with balsamic caramelized red onions & provolone cheese served open face on texas toast

Tex Mex Turkey Burger

$17.00

housemade turkey and black bean patties, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, brioche bun

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$18.00

Seared ahi tuna, edamame hummus, Asian slaw, chow noodles in a flour tortilla wrap with a soy glaze

Chicken Burger

$17.00

Ground chicken breast, arugula, roasted jalapenos, fire roasted tomatoes & garlic aioli on a brioche bun

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Texas toast, white and yellow cheddar, smoked mozzarella, crispy fried onions & fig jam

Turkey Croissant

$17.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, fried egg, shredded iceberg & sliced tomatoes on a homemade croissant

Craft Specialties

Mac & Cheese Your Way

pasta shells topped with fried Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, 17 with red-wined braised short ribs, 22 topped with house BBQ pulled pork and onions rings, 20

Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$20.00

Fresh mahi-mahi seared in blackening spices, soft shell tacos topped w/ avocado, jicama slaw and sides of rice, beans & pico de gallo topped with cilantro avocado aioli

Marinated Soy Tuna

$28.00

Ahi tuna topped w/ crisp wontons & soy glaze with wasabi mashed potatoes & sauteed Bok Choy

NY Strip Steak

$36.00

Topped with roasted garlic herb butter , crispy fried onions served with roasted potatoes and asparagus

Penne Vodka

$18.00
Red Wine Short Rib

Red Wine Short Rib

$27.00

Cheddar potatoes, asparagus

Smoked Stuffed Chicken

$24.00

Bell & Evans airline chicken wrapped in bacon, corn bread cranberry stuffing, finished with BBQ & with smoked ham & egg potato salad

Baby Back Ribs

$30.00Out of stock

Slow cooked fall-off-the-bone ribs, coated with our homemade BBQ sauce, with smoked ham & egg potato salad

Filet & Shrimp

$34.00

6oz filet grilled, sautéed jumbo shrimp in garlic butter served with potato au gratin and seasonal vegetables

Tortilla Crusted Salmon

$25.00

Baked & served with salsa verde, rice pilaf & seasonal vegetables

Pork Mojo Tortilla Bowl

$22.00

Mojo pork, corn salsa, black beans, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, fried sweet plantains & sliced avocado in a flour tortilla bowl

Asian Short Rib Tacos

$21.00

Sweet & spicy short ribs topped with Asian slaw & served with fried rice

CC Pasta

$20.00

sweet Italian sausage tossed in a fresh tomato sauce with mezze rigatoni, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, parmigiana baked & served with garlic bread

Chimichanga

$21.00

Ground beef and black beans stewed together wrapped up in a fried flour tortilla topped Jack cheese served with rice and beans

Pizza

All our craft pizzas are hand tossed with homemade crust and cooked to perfection in our coal fired oven. Cauliflower crust available as substitution, but contains dairy & gluten free option is not available due to cross contamination.

Boogie Nights

$16.00

Sweet Italian sausage, mozzarella, garlic-parmesan-ricotta sauce, fresh basil, garlic oil

Chipotle Ranch

Chipotle Ranch

$17.00

Grilled chicken, roasted corn, scallions, cilantro, bacon, chipotle ranch

Chunky Grandma

Chunky Grandma

$16.00

Brooklyn style pan pizza, fresh mozzarella, topped with house marinara, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil

CYO PIZZA

$11.00

Create your own pizza, adding your favorite toppings (maximum of THREE toppings per pizza)

Grilled Veggie Pie

$18.00

choice of plum tomato sauce or ricotta butter; marinated zucchini, portabella squash, eggplant & roasted peppers, shredded mozzarella

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil

Perfect Pepperoni

$18.00

Hand sliced pepperoni, white onions, sliced plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic, basil & shaved parm

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza

$18.00

Garlic butter base garlic oil, mozzarella , sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted garlic

Vodka Chicken

$18.00

grilled fresh chicken, housemade vodka, sauce, mozzarella

CC Sicilian

$19.00

Thick crust, square dough topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella

CC Double Stack

$19.00

double layered grandma style pie with pepperoni, & mozzarella base topped with dough loaded with pizza sauce, bacon, sausage & more mozzarella

Grilled Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Wild Mushrooms Flatbread

$17.00

Seafood Flatbread

$18.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Crispy chicken fingers with fries or greens

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Housemade cheese sauce - kids love it!

Kids Pasta

$6.00

With marinara or butter.

Kids Grilled CHICKEN

$7.00

Served with french fries or field greens

Kids Grilled CHEESE

$6.00

Grilled cheese on white sourdough served with fries or field greens.

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids burger without cheese, served with fries or greens.

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids burger with American Cheese. Served with fries or field greens

Corn Dog Nuggets

$8.00

Hotdog

$7.00

Sides

Basket Fries

$6.00

Basket Sweet Fries

$6.00

Basket Tots

$7.00

Basket Truffle Parm Fries

$9.00

Basket Yuca Fries

$9.00

served w/ spicy lime dipping sauce

Chips & Pico

$7.00

Fried Plantains

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$11.00

topped with mac n' cheese, diced bacon, scallions

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$11.00

topped with mac n' cheese, diced bacon, scallions

Potato Salad

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Field Greens

$3.00

Field Greens w/ shaved carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & balsamic vinaigrette

Side Mashed

$5.00

Side Of Chips

$4.00

Side Of Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00
Side Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

Side Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Whole grain honey mustard glaze, roasted shallots

Side Vegetable

$5.00

Small Side Of Fries

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Double layered chocolate cake w/ whipped cream & chocolate sauce

Sweet Pretzels

$10.00

Cinnamon sugar pretzels with a cream cheese icing

Vanilla Flan

$9.00

Baked custard topped with caramel

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Double layered chocolate cake w/ coconut topping & chocolate sauce

Rainbow Cake

$9.00

Rainbow colored cake made with layers of moist vanilla buttermilk & vanilla buttercream frosting

Cookie Explosion

$10.00

Irish Cream Cheesecake

$9.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Don't confuse our carry-out with ordinary! Take home fresh, delicious meals chef-prepared in our scratch kitchen with all-natural ingredients like locally sourced meats and game, organic produce and artisan cheeses. Our burgers are hand-formed FRESH & our handcrafted pizzas feature only the freshest ingredients and superior cheeses, coal fired to crispy, thin-crust perfection.

Website

Location

171 Route 22 E, Green Brook, NJ 08812

Directions

