Capital Cuisine 205 Van Buren Street

Breads

Bagel

$1.75

cereal

$2.50

Bread/Toast

$1.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.95

Yogurt granola fruit honey

$4.95

Non fresh Fruit cup

$0.99

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Gluten free

$1.00

BREAKFAST Sandwiches and Sides

Egg Sandwich

$3.99

Burritos

$5.95

Yogurt granola fruit honeyt

$5.95

Fresh Fruit

$5.95

OMLETTES

Egg Omlette with Combo Ingredients

$8.95

meats

$2.50

PANCAKES

Pancakes

$5.99

GOLDEN WAFFLES

Golden Waffle

$5.95

FRENCH TOAST

French Toast

$5.99

PASTRIES

Muffin

$2.75

Croissant

$2.75

Danish

$2.75

Everything Bagel

$1.95

Plain Bagel

$1.95

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Breakfast Meat

Add Bacon

$2.50

add Ham

$2.50

add Chicken Sausage

$2.50

add Pork Sausage

$2.50

add English Muffin

$1.00

add White Toast

$1.00

add Wheat Toast

$1.00

Croissant

$1.00

Bagel

$1.50

Sides

Hashbrowns

$3.50

Eggs

One Egg

$2.50

Two eggs

$4.50

SANDWICHES

6 oz Hamburger

$8.95

BLT

$9.25

Blue Plate Special

$12.95

Branded Delux Ham

$8.95

Build Your Own

$8.95

Burritos Chicken or Beef

$8.95

Chicken or Beef Tacos (2)

$8.95

Combo Sandwich/Side

$8.95

1/2 sandwich with side or salad or soup

Corned Beef Reuben

$9.95

Egg Salad

$6.95

EverRoast Chicken

$8.95

Hot Dog

$4.95

Italian Combo

$9.95

London Broil Roast Beef

$9.95

Maple Honey Turkey

$8.95

Ovengold turkey

$8.95

sliced turkey breast with no preservatives

Steak and Cheese

Steak and Cheese

$9.95

Tuna Salad

$7.95

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Club Sandwhich

$9.95

Blt

$8.75

Ovengold turkey

$5.00

sliced turkey breast with no preservatives

Maple Honey Turkey

$5.00

EverRoast Chicken

$5.00

Branded Delux Ham

$5.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$5.00

London Broil Roast Beef

$5.00

Italian Combo

$6.00

Steak and Cheese

$6.00

6 oz Hamburger

$6.00

Blt

$6.00

TOPPINGS

BACON

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Shrimp

$3.95

CHEESES

American

Vermont Cheddar

Provolone

Mild Swiss

BREADS

6 " Suib Roll

Marbled Rye

Kaiser Roll

White

Wheat

Ciabatta Roll

Full Loaf of Bread

$8.95

TOPPINGS

Lettuce

Tomato

Mayo

Ketchup

pickle

BACON

$2.00

AVOCADO

$2.00

SALADS

Greek

$7.95

Chef's Salad

$7.95

Caesar

$7.95

Greek Pasta Salad Large

$7.95

Greek Pasta Salad Side

$3.95

SOUPS

8 OZ CUP

$4.95

12 OZ Bowl

$6.95

DESSERTS

New York Cheesecake

$4.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.95

Apple Pie

$4.95

Whole Cheesecake

$24.00

Whole MousseCake

$24.00

Pickles

Pickles

$0.50+

SIDES (Copy)

Chili

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

1 OZ DEEP RIVER CHIPS

$1.49

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.95

Pasta Salad Small Side

$3.95

Full Dill Pickle

$3.95

Pickle Spears

$0.50

Gourmet Cookie

$2.50

Regular Cookie

$1.49

Bannanas

$0.50

Non Fresh Fruit Cup

$0.99

Fresh Fruit

$5.95

Yogurt Cup

$5.95

Mini Fruit Cup

$0.99

Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

Pickles

$1.50

SPECIAL DINNERS

Special Sandwich

$8.95

Special Dinners

$12.95

Pies

Apple Pie

$4.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.95

New York Cheese Cake

$4.95

BEVERAGES

8 oz Milk

$1.50

Starbucks Coffee 12 oz

$1.95

Starbucks Coffee 16 oz

$2.50

Starbucks Coffee 96 oz traveller

$22.00

Orange Juice

$2.95

Iced Tea Can or Fountain

$1.95

Premium Water

$2.75

Deer Park 500 ml

$1.49

i liter Smart Water

$3.25

Honest Tea

$2.79

Canned Sodas

$1.95

Red Bull 8.4 oz

$2.79

Monster

$3.25

Gatorade

$1.95

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.49

Bottled Sprite

$2.49

Monster

$3.25

Re-Fills

re-fills

$0.99

SIDES

1 OZ DEEP RIVER CHIPS

$1.49

1.5 oz Kettle Chips

$2.49

2 oz chips

$2.49

2 oz Kettle Chips

$2.49

Chili

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.95

Full Dill Pickle

$3.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Pasta Salad Small Side

$3.95

Pickle Spears

$0.50

Potato Salad

$3.95

Banana

$0.65

Peaches

$0.65

grilled chicken breast

$2.50

Grilled Fresh Chicken Breast

French Fries

French Fries

$3.95

Breakfast Sides

Non fresh Fruit cup

$0.99

Yogurt granola fruit honey

$4.95

Fresh Fruit

$4.95

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.95

Chili

Chili

$3.95

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.95

Chips

2 oz chips

$2.49

1.5 oz kettle chips

$2.49

1 oz chips

$1.49

Cookies

Regular cookie

$1.25

Gourmet cookie

$2.25

Candy Bars

Candy Bars

$1.95

GROCERIES

Whole Loaf of Bread

$7.95

Barilla Pasta

$2.50

Old Bay Hot Sauce

$2.50

6 pack Fiji Water

$8.95

Whole Cheesecake

$22.50

Whole Apple Pie

$19.00

Whole Choc Mousse Cake

$24.00

Bagels

Bagels

$2.75

SOUPS

8 oz

$4.95

12 OZ Bowl

$6.95

Ice Cream

M Double Ice Cream Bar

$3.50

Oreo/ Strawberry Bar

$2.49

Ice Cream Sandwhich

$1.99

Oreo Cone/Sandwhich

$3.50

Cookie Sandwich

$3.50

King Ice-cream Cone

$3.50

Ben and Jerry's Ice cream Bar

$3.50

Cartoon Popsicle

$2.45

To-Go

To-Go

Here

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Deli and catering business

Location

205 Van Buren Street, Herndon, VA 20170

Directions

