Capital Tacos Trinity 10700 FL-54

10700 Florida Highway 54

Trinity, FL 34655

Appetizers

Chips & Queso

$6.88+

Hand-cut, flash-fried chips with our signature queso

Queso Bites

$5.88+

Our signature queso mixed with cheeses and a few secret ingredients, rolled up into bite-sized balls and fl ash fried to order. Served with choice of dipping sauce: POBLANO RANCH · MILD SALSA

Capital Fries

$6.48

Hand-spiced with Capital 's Original Chainsaw spice blend, and served with a small side of your dip of choice: POBLANO RAN CH · GARLIC MAYO • CAROLINA GOLD• OU ESO

Chips & Salsa

$5.28

Hand-cut, flash-fried chips with housemade salsa of choice:

Flavor Profiles

Catawampus

DEEP FRIED CHICKEN with queso, Lettue, Pioco de Gallo, Jack & cheddar, sour cream and poblano Ranch

The Mc Yum Yum

ADOBO CHICKEN, SIZZLIN ' BACON & HOUSEMADE CHORIZO, topped with corn salsa, jack & cheddar, pico de gallo, and poblano ranch

Ground Beast

CAPITAL GROUND BEEF with grilled • °f i:ffi' _ . onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack & If . . . . _ "l cheddar, sour cream and poblano ranch

Double Mesa

Fajita Chicken & Chorizo, Firty Potatoes, Sour Cream, jack & Cheddar, Cilantro and chipotle ranch

Andre 300

Fajita Chicken & Bacoon tossed in texican BBQ sauce, with chihuahua cheese, corn salsa, & Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Ace High Carnitas

Traditional Fried Pork with green chiles, diced onions, chihuaha cheese, cilantro, salsa verde & Lime wedge

Hen House Taco

Adobo Chicken with caramelized onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, chihuahua cheese and poblano ranch

Big Kahuna

BATTERED & FRIED FISH with jack & heddar, corn salsa, carolina gold, ~ - - ~ ..,.. _ cilantro, dirty spice and a lime wedge

Chicken Fajita

Marinated Chicken breast tossed in sweet fajita sauce with grilled poblano peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack & Cheddar, sour cream and poblano ranch

Mean Verde

Fried Avocado with crushed chips, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar, queso & poblano ranch

Shrimply the Best

Fried Tiger Shrimp & Bacon with lettuce, garlic mayo, cilantro and lime wedge

Chapel's Cheeseteak

SHAVED STEAK grilled in a melted ii . · 3-cheese blend with onions and ,\' --~ peppers, with garlic mayo, cilantro and cotija cheese

West Coast Special

Grilled Tiger Shrimp tossed in ooa rice win e vinegar glaze with spicy slaw, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, chipotle ranch and a lime wedge

Rule Breakers

Chicken Bacon Ranchadilla

$12.88

Two massive 12 inch tortillas filled to the BRIM with our specialty cheese blend - and then some. Cut into 4 quarters for sharing (or not). - served with a side of poblano ranch

Straight Up Cheese

$10.58

Two massive 12 inch tortillas filled to the BRIM with our specialty cheese blend - and then some. Cut into 4 quarters for sharing (or not). - served with side of sour cream

Cluckin' Chicken Quesadilla

$11.88

Two massive 12 inch tortillas filled to the BRIM with our specialty cheese blend - and then some. Cut into 4 quarters for sharing (or not). Served with side of sour cream

Ground Beast Quesadilla

$11.88

Two massive 12 inch tortillas filled to the BRIM with our specialty cheese blend - and then some. Cut into 4 quarters for sharing (or not). Served with side of sour cream

Crazy Fries

Capital Fries, coated in queso, hand-spiced with our chainsaw spice blend, and topped off as your flavor profile of choice

Epic Nachos

Capital's hand-cut chips, coated in queso AND black beans, topped off as your flavor profile of choice

Empanadas

Mac & Cheese Empanada

Beef Empanada

Guava and Cheese Ghost Pepper Empanada

Kids Meals

K Cheese Quesadilla

$7.28

K Chicken Fingers

$7.28

K Chicken Taco

$7.28

K Chicken Quesadilla

$7.28

K Ground Beast Taco

$7.28

Sides & sauces

Mexican Street Corn

$5.48

The stuff of Tex-Mex legend! Hand-shucked, gril led to order, coated in a secret sauce, cotija cheese, and dirty spices

Black Beans

$2.98

Mexican Rice

$2.98

Queso

Salsa

$2.88

Poblano Ranch

Garlic Mayo

Carolina Gold

Chipotle Ranch

Desserts

Mini Churros

$2.88+

Flash-fried churros dusted with --..... cinnamon sugar, and served with chocolate dipping sauce!

Fried Mexican Cheesecake

$5.48

Rich cheesecake with a slightly tangy finish, rolled in a fried flaky pastry torti lla

Raspberry Chimi

$4.48

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Jarritos

$3.00

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

World Famous Tex Mex right at your door!! Come in and enjoy!

Location

10700 Florida Highway 54, Trinity, FL 34655

Directions

