Restaurant header imageView gallery

Capitol Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1001 Congress Ave Suite 180

Austin, TX 78701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Early Starters

Assorted bagels

$2.50

We have three different flavors Original, Blueberry, Everything With options

Toast and Jam

$2.00

Sausage breakfast sandwich

$7.40

Bacon breakfast sandwich

$7.40

Assorted muffins

$2.99

Stuffed Biscuit

$3.99

Lite Bites

Turkey and Smoked Gouda

$9.99

Ham and American Cheese

$7.99

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Peanut Butter And Jelly

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Chips

$1.50

Turkey Cajun Sandwich

$9.99

Cobb Salad with Ranch

$10.99

Sweets

Mini Croissant Box

$8.99

Donut Holes

$3.49

Assorted Cookies

$2.50

Olive Oil Lemon Cake

$5.00

Waffles and Syrup

$3.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.79+

Espresso Shot

$1.99

Americano

$2.79+

Cold Brew

$2.79+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

A cappuccino is the perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam. We charge additional for milk substitutes as well as Syrups/Sauces

Italian Macchiato

$3.50

Latte

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.50

Frappe

$5.00+

Mocha

$4.75+

Specialty Drinks

Tea

$3.79

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Steamer

$1.49

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Texas Honey Latte

$4.50+

Bluebonnet Frappe

$5.00+

Texas Gold Latte

$4.50+

Lonestar Tea

$4.25+

Rodeo Cold Brew

$5.50

N/A Bev

Smart Soda

$2.45+

Grab-N-Go

$2.50

Wine- Bottle

Prisoner Cab Sav

$112.00

Robert Mondavi Chardonnay

$72.00

Nicolas Felilatte Champagne

$104.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Capitol Cafe! A fun local coffee shop located right in the heart of Austin, Texas. We are so happy you have chosen to explore our menu and hope you enjoy all we have to offer.

Location

1001 Congress Ave Suite 180, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Higher Ground - 720 Congress Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
720 Congress Avenue Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Cafe Divine & Holy Grounds Online
orange starNo Reviews
301 E. 8th St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Here Nor There
orange star4.8 • 201
612 Brazos St. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
In Plain Sight
orange starNo Reviews
612 Brazos Street Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
6th Street -
orange star4.5 • 1,302
214 East 6th Street Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Doughnut - Austin - 6th St.
orange starNo Reviews
212 E. 6th St. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston