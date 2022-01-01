Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Chicken
Burgers

Capitol Carryout

1 Review

$$

5440 Marlboro Pike

District Heights, MD 20747

Breakfast Platters

Breakfast Combo

$9.99

Chicken& Waffles

4 Whole Wings&Waffles

$12.50

6 Whole Wings & Waffle

$16.00

10 Whole Wings & Waffle

$23.00

15 Whole Wings&Waffle

$28.50

Add Wings

$2.25

Add Waffle

$3.00

3 Whole Wings & Waffle

$11.25

5 Piece Buffalo Wing/waffle

$10.00

5 Whole Wings & Wafflle

$14.00

Snack wrap

$3.50

Chicken tenders on wrap 18k

Breakfast Sandwhiches (Copy)

Bacon/Sausage Egg&Cheese

$5.00

Scrapple Egg&Cheese

$5.00

French Toast ,Sausage/Bacon,Egg&Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Sausage, Egg&Cheese

$6.99

Crispy Chicken, Egg&Cheese

$7.99

Steak,Egg&Cheese

$6.50

BLT

$3.99

Egg&Cheese

$3.00

On Croissant

$2.00

Add/Extra Bacon/Sausage

$1.50

Toast,Butter&Jelly

$1.29

Extra Egg

$0.99

Omelets

Steak & Cheese Omelet

$7.00

Sausage/Bacon& Cheese

$7.00

Ham&Cheese Omelet

$7.00

Veggie/Cheese Omelet

$5.00

Extra Meat

$1.50

Extra Egg

$0.99

Tenders&Waffles

2Tenders& Waffles

$7.50

3Tenders&Waffle

$8.50

5 Tenders&Waffle

$11.00

10Tenders& Waffles

$19.00

15 Tenders&Waffle

$27.00

A le Carte

Waffle

$3.25

6 French Toast

$4.89

Homefries

$2.99

Toast Butter,Jelly

$1.29

3Pancakes

$3.69

2Eggs

$2.29

Grits

$2.29

$1pancake

$1.59Out of stock

Extra Egg

$0.99

Extra Sausage

$3.00

2Extra FrenchToast

$1.99

2 Extra Strips Of Bacon

$3.00

Chicken

Buffalo Wings

$7.50+

5 Piece Buff Wings Combo

$11.00

5 Wings With French Fries and 20 Oz. Drink. Served with Celery and 1 Dressing

10 Piece Buff Wings Combo

$15.00

10 Wings With French Fries and 20 Oz. Drink. Served with Celery and 1 Dressing.

Whole Wings Combo Box

$11.00+

Pick from 3, 4, or 5 Wing Combo. Comes with Fries and a 20 Oz. Drink

Boneless Wings

$4.99+

5 Piece Boneless Wings Combo

$7.49

5 Boneless Wings With French Fries and 20 Oz. Dring. Served with Celery and 1 Dressing per Wings

10 Piece Boneless Wings Combo

$10.99

10 Boneless Wings With French Fries and 20 Oz. Drink. Served with Celery and 1 Dressing

5 Piece Chicken Tenders Combo

$11.00

4 Chicken Tenders With French Fries and 20 Oz. Drink. Served with Celery and 1 Dressing

Chicken Tenders

$9.00+

Whole Wings

$6.75+

5pc Buffalo Combo

$8.99

Quarter Legs

$1.50

$6 Fillup

$6.00

5tenders

$7.00

All Flats

$1.50

Chicken Quesadillas

$5.00

10pc Nugget Combo

$6.00

5pc Nuggets

$1.00

10pc Nuggets Only

$2.25

5pc Nugget Combo

$4.00

All Flafs

$0.85

Wraps

Steak Wrap

$5.99

Chicken Wrap

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap (Hot)

$5.99

Club Wrap

$5.99

Catfish Wrap

$7.99

Tilapia Wrap

$7.99

Whiting wrap

$7.99

Steak and shrimp wrap

$9.99

Chicken and shrimp wrap

$7.99

Grilled shrimp wrap

$8.99

Fried shrimp wrap

$8.99

Wrap Combo

$9.99

Steak And Shrimp Wrap Special

$6.00

Veggie Wrap

$5.99

Subs

Cheeseburger Sub

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.00

Whole Philly

$17.95

Whole Fish Sub

$15.00

Philly Sub

$9.99

Turkey Or Ham Club

$9.99

Steak and shrimp sub

$13.50

Steak And Chicken Sub

$12.00

Capital Club Sandwhich

$9.99

Whiting Fish Sub

$9.00

Chicken Philly

$8.00

Add Shrimp

$3.99

Extra Meat

$3.00

Catfish Sub

$11.00

Chicken & Shrimp Sub

$10.99

Philly And 5 Wing Combo

$17.50

Add Combo w/ Mozerella

$5.50

Grilled Shrimp

$9.50

Add Combo

$4.50

Burgers

Turkey Burger

$5.00

Veggie Burger

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken (Hot)

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Egg and Cheese Burger

$6.50

Cat Fish Burger

$6.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Jumbo Cheeseburger

$6.00

2.00

$2.00

Salmon Burger

$6.00

Melted Mushroom Burger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$4.99

Bacon Egg And Cheeseburger

$9.99

Make A Combo

$3.50

$1 Special Condiments

$0.35

Seafood

Fish Combo

$11.50+

2 Piece Fish and Wings Combo

$17.00

Family Fish

$14.99+

Fried Shrimp

$6.99+

10 Piece Fried Shrimp Combo

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp

$6.99+

10 PC Grilled Shrimp Combo

$13.00

2 Piece Fish 5 Shrimp Combo

$16.00

Salmon Wrap

$12.99

Fish Sandwich

$8.50

5pc Shrimp Combo

$9.99

3pc Fish

$9.99

3pc Catfish

$9.75

Catfish Nugget4

$6.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.99+

Steak Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Buff Chick Salad

$8.99

Chef's Salad

$7.99

Cat Fish Salad

$9.99

Tilapia Salad

$9.99

Grilled Shimp Salad

$12.99

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Okra

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Tuna salad)

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Steamed Veggie

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$4.99

Steak Fries

$5.00

Taco

$1.00

Steak&cheese Fries Medium

$5.00

Cheese Fries Large

$3.99

Seafood Salad

$7.00

Macaroni &Cheese

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

$4.50

Turkey Ham And Cheese

$5.99

Fish Sand

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$2.00

Bottled Soda

Water 16oz

$1.16

Can Drink

$1.00

Cup of Ice

$0.40

Turkey Hill

$2.00

Fanta Grape

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Fanta Strawberry

$2.00

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.00

Everfresh

$2.00

Drink Upcharge

$0.80

Rock Creek

$2.00

Calypso

$3.00

Clearfruit

$2.00

Jamaican Cola

$2.50

Small Half/Half

$1.50

Arizona

$1.00

Rock Creek Liter

$1.00

Fountain Soda

Coke

$1.25

DIet Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Orange

$1.25

Lemonade iced tea mix

$2.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Iced Tea

$1.50

Orange Juice

16oz cups

$2.00

Desserts

Hunny Bunn Cake

$6.75

Henny Cake

$7.00

Sweet Potato Honeybun Cake

$6.75

Watermelon

$2.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Caramel Cheese

$6.00

Red Velvet

$5.50

Carrot Cake

$6.25

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Small Chips

$0.50

Big Bag Chips

$1.00

Extra sause

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Cheese

$0.80

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Extra Syrup

$0.50
