Capitol Cider

2,305 Reviews

$$

818 E Pike St

Seattle, WA 98122

Wine Bottles

Robert Oatley Chardonnay 2016 Bottle

$44.00

Australia

Anne Amis Two Estates Pinot Gris 2018 Bottle

$40.00

Oregon

Liquid Light Sauvignon Blanc 2018 Bottle

$32.00

Washington

Santa Margherita Valdobbiadene Prosecco Bottle

$44.00

Italy

Vega Medien Cava Brut Bottle

$32.00

Spain

Hugl Wein Zweigelt 2018 Bottle

$40.00

Austria

A to Z Pinot Noir Essence 2016 Bottle

$60.00

Italy

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 Bottle

$40.00

California

Pietraluna Negroamaro 2017 Bottle

$32.00

Italy

Capezzanna Camignano 2016 Bottle

$48.00

Italy

Foundry Vineyards Merlot 2014 Bottle

$56.00

Washington

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A paradise for cider lovers, and a safe haven for the gluten free!

