Restaurant header imageView gallery

Capitol City Brewery Washington DC

4,180 Reviews

$$

1100 New York Ave NW

Washington, DC 20005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Amber Chicken
B.Y.O.B.

Appetizers

Cap City Nachos

$12.95

Tri colored tortilla chips topped with homemade jalapeno cheddar sauce, sirloin chili, lime crema, guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapenos

Chick Tenders

$12.00

Golden fried all white meat chicken served with barbeque and honey mustard sauces for dipping.

Chili

$6.00+

Porter-infused chili, spanish onions, peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños. Topped with cheddar, scallions and sour cream. Served with jalapeño corn bread muffin.

Crispy Calamari

$12.95

Tender, crispy Calamari cut into thin strips and served with hot and sweet peppers, marinara sauce & tartar sauce.

Hummus

$11.50

Homemade hummus topped with tomato, cucumber and Kalamata olives, finished with olive oil and cracked pepper and served with grilled wheat pita wedges

Keg Rolls

$13.00

Chicken, corn, tomatoes, cabbage, black beans and mozzarella cheese wrapped in a deep fried tortilla. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce for dipping.

Onion Rings

$9.95

Beer-battered, hand cut onion rings served with our famous horseradish mustard sauce & ranch dressing.

Soup of the Day

$5.50+

Tequila Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Large flour tortilla loaded with pulled chicken seasoned with Mexican spices Jalapeno, and jack cheese, served with sour cream guacamole and Pico de Gallo.

Wings

$14.95

Juicy wings tossed in your choice of Old Bay seasoning, homemade buffalo sauce or classic BBQ. Served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing for dipping.

Sandwiches

Chicken Tres Tacos

$13.25

3 corn tortillas stuffed with roasted tequila lime chicken. Each topped with Pico, lime sour cream, and guacamole.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Fresh Field greens tossed with grilled chicken, roasted corn, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla

Crispy Amber Chicken

$13.95

Amber waves marinated chicken breast dipped in our chicken tender batter topped with sriracha ranch, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles (comes grilled too).

Fish Tres Tacos

$14.50

3 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled Atlantic cod. Each topped with Pico, lime sour cream, and guacamole.

Italian Grinder

$15.00

Thinly sliced Genoa Salami, Capicola, Sopressata and Pepperoni topped with tangy garlic mayo, sharp Provolone cheese, shredded romaine, sliced tomato, Italian seasoning oil, and vinegar.

Oven Roasted Club

$12.95

Cajun rubbed turkey breast, black forest ham, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo on sliced brioche.

Reuben

$13.50

Tender corned beef piled high on grilled marble rye bread and topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing.

Shaved Prime Rib

$17.25

Thin sliced oven roasted prime rib topped with caramelized onions, cremini mushrooms, provolone cheese, horseradish mustard sauce on ciabatta with a side of au jus.

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

Sesame crusted tuna seared rare and chilled. Served over mixed greens, carrots, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and green onions with wasabi ranch dressing.

Apple Walnut Salad

$16.00

Grilled, marinated chicken diced and served over mixed greens, sliced apples, dried cranberries, cucumbers, walnuts, and crumbled blue cheese with apple cider vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp fresh romaine lettuce, topped w/ parmesan cheese, croutons & tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing. / Add chicken $4.00, steak $10

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Fresh field greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, smoked bacon, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, Roma tomatoes, chopped eggs & fresh avocado. Served w/ balsamic vinaigrette.

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.50

Crispy chicken over field greens, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, julienne red bell peppers, tomatoes, and carrots. Served w/ honey-Dijon dressing

Grilled New York Strip Salad

$22.95

Grilled Certified Angus steak served on a bed of fresh greens tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles and mushrooms in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Vegan Garden Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens tossed with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, julienne carrots & topped w/croutons. Served w/ a balsamic vinaigrette. Add chicken $4.00, steak $10

Entrees

Ahi Tuna Steak

$23.25

Grilled, Cajun dusted Ahi Tuna served with pearl couscous and seasonal veggies.

Brew House Ribs

$21.95

Our hickory-smoked St. Louis ribs smothered in our chipotle BBQ sauce. Served with a jalapeño corn bread muffin, creamy coleslaw, and fries.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$17.95

Grilled, Cajun seasoned chicken breast over tri-colored penne pasta, corn, tomatoes, onions, spinach, and mushrooms tossed in a creamy Cajun sauce.

Fish & Chips

$17.25

Atlantic Cod lightly battered in our Capitol Kolsch batter and fried to perfection with house made Old Bay tartar sauce, a dollop of coleslaw and served with our seasoned brew fries.

Grilled Salmon

$22.50

Grilled salmon topped with lemon butter and served with cilantro rice and veggies.

Jambalaya

$19.95

Gulf shrimp, chorizo sausage and grilled chicken breast, sautéed w/ peppers, onions and tomatoes in a spicy Cajun sauce. Served over a bed of cilantro rice and topped w/ crayfish.

New York Strip

$32.00

10oz house cut lightly seasoned and grilled. Topped with crispy onion straws and served with smashed potatoes and seasonal veggies.

Organic Lemon Caper Chicken

$19.95

Grilled organic chicken breast with a light and tangy lemon caper butter sauce. Served with pearl couscous and veggies.

Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$17.95

Angel pasta with sautéed Gulf shrimp mushrooms tomatoes and artichokes tossed with basil pesto cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese

Burgers

B.Y.O.B.

$12.95

Build Your Own Burger with our plump juicy hand pattied burger and dress it up however you like! Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. All other toppings $1.

CCBC Signature Burger

$15.50

Half pound hand Pattied ground beef, sharp cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, topped with a “sunny side” fried egg.

Hickory Burger

$15.95

Half pound hand Pattied ground beef, applewood smoked bacon, Canadian bacon, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar cheese & house made BBQ sauce.

Steakhouse Burger

$15.50

Half pound hand Pattied ground beef, crumbled blue cheese, mushrooms, bacon & topped with jumbo onion rings.

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Grilled chicken, red onion, cilantro, and mozzarella drizzled with chipotle barbecue sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.50

Creamy blue cheese sauce, grilled chicken, crunchy celery, and mozzarella drizzled with buffalo sauce.

Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Gooey mozzarella, and zesty tomato sauce on a fresh baked crust

Classic Pepperoni

$13.50

Spicy pepperoni, gooey mozzarella, and zesty tomato sauce on a fresh baked crust

Pesto Artichoke

$13.50

Creamy ranch, artichokes, mushrooms, and mozzarella finished with garlic pesto.

Desserts

Apple Pie

$7.00

Warm and delicious cinnamon apple filling with baked crumb top, served with vanilla ice cream and caramel

Brownie

$7.00

Double chocolate brownie made fresh in house. Topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and vanilla ice cream.

Funnel Fries

$6.00

The carnival classic made into crispy fries. Great to share or keep all to yourself.

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Made with pound cake, strawberry coulis, whipped cream, and fresh strawberries.

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.50

Two Scoops of Vanilla Bean ice cream

Sides

Selection of Sides

$4.50

BEVERAGES

Juice Choices

$3.50

Bottled & Canned Drinks

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1100 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005

Directions

Gallery
Capitol City Brewery image
Capitol City Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Piccolina da Centrolina
orange starNo Reviews
963 Palmer Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Central Michel Richard
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20004
View restaurantnext
Centrolina Market
orange starNo Reviews
974 palmer alley washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Brock & Co - Finnegan
orange starNo Reviews
901 New York Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - DC
orange starNo Reviews
901 New York Ave. NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Brasserie Beck
orange starNo Reviews
1101 K Street, NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston