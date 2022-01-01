Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Capitol Creek Brewery
406 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
371 Market Street, Basalt, CO 81621
