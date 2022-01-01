Capitol Creek Brewery

West Coast IPA CROWLER

$7.00

7 %ABV This style of beer brought IPA's to the forefront. We used Root Shoot Malting malts, Sultana, Chinook and Idaho 7 to brew this beer. With the flavors of marmalade, camel, and a hint of pine. This beer will not disappoint. Nose is citrus, pineapple with peach to put our own little touch on this style.