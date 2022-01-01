Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Capitol Creek Brewery

406 Reviews

$$

371 Market Street

Basalt, CO 81621

Order Again

Popular Items

Reuben
Side Fries
Arnold Palmer

Starters

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.50

Blistered brussel sprouts tossed with garlic aioli, lemon juice, and topped with parmesan snow and sliced fresno peppers

Truffled Potatoes

$13.50

Fried smashed Yukon gold potatoes tossed with truffle oil, parmesan cheese and fine herbs with garlic aioli

Truffle Fries

$9.95

House Potatoes

$9.50

Side of Fries

$6.00

Pickle Chips

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$17.50

House Smoked Salmon

$18.00

House Charcuterie

$19.50

Hummus

$12.50

Broccolini

$15.00

Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Salads and Soups

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Baby mixed greens tossed with a mojo de ajo, or Southwest Ranch and topped with toasted pumpkin seeds, blistered sweet peppers, cotija cheese, sliced avocado and fried tortilla strips

Caesar

$15.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Pozole

$6.00

Soup Du Jour Cup

$7.50

Chevre

$16.00

Chicken Waldorf Salad

$16.50

Sandwiches

Brewery Burger

$16.50

8oz ground sirloin burger cooked to order with aged white cheddar, gruyere, or blue cheese, with bacon jam and garlic aioli served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickles

Reuben

$18.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut and pickles with Swiss cheese on marble rye bread toasted with Russian dressing

Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast, candied bacon, Chipotle aioli, aged white cheddar, LTO, brioche bun

Portabello Gyro

$16.00

Marinated and roasted portobello mushroom, lager beer battered and deep fried until crispy served with apricot chutney and gruyere cheese on a brioche bun

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$19.50

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.50

Strips of Colorado Striped Bass dipped in our own lager beer batter fried to perfection served with Chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, citrus salsa, and micro cilantro. 3 per order

Tinga Tacos

$16.50

Chicken thighs marinated and slow cooked in tomatoes, chipotles, onions, garlic, adobo and oregano then pulled and topped with radish, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and micro cilantro. 3 per order

Veggie Tacos

$15.00

Carnitas Tacos

$16.50

Combo Tacos

$16.50

Desserts

Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.50

Chocolate chip cookie sandwich with vanilla ice cream

Scoop of Vanilla

$4.00

Rootbeer Float

$9.50

Abita root beer, vanilla ice cream

Brownie Sundae

$11.50

warm brownie with vanilla ice cream, cashew nuts, and fresh strawberry

Oreo Cheese Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

Fried Ice Cream

$9.50

Entrees

Salmon Entree

$24.00

Steak Entree

$30.00

Bison Meatloaf

$24.00

Veggie Lasagna

$22.00Out of stock

Prime Rib

$32.00Out of stock

Kids

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.50

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.95

Kids Grilled Chicken & Veggies

$9.50

Kids Hamburger

$9.25

Xtra Patty

$4.00

Ltop Bacon Jam\ Garlic

$2.00

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side Ranch .25

$0.25

Side Blue Cheese .25

$0.25

Side House Potatoes

$5.00

Side Sautéed Veggies

$4.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Truffle Pots

$6.00

Side Sliced Jalapeno

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Side Naan Bread

$3.50

Crustini Side

$2.00

Takeaways

Prime Rib TakeAway Dinner

$253.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken Takeaway Dinner

$253.00Out of stock

Specials

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Chicken Croquettes

$10.00

Crab Cake

$13.00

Fish and Chips

$22.00

Mushroom Pasta

$19.00

Prime Rib Sammy

$22.00

Smoked Whitefish

$16.00

Tepura Soft Crap

$18.00

Trout

$30.00

Banh Mi

$16.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Root Beer

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Soda Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Virgin Bloody

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Mocktail

$8.00

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Beer

Bud Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Dos Equis Lager

$5.50Out of stock

Stem Cider

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Made Here

$5.50

Made Here 6pc

$10.00

Made Here 12pc

$20.00

Brown Ale CROWLER

$6.00

6%ABV This beer is for all the malt lovers out there. Carmel malt, with a hint of chocolate and honey malts. Flavors of toffee, roasted malts, and a hint of honey.

RFG CROWLER

$7.00

7%ABV Our Hazy IPA and our brewers' go to beer. Made with malts from Root Shoot Malts in Loveland, CO. We use Sabro, Ekuanot, Strata, and Citra hops to give this beer all its flavors and aroma. Lots of tropical, tangerine, citrus, and a hint of coconut. Juicy!

West Coast IPA CROWLER

$7.00

7 %ABV This style of beer brought IPA's to the forefront. We used Root Shoot Malting malts, Sultana, Chinook and Idaho 7 to brew this beer. With the flavors of marmalade, camel, and a hint of pine. This beer will not disappoint. Nose is citrus, pineapple with peach to put our own little touch on this style.

Endo CROWLER

$6.00

Skyline CROWLER

$7.00

Phantasmic Journey II Crowler

$9.00

Mogul Bock Crowler

$6.00

Pink Boots Society Crowler

$6.00

Honey Lavender Crowler

$6.00

Mexi Lager 6pack

$12.00

Gold Level 6pack

$12.00

Green Drake 6pack

$12.00

Aspen Blonde 6pack

$12.00

Aspen Ajax Pils 6pack

$12.00

Aspen Excess in Mod IPA 6pack

$12.00

Aspen Indy Pass Ale 6pack

$12.00

Big Horn Pils 6pack

$12.00

Cloud 9 Saison 6pack

$12.00

To-Go Cocktails

Woody Creek Mule

$14.00

Woody Creek Old Fashioned

$14.00

Spicy Margarita Quart

$24.00

House Margarita Quart

$24.00

Spicy Margarita Pint

$13.00

House Margarita Pint

$13.00

Seltzer

High Noon GF

$7.00

High Noon Mango

$7.00

Brat

Green Drake

HH Gold Level

$5.25

Saratella

Endo

Big Horn

Casa Bonita

Marzen

Leafers

Great Wapiti

Glassware/Stickers

CCB Glass

$10.00

Tankard Mug

$15.00

Sticker

$1.25

Koozie

$2.75

Pint Day Glass

$5.00

Clothing

Black Beanie

$25.00

Black+Brown Suede

$27.00

Black+White+Mint Granpa

$27.00

Black+White+Rainbow Logo Flat Brim

$27.00

Blue Seersucker

$27.00

Camo+Black Logo

$27.00

Camo+White Logo Flat Brim

$27.00

Camo+Yellow Rope Grandpa

$27.00

Dark Green+Green Trucker

$27.00

Dark Grey+Burnt Orange+Black Logo 5 Panel

$27.00

Green Ear Flap

$27.00

Green+Brown Suede

$27.00

Green+White Logo Flat Brim

$27.00

Grey Beanie

$25.00

Grey Conductor Stripes

$27.00

Grey+NeonYellow Logo Flat Brim

$27.00

Grey+Red Logo Curve Brim

$27.00

Heather Grey+Birch Logo Flat Brim

$27.00

Hot Pink Grandpa

$27.00

Khaki+Green Trucker

$27.00

Nylon Oatmean+Patch Logo

$27.00

Olive Grandpa

$27.00

Orange Ear Flap

$27.00

Orange Olive Logo Flat Brim

$27.00

Red+White+Blue Logo

$27.00

Salmon Grandpa

$27.00

White Blue Orange Logo Trucker

$27.00

T-Shirt

$29.50

3/4 Sleeve

$32.00

Long Sleeve

$34.00

Hoodies

$45.00

Employee T-Shirt

$10.00

Employee Hoodie

$22.00

Employee Long Sleeve

$12.00

Women's Hooded Long Sleeve

$35.00

Anniversary pack

Glass, Shirt, Beer ticket

$30.00

Pet Items

Dog Leash

$22.00

Can Toy

$20.00

Event Bar

Event Beer

$5.00

Event Wine

$5.00

Event N/A Beverages

$2.00

Event Coffee Bar

$50.00

Event Bloody Mary Bar

$7.00

Event Mimosa Bar

$6.00

Event Beer @ $15/person

Event AV

Event AV Set Up

$250.00

Event AV Add On

$75.00

Event Misc

Event Set Up

$200.00

Event Clean Up

$150.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

371 Market Street, Basalt, CO 81621

Directions

Gallery
Capitol Creek Brewery image
Capitol Creek Brewery image
Capitol Creek Brewery image
Capitol Creek Brewery image

