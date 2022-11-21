Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Capitol Garage
3,841 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1500 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall
4.5 • 2,435
555 Capitol Mall Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall
4.5 • 2,435
555 Capitol Mall Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurant
More near Sacramento