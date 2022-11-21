Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Capitol Garage

3,841 Reviews

$$

1500 K St

Sacramento, CA 95814

Order Again

Popular Items

20oz White Mocha
12oz Mex Mocha

Hot Drinks

12oz Coffee

$2.50

Single Espresso

$2.50

Single Americano

$2.85

12oz Capp

$3.35

12oz Latte

$3.60

12oz Mocha

$4.00

12oz White Mocha

$4.25

12oz Mex Mocha

$4.25

12oz Tea

$2.50

12oz Chai

$3.50

12oz Hot choc

$3.50

12oz Hot White choc

$3.75

12oz Hot Mex Choc

$3.75

20oz Capp

$4.60

20oz Chai

$4.75

20oz Coffee

$3.10

20oz Hot choc

$4.00

20oz Hot Mex Choc

$4.50

20oz Hot White choc

$4.50

20oz Latte

$4.60

20oz Mex Mocha

$5.25

20oz Mocha

$5.00

20oz Tea

$3.00

20oz White Mocha

$5.25

Cold Drinks

16oz Iced Coffee

$3.00

16oz Iced Americano

$3.00

16oz Iced Capp

$4.25

16oz Iced Latte

$4.25

16oz Iced Mocha

$4.50

16oz Iced White Mocha

$4.75

16oz Iced Mex Mocha

$4.75

16oz Iced Tea

$3.00

16oz Iced Chai

$4.50

16oz Iced Espresso

$3.00

Small Milk

$3.00

Small Fountain Drink.

$2.75

Small OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Italian Soda

$3.50

24oz Iced Coffee

$4.00

24oz Iced Americano

$4.00

24oz Iced Capp

$4.50

24oz Iced Latte

$4.50

24oz Iced Mocha

$5.00

24oz Iced White Mocha

$5.25

24oz Iced Mex Mocha

$5.25

24oz Iced Tea

$3.50

24oz Iced Chai

$5.00

24oz Iced Espresso

$4.00

Large Milk

$3.50

Large Fountain Drink

$3.25

Large OJ

$4.00

Beer on Tap

Bike Dog Milk Stout

$8.50

Boochcraft

$8.00

Device IPA

$7.50

Maui Pineapple Hefe

$7.50Out of stock

Morgan Teritory Honey Blonde

$7.50

Morgan Territory Sour

$8.00

Sierra Pale Ale

$7.50

South Lake Tahoe Brewing Hazy "Fog Nozzle"

$8.00

Urban Roots Pilsner

$7.50

URBS Luna de Miel

$7.50

Anderson Valley Gose "Can"

$6.00

Big Sky Spiked Seltzer "can"

$6.00

Bud Lite "Bottle"

$5.00

Corona "Bottle"

$6.00

Crooked Lane 1-2 Punch "Can"

$8.00

Dust Bowl Watermelon Blonde

$6.00

Faction Red

$7.00

Golden St Cider "Can"

$8.00

HINOON

$5.00

Lead Dog Vienna

$7.00

Maui Big Swell Ipa "Can"

$6.00

Modern Times Hazy ipa "Can"

$8.00

Montucky Cold Snack "Can"

$5.00

Non Alc Beer

$5.00

Out of Bounds Joy Rider Ipa "Can"

$6.00

Seperation Anxiety IPA

$8.50

Strange Beast Kombooch "Can"

$8.00

Wine

Angeline Pinot Noir

$8.50

Day Owl Rose

$8.50

Hess Chardonnay

$8.50

Robert Hall Cabernet

$9.00

Antica Nappa Mmountain Select Chardonnay

$50.00

Austin Cabernet

$45.00

Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Evolution Pinot Noir

$46.00

Hess Maverick Cabernet

$45.00

il Bruciato Cab/merlot/syrah blend

$55.00

Line 39 Merlot

$28.00

Sequoia Grove Chardonnay

$35.00

Bottled Drinks

Red Bull

$4.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1500 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

Gallery
Capitol Garage image
Capitol Garage image
Capitol Garage image

Map
