A map showing the location of Capitol Pizza - Littleton 1500 W Littleton Blvd #126View gallery

Capitol Pizza - Littleton 1500 W Littleton Blvd #126

No reviews yet

1500 W Littleton Blvd #126

Littleton, CO 80120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
20" Build Your Own Pizza
14" Build Your Own Pizza

Beginnings

Capitol Wings

$12.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Garlic Cheese Stix

$7.00

a 10 inch pizza crust brushed with garlic butter, smothered with mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Fresh dough stretched and knotted, brushed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese after baking. served with marinara sauce

Fresh Greens

House Salad

$5.00+

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onion, banana pepper, black olives, parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

romaine, croutons, fresh parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$6.00+

Romaine and Spinach grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, avocado, tomato, red onion and egg slices on a bed of lettuce

Mediterranean Salad

$6.00+

Romaine and Spinach ,feta cheese, tomato, black olives, cucumber, and pepperoncini on a bed of romaine lettuce

Italian Salad Capitol

$6.00+

Crisp Romaine lettuce, red onion, fresh parmesan cheese, pepperoncini peppers, croutons, black olives, artichoke, salami

Crispy chicken salad

$6.00+

romaine lettuce, fried chicken tenders, tomato, red onion, avocado, and egg slices

Pizza

10" Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

20" Build Your Own Pizza

$20.00

Gluten Free Build Your Own

$18.00

Slices

$3.50

Capitol Combos

Deluxe

$13.00+

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper

Vegi

$13.00+

green pepper, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, green & black olives

Meats

$13.00+

pepperoni, ham, beef, italian sausage

Pepperoni Blowout

$13.00+

two layers of pepperoni with two layers of mozzarella cheese

Capitol Favorite

$13.00+

pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, banana peppers

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00+

built with our alfredo sauce as the base, add grilled white chicken, mushrooms, extra cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00+

bacon, onion, beef, tomato, cheddar cheese, extra mozzarella

The Italian

$13.00+

pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, salami, feta cheese

The Greek

$13.00+

garlic pesto sauce base, feta cheese, tomatoes, green & black olives, green pepper, mozzarella

The Meatball

$13.00+

Meatballs, green pepper, onion, provolone cheese

Hawaiian

$13.00+

pineapple, ham, extra mozzarella, jalapeno

Bar-B-Q Chicken

$13.00+

built on bbq sauce base , onions, bacon, grilled white chicken breast, cheddar cheese

Fiesta Beef or Chicken

$13.00+

red pizza sauce and green chile, tomatoes, jalapeno, cheddar, cheese,black olives, beef or chicken, fiesta seasoning

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00+

mild ranch base, onion, chicken, bacon, extra mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$13.00+

Garlic butter on a freshly slapped out pizza dough, topped with fresh jalapeno pepper, bacon , cream cheese and mozzarella cheese. After baking a raspberry sauce is applied.

Pizza Margherita

$13.00+

our fresh pizza crust brushed with olive oil, touch of red tomato sauce , fresh mozzarella, baked to perfection, fresh basil and touch of sea salt and olive oil added after bake

Half and Half

10" Half and Half

14" Half and Half

20" Half and Half

Gluten Free Half and Half

$4.00

Stromboli

Stromboli

$12.00

salami, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella cheese and a hint of mustard

Sweets

Cannoli

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Tiramiusu

$6.00

Baklava

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Lemoncello Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Miscellaneous Stuff

Xtra Dressings

$1.00

Cesar

$1.00

Chips

$1.25

Doritos, Lays , BBQ, Cheetos, Fritos, Doritos coolranch

Cold Drinks

Pepsi

$1.25+

Diet Pepsi

$1.25+

Dr Pepper

$1.25+

Mountain Dew

$1.25+

Orange

$1.25+

Water

$1.25

Mexican coke

mexican coke

$2.75

Arizona Iced Tea

Arizona Tea

$1.50

Pint size Ben & Jerry

AMERICONE DREAM- vanilla with fudge covered waffle cone pieces & caramel swirl

$7.49

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE-with strawberries & a thick graham cracker crust swirl

$7.49

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH- gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough

$7.49

NETFLIX & CHILL'D- peanut butter w/ sweet & salty pretzel swirls & fudge brownies

$7.49

MILK & COOKIES- vanilla w/ choc. swirl, choc chip & choc. chip cookies

$7.49

CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE-choc. ice cream with fudge brownie

$7.49

HALF BAKED- choc & vanilla ice cream, fudge brownies, choc chip cookie dough

$7.49

CHERRY GARCIA- cherry ice cream w/ cherries and fudge flakes

$7.49

TOPPED CARAMEL BROWNIE- vanilla , salted caramel swirls, fudge brownie, caramel cups , choc ganache

$7.49

PHISH FOOD- choc ice cream, marshmallow swirls, caramel swirls, fudge fish

$7.49
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1500 W Littleton Blvd #126, Littleton, CO 80120

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

