Capitol Square Bar 1500 East Capital Street NE

1500 East Capital Street NE

Washington, DC 20003

Order Again

DC Armory

CATERING - SALMON BLT

$15.00

applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, lemon thyme aioli on ciabatta served with chips

CATERING - PUFF PUFF/FISH PIE

$12.00

Curry vegetable & fish rolled & deep fried in a crispy bater. Fluffy dough, deep fried & served with dipping sauces

CATERING - CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

crispy chicken thigh, brioche bun, roasted garlic aioli served with chips.

CATERING - MIXED GREENS SALAD

$8.00

tossed with white balsamic dressing with cranberries, orange segments, red grape halves & honey goat cheese with spiced walnuts

CATERING - CAPITOL SQUARE JOLLOF RICE

$15.00

cooked in a flavorful broth with tomato, scotch bonnet, onion & spices with chicken, oxtail +$3, Suya +$3

Catering - SUYA SANDWICH

$12.00

lean, sliced, slow grilled beef marinated & grilled with yaji spices, coleslaw, cucumbers & tomatoes on a brioche bun served with chips (contains peanuts)

CATERING - SIDE SALAD

$3.00

CATERING - PLANTAIN

$3.00

CATERING - SPRITE

$2.00

CATERING - SODA

$2.00

CATERING - WATER

$2.00

CATERING - JUICE

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1500 East Capital Street NE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

