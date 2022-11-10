Restaurant header imageView gallery

Capitola Tap House 401 Capitola Avenue

401 Capitola Avenue

Capitola, CA 95010

Snacks

Almond Supreme Mix

$0.98

Apple & Banana Chips

$0.98

California Aloha Mix

$0.98

Dried Sliced Mangos

$0.98

Dried Turkish Apricots

$0.98

Dried Turkish Cranberries

$0.98

Dried Turkish Pineapple Chunks

$0.98

Hikers Trail Mix

$0.98

Indian Summer Mix

$0.98

Oriental Nut Mix

$0.98

Pitted Dates

$0.98

Roasted Salted Mixed Nuts

$0.98

Roasted Unsalted Mixed Nuts

$0.98

Sweet & Salty Mix

$0.98

Wasabi Green Peas

$0.98

Growlers & Bottles

Growlers 32oz

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Draft and self-serve kombucha and nitro coffee and specialty tea on taps.

401 Capitola Avenue, Capitola, CA 95010

