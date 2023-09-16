Food Menu

Appetizers

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.95

Served with marinara

Calamari

$13.95

Fried rings and tentacles with cherry peppers and marinara

Shrimp Scampi

$15.95

Sauteed shrimp, tomatoes, garlic, lemon, butter, and parsley

Wings

$12.95

Tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, or sweet thai chili sauce. Served with celery and blue cheese or ranch

Shrimp Tempura

$15.95

Tempura battered shrimp served with sweet thai chili sauce

Soups

Chicken Lemon Rice

$5.95

Chicken breast, fresh vegetables in a chicken lemon broth

Salads

Side House

$4.00

Side Cesar

$5.00

Side Michigan Cherry

$6.00

Michigan Cherry Salad

$13.95

Mixed lettuce blend, dried Michigan cherries, candied walnuts, and goat cheese, tossed in wild raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons, tossed in caesar dressing

House Salad

$11.95

Mixed lettuce blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, shredded Cheddar cheese, and croutons

Burgers & Sandwiches

Smokehouse Burger

$16.95

Angus beef, American cheese, onion rings, bacon, and BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun

Firecracker Burger

$14.95

Angus beef, pepper jack cheese, deep fried tempura jalapenos, and chipotle mayonnaise. Served on a brioche bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

Angus beef, swiss cheese, and sautéed mushrooms. Served on a brioche bun

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.95

Angus beef, Cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, and bacon, served on a brioche bun

The Original Burger

$13.95

Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served on a brioche bun

Turkey Club

$13.95

Oven roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, bacon, and Cheddar cheese

Reuben

$13.95

Michigan grobbel's corned beef, swiss cheese, grilled sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing. Served on toasted marble rye

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a side of honey dijon. Served on a brio che bun

Entrees

Chicken Lemonata

$22.95

Chicken breast sauteed in a white wine, lemon butter sauce, and topped with capers. Served with white rice

Fish and Chips

$18.95

Tempura battered cod fillets with French fries

Salmon with Dill Butter

$24.95

Pan seared salmon with dill lemon butter, served with red skin mashed potatoes, and vegetables

Cajun Mahi Mahi

$24.95

Pan seared mahi mahi fish fillet, topped with cherry tomatoes, onion, and sliced green olives. Served over white rice

New York Strip Steak

$29.95

14 oz grilled N.Y strip steak, topped with sauteed mushrooms, served with red skin mashed potatoes, and vegetables

Braised Lamb Shank

$29.95

Slow braised for hours in broth, fresh herbs, and red wine. Served with vegetables, red skin mashed potatoes, and lamb gravy

Pasta

Grilled Chicken Marinara

$21.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast served over penne noodles tossed in house marinara. Served with a breadstick

Shrimp Diablo

$24.95

Sautéed shrimp, spicy vodka sauce, sautéed poblano pepper, grated Parmesan, and over penne noodles. Served with a breadstick

Chicken Alfredo

$22.95

Fettuccine noodles, tossed in a creamy garlic alfredo sauce, topped with grilled chicken breast. Served with a breadstick

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$19.95

Cavatappi noodles tossed in a house Cheddar and American mornay sauce, topped with chicken tenders tossed in buffalo

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Chocolate Truffle Bomb

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

ICE CREAM

$4.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Vegetables

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Sweet Potato FF

$4.50

Breadstick

$2.00

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Raspberry Vin

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Cesar

$0.50

Beer & Wine

Wine Glasses

Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Glass White Zinfandel

$7.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Glass Moscato

$7.00

Glass Chardonnay

$7.00

Glass Merlot

$7.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$7.00

Glass Cabernet

$7.00

Glass Matchbook, Chardonnay, California

$9.00

Glass Josh Cellars, Chardonnay, California

$9.50

Glass Edna Valley, Sauvignon Blanc, California

$10.00

Glass Caposaldo, Pino Grigio, Italy

$9.50

Glass Chateau Grand Traverse, Riesling, Michigan

$9.00

Glass Clos Du Bois, Chardonnay, Sonoma

$9.50

Glass 14 Hands, Merlot, Washington

$9.00

Glass Lucky Star, Pino Noir, California

$9.00

Glass Leelanau Cellars, Cranberry or Cherry, Michigan

$7.00

Glass Black Station, Cabernet, Sonoma

$10.00

Glass Sterling Vineyard, Cabernet, Sonoma

$10.00

Glass Josh Cellars, Cabernet, California

$9.50

Glass Dreaming Tree, Cabernet, California

$10.00

Glass Caposaldo, Chianti, Italy

$9.50

Glass Bodega Norton, Malbec, Argentina

$9.00

Glass Apothic Red, California

$9.00

Glass Alamos, Malbec, Mendoza

$9.00

Wine Bottles

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$23.00

Bottle White Zinfandel

$23.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$23.00

Bottle Moscato

$23.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$23.00

Bottle Merlot

$23.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$23.00

Bottle Cabernet

$23.00

Bottle Matchbook, Chardonnay, California

$30.00

Bottle Josh Cellars, Chardonnay, California

$35.00

Bottle Edna Valley, Sauvignon Blanc, California

$35.00

Bottle Caposaldo, Pino Grigio, Italy

$29.00

Bottle Chateau Grand Traverse, Riesling, Michigan

$29.00

Bottle Clos Du Bois, Chardonnay, Sonoma

$29.00

Bottle 14 Hands, Merlot, Washington

$30.00

Bottle Lucky Star, Pino Noir, California

$29.00

Bottle Leelanau Cellars, Cranberry or Cherry, Michigan

$23.00

Bottle Black Station, Cabernet, Sonoma

$33.00

Bottle Sterling Vineyard, Cabernet, Sonoma

$30.00

Bottle Josh Cellars, Cabernet, California

$35.00

Bottle Dreaming Tree, Cabernet, California

$33.00

Bottle Caposaldo, Chianti, Italy

$29.00

Bottle Bodega Norton, Malbec, Argentina

$30.00

Bottle Apothic Red, California

$29.00

Bottle Alamos, Malbec, Mendoza

$32.00

Lamarca Prosecco Split

$12.00

Chandon Brut Classic Split

$13.00

Graffigna Grand Reserve, Malbec, Argentina

$49.00

Oberon, Cabernet, Napa

$49.00

Merlot, Napa

$89.00

Duckhorn, Cabernet

$99.00

Michigan Craft Beers

Founders Centennial IPA

$6.50

Founders Dirty Bastard

$6.50

Founders All Day IPA

$6.50

Dragons Milk Bourbon Barrel Stout

$9.50

Dark Horse Raspberry Ale

$6.50

Bells Kalamazoo Stout

$6.50

Bells Lager of the Lakes

$6.50

Bells Amber Ale

$6.50

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$6.50

Atwater Dirty Blonde

$6.50

Domestics

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.90

Miller Light

$4.95

Coors Light

$4.95

Bud Light

$4.95

Budweiser

$4.95

Blue Moon

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Imports

Rekorderlig Cider

$9.00

Peroni

$7.00

New Castle

$5.50

Molson

$4.95

Labatt Blue Light

$4.95

Labatt Blue

$4.95

Killians

$5.50

Heineken N/A

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Guinness

$5.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Corona Extra

$5.50

N/A Beverage

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mountain dew

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00