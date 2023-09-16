Capitol Bistro & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come join us at Capitol Bistro & Bar located right at the Gateway of the Detroit Metropolitan Airport
Location
7600 Merriman Road, Romulus, MI 48174
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Luxury nightz bar & grill LLC - 5845 Merriman Rd
No Reviews
5845 Merriman Rd Romulus, MI 48174
View restaurant