American
Bars & Lounges

Capitol Grill Jackson

424 Reviews

$$

5050 I-55 North Suite F

Jackson, MS 39211

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Plate
Cheese Sticks

Appetizers

App Onion Ring

$6.99

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Chips and Queso

$8.99

Duck and Cream Cheese Wontons

$8.49

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Pork Skins

$6.49

Potato Skins

$9.99

Quesdilla

$7.99

Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo

Tamales

$8.99

Chicken Tender

Chicken Wings

House Nachos

$9.99

Soup- Chicken And Sausage Corn

$5.99

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Black and Blue Salad

$13.99

Cozumel Chicken Salad

$13.99

Sandwiches and Po Boys

Capitol Burger

$10.49

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.99

Catfish Po Boy

$13.99

Philly Steak and Cheese Po Boy

$11.99

War Eagle Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Pizza

Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Pizza

Philly Steak and Cheese Pizza

The Bulldog Pizza

Chicken and Basil Pizza

Sausage and Fennel

Chicken and Bacon Ranch Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza - Small

$10.00

Build Your Own Pizza - Large

$14.00

Entrees

Catfish Plate

$12.99

Fried Shrimp Plate

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$12.99

Ribeye Plate

$28.00

Sirloin

$14.99

Red Beans and Rice

$12.99

Pork Chop

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99

Sides

French Fries SD

$3.00

Loaded Fries

$5.00

Fried Mushrooms SD

$3.00

Garlic Mashed Potato SD

$3.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Mixed Veggies SD

$3.00

Onion Rings SD

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries SD

$3.00

Extras

Add Fried Chicken

$3.00

Add Fried Shrimp

$4.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$4.00

Add Sausage

$2.50

Add Shredded Cheese

$1.25

Add Shrimp Skewer

$4.00

Add Bacon

$1.00

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Bowl Queso

$7.00

Caribbean Jerk

$0.50

Catfish Filet

$7.99

Comeback

$0.50

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Grilled Onion

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Mushroom

$0.50

Parmesean Garlic

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.75

Side Queso

$1.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Steak

$5.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Toast

$1.50

Red Onion

$0.50
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

5050 I-55 North Suite F, Jackson, MS 39211

Directions

