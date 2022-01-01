A map showing the location of Capo WM DNUView gallery

Capo WM DNU

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW

Washington, DC 20052

Popular Items

Italian Combo Sub- Large
Italian Combo Sub- Small
Original Cheesesteak Sub- Large

Cold Subs

Capo Special Sub- Small

Capo Special Sub- Small

$10.50
Italian Combo Sub- Small

Italian Combo Sub- Small

$10.50
Caprese Sub- Small

Caprese Sub- Small

$10.50
Roast Turkey Sub- Small

Roast Turkey Sub- Small

$10.50
Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Small

Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Small

$10.50
Roast Beef Sub- Small

Roast Beef Sub- Small

$10.50

Prosciutto Sub- Small

$10.50
Maple Honey Ham Sub- Small

Maple Honey Ham Sub- Small

$10.50

Chicken Salad Sub- Small

$10.50
Tuna Salad Sub- Small

Tuna Salad Sub- Small

$10.50

Ham Sub - Small

$10.50

Genoa Salami - Small

$10.50

Ham & Genoa Salami - Small

$10.50
Roast Beef & Turkey - Small

Roast Beef & Turkey - Small

$10.50

Turkey & Capicola - Small

$10.50

Capo Special Sub- Large

$13.50
Italian Combo Sub- Large

Italian Combo Sub- Large

$13.50
Caprese Sub- Large

Caprese Sub- Large

$13.50

Roast Turkey Sub- Large

$13.50
Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Large

Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Large

$13.50
Roast Beef Sub- Large

Roast Beef Sub- Large

$13.50

Prosciutto Sub- Large

$13.50
Maple Honey Ham Sub- Large

Maple Honey Ham Sub- Large

$13.50
Chicken Salad Sub- Large

Chicken Salad Sub- Large

$13.50
Tuna Salad Sub- Large

Tuna Salad Sub- Large

$13.50

Ham Sub - Large

$13.50

Genoa Salami - Large

$13.50
Ham & Genoa Salami - Large

Ham & Genoa Salami - Large

$13.50
Roast Beef & Turkey - Large

Roast Beef & Turkey - Large

$13.50

Turkey & Capicola - Large

$13.50

Hot Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub- Small

$11.50

Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Small

$11.50

Chicken Fontina Sub- Small

$11.50

Classic Cuban Sub- Small

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Sub- Small

$11.50
Italian Beef Sub- Small

Italian Beef Sub- Small

$11.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub- Small

$11.50

Roast Pork Sub - Small

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub - Small

$11.00
California Cheesesteak Sub - Small

California Cheesesteak Sub - Small

$11.00

Capo Cheesesteak Sub - Small

$11.00

Original Cheesesteak sub - Small

$11.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub - Small

$11.00

Chicken Parmigiana Sub- Large

$14.50

Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Large

$14.50

Chicken Fontina Sub- Large

$14.50

Classic Cuban Sub- Large

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Sub- Large

$14.50
Italian Beef Sub- Large

Italian Beef Sub- Large

$14.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub- Large

$14.50

Roast Pork Sub - Large

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub- Large

$15.00
California Cheesesteak Sub- Large

California Cheesesteak Sub- Large

$15.00

Capo Cheesesteak Sub- Large

$15.00

Original Cheesesteak Sub- Large

$15.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub- Large

$15.00

Italian Dishes

BAKED ZITI

BAKED ZITI

$7.00+Out of stock
BEEF LASAGNA

BEEF LASAGNA

$14.00Out of stock

CHICKEN SALAD

$8.00+

Plate Eggplant Parm

$12.00
RICOTTA STUFFED SHELLS

RICOTTA STUFFED SHELLS

$3.00+Out of stock
TRI-COLOR PASTA

TRI-COLOR PASTA

$6.00+Out of stock
TUNA SALAD

TUNA SALAD

$8.00+

MEATBALLS

$3.00+

Plate Chicken Parm

$13.00

Deli Beverages

BOYLAN’S

$3.00

SODA (CAN)

$1.50

SAN PELLEGRINO

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

S. Pellegrino 500ml

$2.50

Deli Sides

Chips

$1.82

Pickle

$2.00

Italian Seeded Bread

$3.50

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00

Cannoli Large

$4.00

Cannoli Small

$2.00

Oreo Cookie Mousse 0.5LB

$7.00

Cheesecake Raspberry

$7.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00
Banana Bread Pudding

Banana Bread Pudding

$7.00

Mini Cookies

$1.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Boars's Head Deli Meat & Cheese

Ham

$7.00+

Genoa salami

$6.00+

Capicola

$7.50+

Honey Turkey

$8.50+

Honey Ham

$8.50+

Mortadella

$7.00+

Turkey

$8.50+

Prosciutto

$11.00+

Roast beef

$11.00+

Sopressata

$10.00+

Cheese American Yellow

$5.50+

Cheese Swiss

$7.00+

Cheese Provolone

$5.50+

Cheese Fontina

$8.00+

Cheese Pepper Jack

$6.50+

Cheese Mozzarella

$6.00+

Build Your Own

Small

$10.50

Large

$13.50

Plastic Bag

Plastic Bag

$0.05
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
